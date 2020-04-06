RangeMaster FX MT4

EA Introduction

The EA we have carefully crafted was previously an internal proprietary stable strategy tool. It focuses on capturing market patterns specific to time zones, standing out with high-frequency orders and a robust win rate, suitable for flexible traders with small capital. Whether from backtesting or live trading perspectives, it has demonstrated excellent stability, making it particularly suitable for users who wish to gradually accumulate profits in the forex market. We speak with real signals.

Real-time Signals

Real performance with no human interference

IC Markets RAW Account High Risk: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2263555

IC Markets RAW Account Low Risk: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2265629

Instructions for Use https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759784

Applicable Accounts and Platforms

Please note, to ensure the strategy characteristics of the EA are fully utilized, it is recommended to use in ECN or RAW accounts, zero-spread accounts, or other low-spread, high-liquidity environments. If the backtesting results are not ideal, it may be due to the account type not being suitable, and it is suggested to use a low-spread broker. The platform account currently used for our signals is the IC Markets RAW account.

The current price is an early bird price. The target price is $2,000. The price will be gradually increased based on sales performance.

Core Advantages

  • Highly Adaptive Market Strategy: Utilizing the unique volatility of the market open time periods, ensuring a daily active order count, capturing profit opportunities almost uninterruptedly.
  • Hardly affected by news: Very few news releases during EA trading periods.
  • Realistic Backtesting Performance: Using the "Every Tick Based on Real Ticks" mode in MT5 for in-depth backtesting, the results are highly consistent with live trading, directly demonstrating the EA's performance in real market conditions.
  • Regular Optimization and Updates: The initially released EA version has undergone multiple improvements and adaptability tests, ensuring long-term stable performance. We will continue to optimize it in the future to keep up with market changes.
  • Genuine Performance: This is an honest trading system, without any off-market tricks, and it only requires a suitable trading environment.

Backtesting and Data

Long-term backtesting has shown that the high-frequency strategy results in significant compounding returns over an extended testing period; appropriately increasing the trade size can also improve the return rate in the short term, but it also increases the risk, so it is recommended to operate cautiously and gradually. Long-term low-risk returns are the most ideal. Excessively large trade sizes may also cause slippage due to platform liquidity constraints.

Purchase Notice

Currently, the EA is available at an early bird price, and the price will be adjusted after reaching a specified sales volume.

After purchase, please send us a private message to obtain the latest version of the user manual and important notes, activities, etc.

After purchase, please subscribe to our channel to receive updates and other information. After opening the link, don't forget to click the subscribe button in the upper right corner.

Subscription link: https://www.mql5.com/zh/channels/rangemaster

Usage Parameters

  • Applicable Currency Pairs: GBPUSD, other currency pairs require self-optimization
  • Account Type: ECN or RAW, zero-spread accounts, etc., to ensure low-spread, high-liquidity
  • Time Frame: Any
  • Leverage Ratio: Recommended 1:30 or higher, 1:500 or above is best
  • Minimum Deposit: $50 or equivalent
  • GMT: Automatic, no need for manual setting
  • Maximum Trading Volume: Moderate control to avoid the impact of slippage
  • Compatibility: Can be used with other EAs, has anti-slippage mechanism (reduces but cannot completely avoid slippage)
  • MT5 Version: Check MT5 version

Feedback and Support

If you encounter any issues, please contact the customer support team by private message, and we will respond within 24 hours to ensure complete support for you. Send us a private message

* If the broker's liquidity is insufficient, excessively large trade sizes may cause slippage. Please control the order size appropriately.

Produtos recomendados
North Star EA
Zhongqu Wu
Experts
North Star EA is a trend EA, not  a Martin  EA,  non optimized EA.  just use fix lot size, auto get fix stop loss and take profit value, Max 3 open positions.EA has passed multiple platform tests.  Small capital withdrawal and no risk of exposure ！        North Star EA is a complex algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict market movements. This Expert Advisor makes use of Combination of Vector calculus and trend indicators an
Arman Flying EA X3
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works by hanging pending deals moving with the price when activating a transaction It closes on the stop loss or on a profit from the pursuit of profit Work on low spread currency pairs Like dollar yen currency The work is done with the same settings as the expert, or it can be modified as the user likes Work on a timing of 15M or more as the user likes parameters: Transaction_Movement : Movement =true  . no Movement=false . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to auto
Destiny Master
Victor Adhitya
Experts
Your destiny is in your hand, This EA design to control your RISK PER TRADE so even you using the martingale system you can control your drawdown. Every failure of your entry will partial hedge with this ea, so the floating loss will reduce and the drawdown can be controlled. You need Broker with this requirement spesification : - Hedging Account (dont use Netting Account) - Big leverage  - NO SWAP  - NO COMMISION - NO Hidden Cost - Margin Hedge = 0 - Low spread  - Low slippage
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequên
Boxing Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Some Features: - Swing or ZigZag or Sideway trading - No News filter to high impact news, It will dash with Martingale with Position Percent from Lot size starter,   Increase / Decrease via amount of position on chart. - You can run it on sideway chart at current timeframe or H4-D1 timeframe. - If chart has trend don't worry with your small lot size starter and frequncy and your funding. - You can always consult with me on how to use it via chat. Wa
Next Generation
Volodymyr Zubov
Experts
Consultor de negociação automática para o terminal MT4. Quaisquer instrumentos de negociação. Configurações mínimas. Exibição detalhada de estilo e condições de negociação na tela de seu terminal. Ele começa a funcionar imediatamente após a instalação e conexão à sua conta MT4. Qualquer período de tempo abaixo de H4. Prazo recomendado para exibição das sessões de negociação H1. Você escolhe o horário de trabalho ideal para um robô de negociação. Muitas felicidades e uma tendência passageira.
Working Bot
Dmitry Shutov
1 (1)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on advanced neural networks. Main EA features After training, the EA remembers the patterns of each currency pair . Therefore, re-training the currency pair is not required when changing a currency pair. Fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss levels are set in the inputs. Multi-currency trading . ‌Monitoring of my accounts: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael Preparing for trade and training It is recommended to train the EA. For better understanding, we posted
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Nossa Tecnologia ao seu lado! Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 3 Negociar ouro, um dos ativos mais voláteis do mercado financeiro, exige alta precisão, análise criteriosa e um gerenciamento de risco extremamente eficaz. O Golden Scalper PRO  foi desenvolvido exatamente para integrar esses pilares em
Kovner System
Burcak Sengezer
Experts
Kovner System EA  is a professional and automated scalper. Easy to use, proved strategy and just focused on EURCHF. This EA uses some calculated price actions with 7 indicators' confirmations. The EA sets everything automatically. Advantages NO Grid, NO Martingale, NO Averaging and high risk strategies. The EA always uses Stop Loss and Trailing. Dropdown style Money Management can be set easily. Also, fixed lot size available. No needs extra settings. Default settings are enough. Requirements
Situational
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
Situational   bot, built for clean work. Without any unnecessary operations. The bot works without trailing stops, breakevens or anything like that. The principle of operation - there is a signal, then there is an entry into the market, there is an opposite signal, then the closing of a reverse position and entry in a new direction. Situational works on a safe principle - there is only one position that you can protect with stops. Situational is always in operation - after the first position, p
ProminenceEa
Felicia Rosca
2 (1)
Experts
ProminenceEa-THE MOST PROFITABLE EA-NO MARTINGALE!! USE 5MIN CHARTS FOR BEST RESULTS! WORKS ON ALL PAIRS! CONSIDER THE CURRENT SPREAD OF THE CURRENCIES PAIR WHEN USING THE TRADING EA MOST COMMONLY USED ON EUR/USD PAIRS AS SPREAD IS REALLY LOW DEPENDING ON YOUR BROKER AND THE TIME OF THE DAY THE EA PRICE IS LOW COMPARING TO THE FUTURE RETURNS THAT WILL BRING YOU! ENJOY!
The Golden Pharaoh EA2
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works on the moving average indicator Calculating the number of points from the current price and the index Entering into a profit deal 5 pips If the trend reverses with a new signal, it enters a trade with the trend with opening consolidation deals with the same size of the original lot With the closure of all together on a profit of  5 points Cooling deals with the same size of the basic lot 15 pips opens a new trade Work on the M15. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Aut
Hedging Forex TOP
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello The expert works in oscillation areas The beginning is opening two hedge deals When a deal is closed at a profit Two other deals are opened With a difference in the contract size If it continues to work in one direction only Continues to open deals with the trend with the same size as the first contract And opens deals against the trend With a contract size multiple When the trend reverses Closes the winning deals with the first losing deal And continues to do so until they are all closed
GoldieFX
Mohammed Shadman Abdul Khadir
Experts
GoldieFX EA is a MT4 EA with a live track record, many years of stable trading, and a low drawdown. GoldieFX is the advanced grid system which already worked on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do), it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple “hit and miss” system that only survives by using a grid. Instead, it uses actual market mechanics to its advantage to make a profit. Because of
Axi Select IA
Johnneid Amme Gomes E Silva
Experts
O   Axi Select IA   não é apenas um robô de trading, é uma ferramenta completa de gestão de operações focada no par mais lucrativo e volátil do mercado:   XAUUSD (Ouro) . https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2348567?source=Site +Profile+Seller Desenvolvido para traders e investidores que buscam rentabilidade consistente, este EA utiliza uma estratégia inteligente de preço médio com   camadas triplas de proteção   para preservar seu capital. Diferente de outros robôs que "quebram" em movimentos fortes
CyNeron MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.5 (4)
Experts
CyNeron: Comércio de Precisão com Inovação em IA Manual e arquivos de configuração : Entre em contato após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço : O preço aumenta com base no número de cópias vendidas Cópias disponíveis : 5 Análise de Instantâneos com IA: Uma Inovação no Mercado O CyNeron é o primeiro EA no mercado a integrar inteligência artificial avançada em uma abordagem revolucionária de negociação, capturando e processando instantâneos detalhados das condições
For RSI Entry Points Test
Davit Beridze
Experts
This EA is Created just for RSI Entry points Indicator ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67581 Test, to show indicators profitable parameters and to give potential buyers possibility to backtest indicator Entries. EA opens Buy orders on Buy Arrows and Sell orders on Sell Arrows of the indicator, orders are closed on opposite signals. EA is not created for Live automated trading, thats not the goal to sell EA, but any ways if you like it and need it, you can rent. Default settings are fo
Fibonacci VCL
Alexander Pekhterev
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses a trading strategy based on Fibonacci levels. On the levels of ~38.2,~50.0 and ~61.8, it sets virtual pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit). A grid of virtual pending orders is built in trend direction. Trend is determined using the ZigZag indicator. Orders are closed at a total virtual take profit or a total virtual stop loss. The EA makes a decision at the opening of a new candlestick, so optimization can be performed using open prices. Settings and Input Parameters R
Gold Trader 310
Davide Martinazzo
Experts
PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION BEFORE BUY OR RENT EA This EA is NOT the result of an optimization of historical data. In fact it is easy to achieve a “super” equity curve (as I call it “go to the space equity curve”) with parameters optimization and overfitting on historical data: it is always possible to find a set of parameters that over-optimize the historical data. But it is the PAST data. The point is to find a strategies that will   work in the future.   For these reasons my strategies have good
Catching Bot mt4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Catching Bot is an automated advisor used for trading in all financial markets. This bot combines rich functionality for working on the Forex market and on any instruments. The bot implements methods that can overcome the security of the forex market and help you work with it with an acceptable reasonable risk. Briefly about the essence of the problem. As you know, working in the forex market is not easy, it is difficult to predict the price movement, and if you work with one order, it is diff
Intelligent trend
Yang Pei Qin
Experts
1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E
Scipio Ea
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
O SCIPIO AI é meu robô de negociação automática, criado após mais de 20 anos de experiência no mercado financeiro. Ele automatiza 100% da atividade de NEGOCIAÇÃO: entrada, gerenciamento e stop loss. Dia após dia, o TRADER não precisa fazer nada. Este EA abre apenas 1 NEGOCIAÇÃO por vez e imediatamente define o STOP LOSS bem próximo. Não utiliza grade ou martingale, apenas uma negociação por vez, evitando grandes perdas. Ele utiliza inteligência artificial para identificar o melhor momento par
Big Player EA Usdjpy
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Big Player EA USDJPY is an EA that generates trading signals with custom strategies. The EA scans 5 months of history and generates signals and buys or sells on these signals. At least 5 months of data should be behind when testing the EA. Also, cross Takeprofit strategies are implemented in the EA. Single, double, triple and quad TP strategies are applied. Thanks to the cross Takeprofit strategies, the EA works easily even during high activity times. Big Player EA Family Single Symbols:   EUR
Golden Sky
Kantinan Manatkasemsak
Experts
Golden Sky EA It's an efficient gold trading system.  It's a unique strategy. The EA has accurate entry point calculations. If the conditions are not met, the EA will not open the order. Just install the EA, it can work immediately. Use the M5 time frame. XAUUSD Use initial Money 1,000$ (Standard Account) / initial Money  100$ (Cent / Micro Account) Back Test with 99% model quality from 2020 - Jun. 2023 TIP !!! For good performance, choose a server that is close to the broker's server. Strength
GridFury
Nelson Indriatno
Experts
The EA utilizes 3 levels grid to capture any direction be it bullish up or bearish down, either way, the EA will end in profit. The EA is called fury as it cuts a very tight loss and immediately compensates the loss into new lot size calculation on the remaining positions. If the initial lot size of level 1 is 0.2 and the EA cuts it at loss at 10 pips, the next lot size will be 0.24 lot (depending on multiplier setting). There will be 3 Buy Stop orders above mid-level, and 3 Sell Stop orders bel
Avg
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Avg - the adviser uses many moving average indicators to search for signals to enter. Works in fully automatic mode! You do not need any settings, you can use the default settings. The bot passes the historical gap for the 19-year period from 2000 to 2019. Unlike alternative developments, this bot can simultaneously trade both on buy and on sell. That is, it has two independent systems of analysis. This is a significant advantage in real life because it gives the opportunity to achieve signific
GerFX Crypto Maniac
Exler Consulting GmbH
Experts
Please be aware of the risks involved using an automated trading strategy: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but execution of the SL depends on your broker, so losses can be larger if there is slippage. LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left
Scalp Bot EURUSD
Abu Talha Md Mahi Uddin
3.33 (9)
Experts
15% Discount Going on Previous Price 350$ Current    Price 299$ Contact @mahicmc21 telegram  EA Strategy Take scalp Positions in Higher Time Frame Trend with safe Pips Distance Major Pair EurUsd Major & Safe TF is H1 / Minor & Aggressive TF is M1 Minimum Deposit is 500$ / SAFE Deposit is 1000$ For each 500$ you can add 1 Major Pair I am running this EA 24 Hour with all high impact news. About Setting : Do not Change settings. I putted best Numbers in source code and this numbers working well
AIS TrailingStop Moral Expectation
Aleksej Poljakov
Experts
O principal objetivo deste especialista em negociação é dar suporte a posições abertas usando um trailing stop. O especialista pode rastrear posições abertas manualmente e por outros consultores. O cálculo dos níveis de stop-loss e take-profit é baseado em relações estatísticas nas mudanças de preços no mercado. Graças a isso, o consultor escolhe a melhor relação entre lucro e risco. Na primeira oportunidade, o especialista move a posição para o ponto de equilíbrio, após o que ele começa a acom
Pip Professional
Yaroslav Varankin
Experts
Pip Professional: A Reliable Advisor Pip Professional is a reliable advisor that operates on a new algorithm featuring three filters and uses moving averages (MA) to determine the trend. Recommendations: Max Spread: Trades will not be opened once the set spread value is reached. Slippage: Deviation from the price at the moment of order opening. Take Profit: 40 pips. Stop Loss: 35 pips. Lots: Trade size of 0.1. Timeframe: From M1 to D1. Currency Pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, and others. You can test th
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter Quantum StarMan  de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular Si
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT5:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre Quantum King MT4 e ganhe Quantum StarMan grátis!*** Pergunte no privado para mais detalhes! Regra       Suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. Quantum King EA
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron é um Expert Advisor distinto que continua a série Aura de sistemas de negociação. Ao alavancar Redes Neurais avançadas e estratégias de negociação clássicas de ponta, Aura Neuron oferece uma abordagem inovadora com excelente desempenho potencial. Totalmente automatizado, este Expert Advisor foi projetado para negociar pares de moedas como XAUUSD (GOLD). Ele demonstrou estabilidade consistente entre esses pares de 1999 a 2023. O sistema evita técnicas perigosas de gerenciamento de din
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
Experts
Tecnologia orientada por IA com ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA é um Expert Advisor avançado de trading projetado para GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Ele foca em segurança, retornos consistentes e lucratividade infinita. Ao contrário de muitos outros EAs, que dependem de estratégias de alto risco, como martingale ou grid trading. Infinity EA emprega uma estratégia de scalping disciplinada e lucrativa baseada em rede neural incorporada em aprendizado de máquina, tecnologia baseada em IA de análise de dados fornecid
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
Uma das estratégias de trading automatizado mais poderosas de 2025 Transformámos uma das estratégias de trading manual mais fortes de 2025 num Expert Advisor totalmente automatizado , baseado em TMA (Triangular Moving Average) com lógica CG . Este EA foi desenvolvido para entradas precisas, ordens pendentes inteligentes e controlo rigoroso de risco , sendo adequado para todos os pares Forex e ouro (XAUUSD) . O sistema apresenta o melhor desempenho em contas ECN com spreads inferiores a 10 pontos
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSÃO ULTRA OTIMIZADA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , em sua versão para MT4, é o lançamento mais poderoso, estável e refinado até hoje. HFT é um scalper de alta frequência que opera exclusivamente em Ouro (XAUUSD) no TF: M1, executando um grande número de operações diariamente. Ele suporta alavancagem de até 1:500 e opera com tamanhos de lote muito razoáveis para uma verdadeira estratégia de scalping. Por isso, requer contas dedicadas para scalping (RAW ou ECN). ICMarkets é o corretor re
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Experts
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
Venda relâmpago por 24 horas - Apenas $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" é um Consultor Especialista (EA) projetado especificamente para participar do desafio HFT, negociando com o par US30. Para conhecer mais Consultores Especialistas e Indicadores de destaque, visite: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller Eu sou Los, por favor, inscreva-se para receber mais atualizações: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ O que é HFT? A negociação de alta frequência (HFT) é um métod
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: Seu Trading, Nossa Tecnologia Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 4 Negociar ouro, um dos instrumentos mais voláteis do mercado, exige precisão, análise aprofundada e gestão de risco eficiente. O CyNera Expert Advisor integra perfeitamente esses elementos em um sistema sofisticado projetado para a negociação ideal
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Experts
KonokaSystemNEO é uma das três irmãs ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) baseada em KonokaSystem com uma nova personalidade e é uma EA original. O estilo de negociação é a negociação diurna, visando a meia-noite ao meio-dia, hora do Japão. O par cambial é "USDJPY" e a entrada é feita ao preço de abertura de M5. Cada uma das três irmãs tem uma lógica diferente e está equipada com dois tipos de entradas e dois tipos de saídas. Não é utilizada qualquer lógica de grelha ou de martingale. A lógica interna repete o lu
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.25 (4)
Experts
ThraeX – Scalping em M1   (DAX, XAU, etc) Inspirado pela disciplina e precisão da era romana, ThraeX é um Expert Advisor (EA) especializado para MetaTrader 4 , desenvolvido especificamente para operações de alta frequência no gráfico de 1 minuto (M1) . Foi projetado para lidar com rápidas flutuações do mercado, buscando identificar e reagir a movimentos de preço de curto prazo com alta velocidade e adaptabilidade. Principais características: ️ Lógica de scalping para M1 – Desenvolvido para tom
EvoTrade EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
Experts
EvoTrade: O Primeiro Sistema de Trading Autoaprendizado do Mercado Permita-me apresentar o EvoTrade, um consultor de trading único desenvolvido com tecnologias de ponta em visão computacional e análise de dados. Este é o primeiro sistema de trading autoaprendizado no mercado, operando em tempo real. O EvoTrade analisa as condições do mercado, ajusta estratégias e se adapta dinamicamente às mudanças, oferecendo precisão excepcional em qualquer ambiente. O EvoTrade utiliza redes neurais avançadas,
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
W Drive Forex AI EA Pro MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (2)
Experts
About Warp Drive Forex AI is a GBPUSD scalper, it trades at night time when the volume is low and the winning chances are high. Its uses a high accuracy scalping strategy backed up with a unique and effective risk management technique. Join our   MQL5 group   for more useful information and products updates. Also, you can get the MT5 version   here. This is the Pro version of W Drive Forex AI, in Pro version, a user can adjust all the settings including the lot size as well. You can find the  
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
GoldMiner mt4 pro
Van Hoa Nguyen
Experts
GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
MicroTrend Scalping for Gold XAUUSD
Mahmud Hisso
Experts
MicroTrend Scalping EA for Gold XAUUSD (MT4) Expert Advisor automático de scalping para MT4 focado em Gold (XAUUSD) , XAUUSD M1 trading , Gold scalping EA , microtrend scalping , tick momentum trading , pullback entry system , trailing stop Expert Advisor , gold hedging scalper , low risk gold EA , MT4 Expert Advisor para trading de ouro . Configuração recomendada de trading • Símbolo: Gold (XAUUSD) • Timeframe: M1 (1 minuto) • Capital inicial mínimo: a partir de 300 € • Capital inicial r
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
O       Opening Range Breakout Master   é um sistema de negociação algorítmica profissional projetado para capitalizar conceitos de negociação institucional, como       ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC) e estratégias baseadas em liquidez   . Este consultor especialista automatiza a detecção e execução de       rompimentos de intervalo de abertura (ORB)       nas principais sessões globais de Forex, incluindo       Londres, Nova York, Tóquio e Midnight Killzones   , permitindo
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
Promoção de lançamento! Restam apenas algumas cópias por 449$! Próximo preço: 599$ Preço final: 999$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro junta-se ao clube dos EAs de negociação de
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Greedy Golden MT4
Mihails Babuskins
4.8 (5)
Experts
Recommended:  it's better to  use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts. SEE AND COMPARE WITH OTHER EA's , Real monitoring signals:  Greedy Golden +1000% Signal Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file See the real monitoring signal in my profile. Use only on gold and on the  BUY direction. Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the market. Should we invest in gold or just scalp it? Answering this question is a big cha
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
Mais do autor
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (6)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Sistema de Negociação Híbrido com Adaptação Neural Desconto por tempo limitado. Restam apenas 7 de 20 — quase esgotado. O preço promocional atual é de 149 USD e em breve voltará para 999 USD. Demonstração de funcionamento Desempenho em conta real Após a compra, não se esqueça de nos enviar uma mensagem privada para receber os parâmetros recomendados, instruções, precauções, dicas de uso e outras informações. Muito obrigado pelo seu apoio. 1. Visão Geral X Fusion AI é um sistema a
TrendyFollow FX MT4
Chen Jia Qi
3.67 (3)
Experts
**Introduction** We are excited to introduce our latest MT4 EA, a powerful forex trading tool based on neural network learning. It draws on the training pattern of CHATGPT. It has learned from over a decade of historical data through neural network machine learning, so the results are very good. Live trading signal **Neural Network Learning** This EA is capable of continuously learning and adapting to market changes, providing you with the best trading decisions. However, the future does not al
TrendMaster FX MT4
Chen Jia Qi
4.44 (16)
Experts
The MT5 version : TrendMaster FX MT5   Atualmente, há uma promoção de teste para o nosso EA. Após a compra, entre em contato conosco para obter acesso ao "Gold Garden" ou "AI TradingVision GPX". Para mais informações, por favor entre em contato conosco. Pares de moedas recomendados: GBP/USD (GBPUSD) USD/CAD (USDCAD) EUR/USD (EURUSD) Configurações de risco: Para traders agressivos, o risco máximo é definido em 0,15. Para traders mais conservadores, especialmente aqueles com maior capital, recome
Gold Garden MT4
Chen Jia Qi
5 (3)
Experts
O aprendizado profundo está remodelando o comércio de ouro, e assistentes inteligentes, como jardineiros, cuidam de jardins de negociação. O "Gold Garden" EA emprega tecnologia inteligente de aprendizado profundo e 20 anos de treinamento de dados para melhorar significativamente o desempenho da estratégia. Com ele, o trading se torna mais fácil e inteligente. Vamos nos unir para iniciar a era do trading inteligente e transformar o trading em um jardim de felicidade. Este será o seu exclusivo Gol
TrendyFollow FX
Chen Jia Qi
4.15 (13)
Experts
We have added real-time computing power support for EURUSD, and now its live performance is better. The EA will automatically adjust the parameters and cannot be changed. Currently, we recommend using GBPUSD, with EURUSD as the second choice. Other currency pairs do not have real-time computing power support and are not recommended for use at this time. In the future, we will add currency pairs that support real-time calculations. you can currently use the default settings as they are. Live tra
TrendMaster FX
Chen Jia Qi
4.19 (77)
Experts
The MT4 version : TrendMaster FX MT4   Atualmente, há uma promoção de teste para o nosso EA. Após a compra, entre em contato conosco para obter acesso ao "Gold Garden" ou "AI TradingVision GPX". Para mais informações, por favor entre em contato conosco . Pares de moedas recomendados: GBP/USD (GBPUSD) USD/CAD (USDCAD) Configurações de risco: Para traders agressivos, o risco máximo é definido em 0,15. Para traders mais conservadores, especialmente aqueles com maior capital, recomenda-se ajustar a
TradesPlotter MT5
Chen Jia Qi
Indicadores
Let me introduce our ProfitPlotter indicator We are developing a technical indicator best suited for analyzing trading performance. It can display statistics of all currency pairs and trades of different magic numbers categorized on the same chart. You can specify the time range, magic number, specific currency pairs or profit statistic curves of all currency pairs for analysis. You can also click to jump to order positions and view order details, which greatly improves the usage experience. Mai
RangeMaster FX MT5
Chen Jia Qi
Experts
Introdução ao EA Este EA que desenvolvemos meticulosamente foi anteriormente uma ferramenta estratégica estável de uso interno. Concentra-se em capturar padrões de mercado específicos de fusos horários, destacando-se por ordens de alta frequência e uma taxa de sucesso robusta, ideal para traders flexíveis com pequeno capital. Tanto da perspectiva de backtesting quanto de trading ao vivo, demonstra excelente estabilidade, especialmente adequado para usuários que desejam acumular ganhos gradualme
GoldMasterFusion MT5
Chen Jia Qi
3.67 (3)
Experts
【Assistente Inteligente para Negociação de Ouro - Fusão do Clássico e Inovação】 Visão Geral do Produto Este EA foi meticulosamente desenvolvido para XAUUSD, combinando teoria clássica de negociação quantitativa com métodos modernos de análise técnica. Através da análise profunda da microestrutura do mercado e padrões de comportamento de preços, fornece aos traders uma solução completa de negociação automatizada. Após a compra, entre em contato conosco através
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário