Hedging Forex TOP

The expert works in oscillation areas

The beginning is opening two hedge deals

When a deal is closed at a profit

Two other deals are opened

With a difference in the contract size

If it continues to work in one direction only

Continues to open deals with the trend with the same size as the first contract

And opens deals against the trend

With a contract size multiple

When the trend reverses

Closes the winning deals with the first losing deal

And continues to do so until they are all closed together

And works again

This is how it works

Parameters:





Lot1: Manual Lot Size

Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.

Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.

Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box.

Take_Profit: Take Profit in points adjusted for 30 or 20 Digits brokers.

Start_Time: Start Time in GMT time. EA starting Time.

End_Time: Ending Time in GMT time. EA Ending Time.

Magic_Number: EA Magic Number





Currency:





EA technically works on any currency pair, but for best results use





it on the following currencies:

AUD/USD

AUD/JPY

NZD/JPY

CAD/JPY .

or any other currency whose spread less than 8pips









Time Frame:





5 Minute Time frame





Minimum recommended amount and leverage:





Min Recommended Leverage: 1: 400 or More.





Min Recommended Deposit: 5000 USD or Equivalent amount.





Lot 0.01







