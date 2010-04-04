Battle Bot
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Meinrik Sikuvi Sipahu
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
This robot is designed to trade based on supply and demand, It trades currency pairs.
Use this robot on the m1 and m5 timeframe. avoid using the robot during news as this can have a negative affect on the performance of this EA. This robot uses the alligator indicator with the RSI indicator to get its entries. Its aim is to catch the lowest and highest points of a market trend during the specific time period.