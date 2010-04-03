Quant Levels
- Göstergeler
- Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
- Sürüm: 1.0
Quant Levels Indicator is a premium component of the Quantitative Trading Analysis Toolkit, designed to transform subjective trading into data-driven decision making. This advanced tool provides institutional-grade support and resistance analysis directly on your MT5 charts.
"Kindly support our work with a review."
Dual Methodology Integration
1. Range Division Theory
-
Automatically calculates S/R levels by dividing historical price ranges into equal probabilistic segments
-
Configurable lookback periods and division counts
-
Identifies key price zones based on pure price action analysis
2. Manual Level Import
-
Direct integration with spreadsheet-calculated levels from our Quantitative Toolkit
-
Support for multiple level groups with color-coded visualization
-
Bulk import capability for large datasets
Smart Level Detection
-
Dynamic Range Analysis: Automatically detects significant price ranges from selected historical data
-
Multi-Timeframe Support: Analyze any timeframe from M1 to MN1
-
Customizable Parameters: Adjustable sensitivity, number of levels, and division schemes
-
Real-time Updates: Levels automatically recalculate on new market data
Part of the Complete Quantitative Toolkit:
While this indicator provides robust price-based levels, our full toolkit includes Clustered Volume-Weighted Analysis that identifies:
-
Most Tested Price Zones with volume confirmation
-
High-Probability Support/Resistance based on volume-profile clustering
-
Institutional Accumulation/Distribution areas
-
Volume-Validated Breakout levels