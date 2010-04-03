Quant Levels

Quant Levels Indicator is a premium component of the Quantitative Trading Analysis Toolkit, designed to transform subjective trading into data-driven decision making. This advanced tool provides institutional-grade support and resistance analysis directly on your MT5 charts.

  Dual Methodology Integration

1. Range Division Theory

  • Automatically calculates S/R levels by dividing historical price ranges into equal probabilistic segments

  • Configurable lookback periods and division counts 

  • Identifies key price zones based on pure price action analysis

2. Manual Level Import

  • Direct integration with spreadsheet-calculated levels from our Quantitative Toolkit

  • Support for multiple level groups with color-coded visualization

  • Bulk import capability for large datasets

 Smart Level Detection

  • Dynamic Range Analysis: Automatically detects significant price ranges from selected historical data

  • Multi-Timeframe Support: Analyze any timeframe from M1 to MN1

  • Customizable Parameters: Adjustable sensitivity, number of levels, and division schemes

  • Real-time Updates: Levels automatically recalculate on new market data

Part of the Complete Quantitative Toolkit:
While this indicator provides robust price-based levels, our full toolkit includes Clustered Volume-Weighted Analysis that identifies:

  • Most Tested Price Zones with volume confirmation

  • High-Probability Support/Resistance based on volume-profile clustering

  • Institutional Accumulation/Distribution areas

  • Volume-Validated Breakout levels


