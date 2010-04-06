Hedge Manual Trades

This Expert Advisor is designed to help traders manage their positions automatically. It can hedge manual trades when a specified (loss or win) threshold is reached, reducing risk.

The EA also allows traders to close buy or sell trades individually based on profit or loss, and it can close all trades when a certain total profit or loss is achieved. With customizable settings for trade management, this EA helps traders automate their strategies and improve efficiency.

The EA opens trades using the same lot size as the manually opened trades.

Hedging is a strategy that helps protect against losses by opening opposite trades. It can reduce risk during uncertain market conditions and allow traders to keep profiting while limiting losses. However, it's important to ensure the broker allows hedging, as some brokers may restrict this strategy.

General Inputs

MaxOpenTrades :  Maximum trades opened by the EA

HedgeThreshold : Threshold to hedge manual trades (e.g., -10 dollars)

CloseAllThreshold : Close all trades when total profit or loss exceeds this value

CloseBuyThreshold : Close all buy trades when profit or loss exceeds this value

CloseSellThreshold : Close all sell trades when profit or loss exceeds this value

