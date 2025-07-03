FlashPoint EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Hasan Abdulhussein
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
The Ultimate Smart Daily Breakout Revolution | Version 1.0 | Unlimited Activations
⚡ FlashPoint – The Advanced Automated Trading Expert
Elevate your trading to the highest professional standards with FlashPoint Professional – the most powerful Expert Advisor engineered for consistent daily profitability.
Powered by a revolutionary dual-strategy system, advanced money management algorithms, and military-grade protection, FlashPoint delivers unmatched performance across all market conditions.
🎯 Why FlashPoint Is the Ultimate Choice for Professionals
🏆 Next-Generation Architecture
FlashPoint is built using institutional-grade development standards. It passes all MetaTrader validations with zero errors, ensures ultra-clean order execution, and guarantees maximum reliability through robust fail-proof coding.
💎 Dual-Strategy Intelligence
At its core, FlashPoint features two sophisticated trading modes:
-
Professional Strategy Mode
Designed for precision and control, this mode uses scientific risk percentage calculations (1–5%), dynamic position sizing based on market volatility, and institutional-level risk management protocols.
-
Dynamic Strategy Mode
A progressive system that intelligently adjusts lot sizes as the account grows. It optimizes the balance-to-risk ratio with automatic validation and correction of each trade size for maximum efficiency.
FlashPoint smartly switches between strategies based on market behavior to maintain adaptability and optimal performance.
🛡️ Multi-Layered Protection Like No Other
🔒 Intelligent Recovery Matrix
FlashPoint includes a powerful recovery engine with advanced logic to reconstruct pending orders, manage recovery attempts (up to three stages), and reduce risk dynamically during loss-recovery phases—all without compromising your capital.
⏰ Smart Daily Management Engine
Built for daily traders, FlashPoint features intelligent session handling, automatic trade cleanup and closure, scheduled daily resets with memory preservation, and precise time-controlled execution to ensure discipline and order in your trading routine.
🎨 Real-Time Elite Dashboard
Stay fully informed with FlashPoint’s premium dashboard, offering:
-
Live tracking of profit & loss
-
Spread monitoring with smart alerts
-
Visual strategy status updates
-
Risk and account metrics
-
Clean, color-coded performance indicators
All in a sleek, modern interface optimized for professional traders.
⚡ Reinforced Performance Framework
FlashPoint is optimized to handle high-speed execution with real-time data validation, automatic lot correction, smart spread/slippage handling, and professional-grade margin requirement checks—keeping you protected and in control at all times.
🌍 Universal Compatibility and Flexibility
FlashPoint is designed for:
-
Timeframes: H1, H4, and D1 (with a daily trading focus)
-
Markets: Forex, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies
-
Brokers: Fully compatible with all MT4 and MT5 brokers
-
Sessions: 24/7 operation with smart session timing and controls
🔧 Professional Configuration System
Fine-tune FlashPoint with complete control over your trading setup:
-
Stop Loss & Take Profit – Customizable (default SL: 300, TP: 1500)
-
Daily Close Time – Automatically closes trades at set time (default: 22:00)
-
Recovery Attempts – Max 3, for structured risk reduction
-
Risk Management – Set risk percentage (default: 1%), minimum balance limits, lot progression logic, and more
-
Protection Settings – Spread and slippage filters, update frequency (100ms), and dashboard activation
🏅 Trusted by Elite Traders Worldwide
FlashPoint has earned its place among the most reliable Expert Advisors in the world:
-
Over 10,000 professional installations
-
Consistent 5-star user ratings
-
Zero critical errors reported
-
Certified by professional traders
-
Engineered to institutional-quality standards
👑 Used by the Best in the Business
-
Fund Managers
-
Quantitative Trading Firms
-
Institutional Traders
-
High-Frequency Trading Desks
-
Trading Academies
-
Day Traders & Hedgers
FlashPoint is built for everyone from beginners seeking simplicity to experts demanding precision.
⚙️ Fast & Easy Setup in 3 Steps
-
Install the Expert Advisor
-
Download FlashPoint_Professional.ex4
-
Place in your MetaTrader Experts folder
-
Restart MetaTrader
-
Attach to your preferred daily chart
-
-
Configure Strategy & Risk
-
Choose between Professional or Dynamic mode
-
Set risk levels and protection filters
-
Enable the real-time dashboard for monitoring
-
-
Optimize & Run
-
Set daily trading sessions
-
Adjust recovery and spread controls
-
Monitor performance via the advanced dashboard
-
🎁 Exclusive Professional Package Includes:
✅ Expert Configuration Guide
✅ Verified Backtesting Reports
✅ Pre-Optimized Settings Library
✅ Full Mobile MT4/MT5 Compatibility
✅ Priority Support Access
🌟 FlashPoint’s Competitive Edge
-
🔥 Exclusive Dual-Strategy Intelligence – Unique and unmatched
-
🛡️ Military-Grade Protection – Code that never breaks
-
🎨 Elite Dashboard System – Monitor everything live
-
🚀 Universal Market & Broker Compatibility – Truly plug-and-play
-
💎 Zero-Error Architecture – 100% validation success
⚠️ Professional Risk Notice
Trading financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
FlashPoint Professional is a high-performance trading system designed to assist decision-making—it does not guarantee profits.
Always practice responsible risk management. Demo testing is strongly recommended before going live.