Missed Opportunity Analyzer

The Missed Opportunity Analyzer is a professional historical analysis tool that identifies and visualizes high probability trading opportunities you missed in the past. Unlike predictive indicators, it provides 100% non-repainting hindsight analysis to help you study price behavior, refine your strategy, and improve your trading discipline.

Core Concept

The indicator scans historical data to find confirmed price swings where:
✅ Price moved to your target (TP) before hitting your stop loss (SL)
✅ The move completed within your maximum bars limit
✅ All risk management rules were satisfied

Result: You see exactly where you should have entered trades, with complete visualization of entry, exit, SL, TP levels and profits in term of pips and percentage.

Key Features That Help Traders

1. Historical Pattern Recognition

  • Visualize repeatable price behavior : See which swing points consistently lead to profitable moves

  • Identify your best setups : Discover which conditions (time, price levels, RR ratios) work best for your strategy

  • Learn from missed opportunities -: Study what you overlooked to improve future decision-making

2. Professional Risk Management Simulation

  • Test different SL/TP combinations : Find optimal risk-reward ratios for your trading style

  • Validate swing detection settings : Adjust Left/Right bars to match your preferred confirmation method

  • Simulate trade management rules : Test "what if" scenarios with max trades, waiting periods, etc.

3. Market Behavior Insights

  • Time-based analysis : Discover which trading hours yield the best opportunities

  • Instrument-specific patterns : See how different markets (Forex, Gold, Crypto) behave differently

  • Trend vs range detection : Identify which swing types work best in different market conditions

How It Helps Improve Your Trading

For Strategy Development:

  • Backtest without coding : Visual validation of your entry/exit logic

  • Optimize parameters : Find the best TP/SL, swing sensitivity, and time filters

  • Build confidence : See proof that your strategy would have worked in past conditions

For Skill Improvement:

  • Train your eye : Learn to spot high probability setups faster

  • Improve patience : See how waiting for confirmed swings pays off

  • Reduce FOMO : Understand that missed opportunities are part of the game

For Risk Management:

  • Find realistic expectations : See actual move sizes vs your targets

  • Optimize position sizing : Based on historical win rates and RR ratios

  • Avoid overtrading : Simulate trade frequency limits

The Philosophy

"The best way to predict the future is to study the past. This indicator doesn't tell you where price will go next it shows you where it should have gone based on your rules, helping you trade better tomorrow."

Result: Better trading decisions, improved risk management, and increased consistency through data-driven pattern recognition.

Önerilen ürünler
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds MT5
Libertas LLC
Göstergeler
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds   adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests,   Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC)   is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the
Magic Channel Scalper MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
Göstergeler
Magic Channel Scalper , MetaTrader 5 terminali için bir kanal göstergesidir. Bu gösterge en olası trend dönüş noktalarının bulunmasını sağlar. Çoğu kanal göstergesinin aksine Magic Channel Scalper yeniden çizim yapmaz. Uyarı sistemi (uyarılar, e-posta ve anlık bildirimler), birden fazla işlem enstrümanını aynı anda izlemenize yardımcı olacaktır. Göstergeyi bir grafiğe ekleyin; bir sinyal ortaya çıktığında uyarı tetiklenecektir. Uyarı sistemimiz sayesinde tek bir pozisyon açma sinyalini asla
Smart SD Arrow indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Göstergeler
SMART SD ARROW INDICATOR  Trade Smarter, Not Harder: The Smart SD Arrow Indicator That Paints Clear Buy & Sell Signals Right On Your Chart!  Finally, an All-in-One Supply & Demand Tool That Doesn’t Just Draw Zones—It Gives You Precise, Actionable Entry Arrows. Stop Analyzing, Start Executing. Dear Trader, Let's be honest. You've tried indicators that draw complicated zones all over your chart. They look smart, but when it's time to pull the trigger, you're left with the same old question:
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Göstergeler
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Uzman Danışmanlar
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Stratos Pali mt5
Michela Russo
4.5 (8)
Göstergeler
Stratos Pali Indicator is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost ! Down
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Göstergeler
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
ESS Enguifing Strategy Signals
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Göstergeler
ESS ETKİLEYİCİ DURUM SİNYALLERİ Bu gösterge, bir filtrenin uygulandığı zarf tipi mumları algılar, bu filtre, ölçülebilir parametreler dahilinde mümkün olan en büyük etkinliği belirlemenin mümkün olduğu 3 stratejiden oluşur. Sinyaller, her yön için yukarı ve aşağı oklarla gösterilir ve ayrıca uyarıları, e-postaları ve cep telefonuna push mesajlarını etkinleştirebilir veya devre dışı bırakabilirsiniz. Hiçbir göstergenin %100 etkili olmadığını belirtmekte fayda var, bu nedenle kendi stratejiniz
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Yardımcı programlar
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
Göstergeler
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Volality Index Scalper
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Volality Index scalper indicator  Meant for Volality pairs such as Volality 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 The indicator works on all timeframes from the 1 minute to the monthly timeframe the indicator is non repaint the indicator has 3 entry settings 1 color change on zero cross 2 color change on slope change 3 color change on signal line cross Orange line is your sell signal Blue line is your buy signal.
Signal Strike
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Göstergeler
Signal Strike is a professional trading indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that delivers clear, high‑confidence entry signals directly on your chart. Built with advanced logic that combines trend, momentum, volatility, and volume confirmation, this tool helps traders identify precise BUY and SELL opportunities with confidence. Unlike generic indicators, Signal Strike is engineered to filter out indecision candles and weak setups. When conditions align, the indicator plots entry, stop loss, an
Long island reversal MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
Göstergeler
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a d
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
Göstergeler
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Trend Monitor MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
The indicator generates early signals basing on ADX reading data combined with elements of price patterns. Works on all symbols and timeframes. The indicator does not redraw its signals. You see the same things on history and in real time. For better visual perception signals are displayed as arrows (in order not to overload the chart). Features The best results are obtained when the indicator works on two timeframes. For example: M30 – the indicator shows the main trend; M5 – the indicator gen
SSL Indicator
Tiago Azevedo Amorim Martins
Göstergeler
MetaTrader 5 için SSL Göstergesi - Güçlü Trend Takip Aracı SSL Göstergesi, yatırımcıların piyasa trendlerini kolaylıkla ve hassasiyetle belirlemelerine yardımcı olmak için tasarlanmış, son derece verimli ve güvenilir bir trend takip aracıdır. Hareketli ortalamalara dayanan SSL (Step Stop Line) Göstergesi, olası bir trend dönüşü olduğunda renk değiştirir ve net görsel ipuçları sağlar. Bu araç, güçlü piyasa trendlerinden yararlanmak ve dalgalı piyasalarda sıkça karşılaşılan yanlış sinyallerden kaç
Hull Heikin Ashi Smoothed
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Göstergeler
Heikin Ashi candlesticks are a powerful tool for traders, offering a clear and smooth visualization of market trends. Unlike traditional candlesticks, they filter out market noise, providing a cleaner view of the market's direction and strength, which helps traders make more informed decisions. The Hull Heikin Ashi Smoothed indicator from Minions Labs takes this a step further by integrating the Hull Moving Average for enhanced smoothing and precision. This indicator not only simplifies trend id
Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (8)
Göstergeler
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
Two Moving Average Crossover Alerts Serie MT5
Boris Armenteros
1 (1)
Göstergeler
Introduction The "Two Moving Average Crossover" indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a technical analysis tool that displays two moving averages and notifies when the moving averages cross each other. The indicator calculates and plots two moving averages, one of which is faster and the other is slower. When the faster moving average crosses above the slower moving average, it is considered a bullish signal, indicating a potential trend reversal or the start of a new uptrend. Conversely, when th
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Yardımcı programlar
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
DYJ BoS
Daying Cao
Göstergeler
DYJ BoS göstergesi, piyasa yapısındaki değişimlerin temel unsurlarını otomatik olarak belirler ve işaretler, bunlar arasında şunlar yer alır: Yapının Kırılması (BoS): Fiyatın önceki bir yapı noktasını kırarak önemli bir hareket yapması durumunda tespit edilir. Olası yükseliş trendi çizgilerini ve düşüş trendi çizgilerini (UP & DN, yani sürekli yeni zirveler ve yeni dipler) işaretler ve fiyat bu çizgileri aştığında kırmızı (AYI) ve yeşil (BOĞA) okları işaretler BoS genellikle fiyatın önceki f
Pro Gold System Indicator
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
Göstergeler
ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Göstergeler
MT4 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator , Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren Fibonacci seviyeleri gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın aldıktan
Waterfall by Kratus
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Overview The Waterfall Trading Indicator is a powerful momentum detection tool designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple timeframes. Built on pure price action analysis, this indicator provides clear, non-repainting signals that are especially effective for binary options and forex trading. Key Features Non-Repainting Signals : Based on real-time price action, ensuring reliable trade signals Multi-Timeframe Compatibility : Effective across all timeframes, with o
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Göstergeler
Premium seviye, %80'den fazla doğru tahmin doğruluğuna sahip benzersiz bir göstergedir! Bu gösterge en iyi Ticaret Uzmanları tarafından iki aydan uzun süredir test edilmiştir! Yazarın göstergesini başka hiçbir yerde bulamazsınız! Ekran görüntülerinden bu aracın doğruluğunu kendiniz görebilirsiniz! 1, sona erme süresi 1 mum olan ikili opsiyon ticareti için harikadır. 2 tüm döviz çiftleri, hisse senetleri, emtialar, kripto para birimleri üzerinde çalışır Talimatlar: Kırmızı ok göründüğü an
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (557)
Göstergeler
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Currencies Strength
Jinsong Zhang
Göstergeler
This indicator is used to compare the relative strength of the trade on the chart against the other several selected symbols. By comparing the price movement of each traded variety based on the same base day, several trend lines of different directions can be seen, reflecting the strong and weak relationship between the several different traded varieties, so that we can have a clearer understanding of the market trend. For example, you can apply this indicator on a EurUSD chart and compare it w
Price manipulation risk
Vincent Albert Feugier
Göstergeler
Price Manipulation Risk Indicator Advanced Tool for Market Risk Evaluation & Manipulation Detection Price Manipulation Risk Indicator is a professional tool designed to measure the current risk level in the market. It evaluates price behavior, market activity, and candle dynamics to detect unstable or potentially manipulated environments. This indicator helps traders avoid traps , filter false signals , and improve timing in both entries and exits. Product Purpose Provide an immediate a
The Bank Trader MT5
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
Daily supply and demand levels for breakouts or reversals. Use on 1 Hour charts No nonsense, for the confident trader who trades price action supply and demand levels with daily projections without the fluff using 1 Hour charts. MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108234 The Bank Trader Indicator is a sophisticated tool employed by institutional traders, particularly those in banking institutions, to navigate the complex world of forex markets. Rooted in the principles of daily
Super Trend Trading View 5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Göstergeler
The SuperTrend indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to identify trends in the price of a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It is primarily used in chart analysis to help traders make decisions about entering or exiting positions in the market. this version of super trend indicator is exactly converted from trading view to be used in MT5
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Göstergeler
Bu indikatörü satın alırsanız, Profesyonel Trade Manager’ımı  + EA ÜCRETSİZ olarak alacaksınız. Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Sistemi'nin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Göstergesi olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Online kurs, kılavuz ve ön ayarları indir. "Smart Trend Trading System MT5", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özelleştirilmiş kapsamlı bir ticaret çözümüdür. 10'dan fazla premium göstergeyi birleştiriyor ve 7'den fazla
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Power Candles – Tüm Piyasalar İçin Güce Dayalı Giriş Sinyalleri Power Candles , Stein Investments’ın kanıtlanmış güç analizini doğrudan fiyat grafiğinize taşır. Sadece fiyata tepki vermek yerine, her mum gerçek piyasa gücüne göre renklendirilir. Bu sayede momentum birikimleri, güç hızlanmaları ve net trend geçişleri anında görülebilir. Tüm Piyasalar İçin Tek Mantık Power Candles tüm işlem sembollerinde otomatik olarak çalışır. Gösterge, mevcut sembolün Forex mi yoksa Forex dışı bir piyasa mı old
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Göstergeler
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - MetaTrader 5'te Altın (XAU/USD) Ticaret Sistemi Ciddi yatırımcı için: Altın ticaretine, birden fazla piyasa analiz faktörünü birleştiren, yapılandırılmış, veriye dayalı bir metodoloji ile yaklaşın. Bu araç, Altın ticaret analizinizi desteklemek için üretilmiştir. Sınırlı Fiyat Fırsatı Bu, fiyat artmadan Gold Sniper Scalper Pro'ya sahip olma şansıdır.  Ürün fiyatı, sonraki her 10 satın alma işleminden sonra $50 artacaktır. Son Fiyat: $498 Analitik Avantajınızı Tanımlaya
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Göstergeler
*** Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş gerçek zamanlı bir piyasa analiz aracıdır. Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, yatırımcıların piyasa yapısını daha sistematik ve net bir şekilde analiz etmelerine yardımcı olmak, işlem verimliliğini artırmak ve stratejiniz için uzun vadeli sürdürülebilirlik yaratmak amacıyla geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayanmaktadır. Birden fazla zaman dilim
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle belirtmek gerekir ki bu Ticaret Göstergesi Yeniden Çizim Yapmaz, Gecikmez ve Gecikme Göstermez, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Kullanıcı kılavuzu: ayarlar, girişler ve strateji. Atom Analisti, Piyasada Daha İyi Bir Avantaj Bulmak İçin Fiyatın Gücünü ve Momentumunu Kullanan PA Fiyat Hareketi Göstergesidir. Gürültüleri ve Yanlış Sinyalleri Kaldırmaya ve Ticaret Potansiyelini Artırmaya Yardımcı Olan Gelişmiş Filtrelerle Donatılmıştır. Birden fazla katmanl
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. Trend Screener, grafikte noktalarla ok trend sinyalleri sağlayan etkili bir trend trend göstergesidir. Trend analizörü göstergesinde bulunan özellikler: 1.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Göstergeler
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ve   Stochastic'in   gücünü tek bir kapsamlı göstergede birleştirerek işlem potansiyelinizi en üst düzeye çıkaran nihai işlem aracı olan   Quantum TrendPulse'u   tanıtıyoruz. Hassasiyet ve verimlilik arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu gösterge, piyasa trendlerini, momentum değişimlerini ve en uygun giriş ve çıkış noktalarını güvenle belirlemenize yardımcı olur. Temel Özellikler: SuperTrend Entegrasyonu:   Güncel piyasa trendlerini kolayca takip edin ve karlılık dalgası
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Göstergeler
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Smart Stop Indicator – Stop-loss düzeylerini doğrudan grafikte akıllı ve hassas şekilde belirleyin Genel Bakış Smart Stop Indicator, stop-loss seviyesini tahmin ederek veya sezgilere güvenerek değil, net ve sistematik bir şekilde belirlemek isteyen traderlar için özel olarak geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, klasik price-action mantığını (yükselen tepeler, düşen dipler) modern breakout algılama ile birleştirerek bir sonraki mantıklı stop seviyesini belirler. Trendlerde, yatay piyasalarda veya hızlı k
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Aracının Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Gösterge olduğunu vurgulamakta fayda var, bu da onu profesyonel ticaret için ideal hale getiriyor. Çevrimiçi kurs, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve demo. Akıllı Fiyat Hareketi Kavramları Göstergesi, hem yeni hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için çok güçlü bir araçtır. İleri ticaret fikirlerini, Inner Circle Trader Analizi ve Smart Money Concepts Ticaret Stratejileri gibi 20'den fazla kullanışlı göstergeyi bir araya getirerek bir araya
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Göstergeler
IX Power: Endeksler, Emtialar, Kripto Paralar ve Forex Piyasaları için İçgörüler Genel Bakış IX Power , endeksler, emtialar, kripto paralar ve forex sembollerinin gücünü analiz etmek için tasarlanmış çok yönlü bir araçtır. FX Power , tüm kullanılabilir döviz çiftlerinin verilerini kullanarak döviz çiftleri için maksimum doğruluk sağlarken, IX Power yalnızca temel sembolün piyasa verilerine odaklanır. Bu, IX Power 'ı forex dışındaki piyasalar için ideal ve daha basit forex analizleri için güven
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Göstergeler
FX Levels: Tüm Piyasalar İçin Son Derece Hassas Destek ve Direnç Hızlı Bakış Döviz kurları, endeksler, hisseler veya emtialar gibi herhangi bir piyasada güvenilir destek ve direnç seviyeleri belirlemek mi istiyorsunuz? FX Levels geleneksel “Lighthouse” yöntemini ileri düzey bir dinamik yaklaşımla birleştirerek neredeyse evrensel bir doğruluk sağlar. Gerçek broker deneyimimize ve otomatik günlük güncellemeler ile gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerin birleşimine dayalı olarak, FX Levels size dönüş nok
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Göstergeler
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Göstergeler
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Berma Bantları (BB'ler) göstergesi, piyasa trendlerini belirlemeyi ve bunlardan yararlanmayı amaçlayan yatırımcılar için değerli bir araçtır. Fiyat ile BB'ler arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz ederek, yatırımcılar bir piyasanın trend veya aralıklı fazda olup olmadığını ayırt edebilir. Daha fazla bilgi edinmek için [ Berma Home Blog ] adresini ziyaret edin. Berma Bantları üç belirgin çizgiden oluşur: Üst Berma Bandı, Orta Berma Bandı ve Alt Berma Bandı. Bu çizgiler fiyatın etrafına çizilir ve genel tren
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Göstergeler
FX Volume: Bir Broker’ın Perspektifinden Gerçek Piyasa Duyarlılığını Deneyimleyin Kısa Özet Trading yaklaşımınızı bir adım öteye taşımak ister misiniz? FX Volume , perakende traderlar ile brokerların nasıl konumlandığını gerçek zamanlı olarak sunar—COT gibi gecikmeli raporlardan çok daha önce. İster istikrarlı kazançları hedefliyor olun, ister piyasada daha güçlü bir avantaj arayın, FX Volume önemli dengesizlikleri belirlemenize, kırılmaları (breakout) doğrulamanıza ve risk yönetiminizi iyileş
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boyu
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Meravith Auto, Meravith ticaret sisteminin otomatik bir versiyonudur. Gösterge, rengini değiştiren bir trend çizgisinden oluşur. Yükseliş trendindeyken yeşil, düşüş trendindeyken kırmızıdır. Bu, trendin destek çizgisidir. Boğa hacminin ayı hacmine eşit olduğu bir likidite çizgisi. Üçlü boğa sapma çizgisi. Üçlü ayı sapma çizgisi. Yüksek hacmi gösteren mor ve mavi noktalar. Mor nokta, ortalama hacmin iki sapma üstünde hacmi gösterirken, mavi nokta iki sapmayı gösterir. Nasıl kullanılır? Trend çizg
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Göstergeler
TPSproTrend PRO, piyasanın yön değiştirdiği anı belirler ve hareketin başlangıcında bir giriş noktası oluşturur. Piyasaya, fiyat hareketi henüz yeni başladığı anda girersiniz, hareket gerçekleştikten sonra değil.   Gösterge       Sinyalleri yeniden çizmez ve giriş noktalarını, Zarar Durdurma ve Kar Al seviyelerini otomatik olarak göstererek alım satımı net, görsel ve yapılandırılmış hale getirir. RUSÇA TALİMATLAR   -   MT4 SÜRÜMÜ Başlıca avantajlar Yeniden çizim yapılmadan sinyaller.   Tüm sinya
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Göstergeler
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Göstergeler
Tanıtım       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi   , trend tersine dönmeleri belirleme ve ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir.       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi       trend dönüşlerini son derece yüksek doğrulukla belirlemenin yenilikçi yolu ile ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. ***Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göst
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Göstergeler
Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni bir formülü bir araya getirdik. Bu güncelleme ile çift zaman dilimi dilimlerini gösterebileceksiniz. Yalnızca daha yüksek bir TF gösteremeyeceksiniz, aynı zamanda TF grafiğini ve ARTIK daha yüksek TF'yi de gösterebileceksiniz: YUVARLAK BÖLGELERİ GÖSTERMEK. Tüm Arz Talebi tüccarları buna bayılacak. :) Önemli Bilgiler Açıkland
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Göstergeler
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge paneli, seçilen semboller için mevcut en son   harmonik kalıpları   gösterir, böylece zamandan tasarruf edersiniz ve daha verimli olursunuz /   MT4 sürümü . Ücretsiz Gösterge:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Gösterge sütunları Symbol :   seçilen semboller görünecektir Trend:   yükseliş veya düşüş Pattern :   desen türü (gartley, kelebek, yarasa, yengeç, köpekbalığı, cypher veya ABCD) Entry :   giriş fiyatı SL:   zararı durdur fiyatı TP1:   1. kar alma fiyatı TP2:   2. kar alma fiyatı TP
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Volume Profile Trading System
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Göstergeler
Volume Profile Trading System is NOT just another volume indicator. It's a   complete trading ecosystem   that combines professional volume profile visualization with an intelligent automated trading strategy.  While other indicators show you   WHERE   volume is concentrated, Volume Profile Trading System  shows you   WHERE ,   WHEN , and   HOW   to trade it! displaying real volume distribution by price instead of time. It helps traders identify fair value zones, institutional activity, and high
Quant Levels
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Quant Levels Indicator   is a premium component of the   Quantitative Trading Analysis Toolkit , designed to transform subjective trading into data-driven decision making. This advanced tool provides institutional-grade support and resistance analysis directly on your MT5 charts. " Please support our work by leaving a review ". As a thank-you gift , we’ll share a special template that helps you display signal trade history directly on your chart. Free indicator to visualize any MT5/MT4 signals i
FREE
TradeVisualizer
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Göstergeler
Trade Visualizer göstergesi, işlem geçmişinizi doğrudan MT5 grafiklerine çizerek işlem verilerinize hayat verir. Kendi performansınızı analiz ederken veya MQL5 sinyal sağlayıcılarını incelerken, bu araç ham verileri net ve sezgisel görsellere dönüştürür. Her işlem, giriş ve çıkış oklarıyla, bağlantı çizgileriyle ve fiyat, kâr, hacim, pip bilgilerini gösteren ipuçlarıyla temsil edilir. Not: Bu göstergeyi indirdiyseniz, e-posta adresinizle birlikte bize mesaj gönderin, Trade Visualizer Template ’i
FREE
Send Orders At Time
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This new time-based strategy   enable you to schedule precise buy/sell orders at any predefined time , allowing you to execute trades based on timing rather than technical analysis.  The system automatically can determines the order type (buy or sell) based on technical confirmations provided by RSI and moving averages. You have the freedom to adjust and customize all parameters related to Buy and Sell criteria, as well as enable or disable technical filters . Link to MT4 version :  https://www.
FREE
Trendline Breakouts
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trendline Breakouts is a semi-automatic expert advisor, which means you only need to draw the support and resistance lines, and then let the expert advisor handle the trading for you. You can use this expert for every market and time frame. Backtesting is not available because this is a semi-automatic EA. You draw the trendlines and let the expert trade for you. This expert enables you to automatically trade breakouts of both horizontal support and resistance and trendlines, unlike the tradition
Pro Trading Analytics
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
“Lansman fiyatı: $55 (yalnızca 2 kopya!). Sonraki fiyat: $75. Nihai fiyat: $149.” Ürünü satın aldıysanız, Excel ProTrading Analytics Şablonunuzu almak için e-posta adresinizle birlikte bize mesaj gönderin. Stratejinizin tam potansiyelini açığa çıkaran bu hepsi bir arada çözümle tanışın: İşlem Geçmişi Dışa Aktarıcı + Profesyonel Excel Ticaret Paneli . Manuel işlem yapıyor olun ya da Expert Advisor (EA) kullanıyor olun — bu güçlü araç, performansınızı profesyonel metriklerle analiz etmenize, optim
Dynamic Fibo Scalper
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dynamic Fibo Scalper is an automated trading tool that uses Dynamic Fibonacci levels to find trading opportunities. You can set up to 5 custom levels in the EA’s inputs, and it will monitor the price movement. When the price crosses any of your chosen levels, the EA will automatically enter a buy or sell trade. This EA is perfect for traders who want a simple and effective strategy based on Fibonacci analysis. It’s fully customizable , easy to use, and works on any market , giving you more con
Send Orders At Time MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Uzman Danışmanlar
This new   time-based strategy   enable you to schedule precise buy/sell orders at any predefined time , allowing you to execute trades based on timing rather than technical analysis.  The system automatically can determines the order type (buy or sell) based on technical confirmations provided by RSI and moving averages. You have the freedom to adjust and customize all parameters related to Buy and Sell criteria, as well as enable or disable technical filters . Link to MT5 version :  https://ww
FREE
Range Breakout MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Range Breakout X2 is following a scalping breakout strategy. This expert will identify the daily 4 key levels of support and resistance and will open Long and short trades on these levels.Profits can be secured with the adjustable trailing stop... Note : Please be advised that due to the current market conditions (volatile market), we recommend activating the second levels (15H) and deactivating the first levels (11H). This is an optimized range breakout strategy with a simple and full cust
Strategy Master MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Uzman Danışmanlar
Strategy Master   is a 5-in-1 EA, offering a choice of 5 distinct strategies within a single expert advisor. You can activate one to five strategies simultaneously and customize your trading by enabling or disabling filters to validate entries. These five strategies encompass a range of approaches, including three technical strategies (Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, and Ichimoku), a renowned price action strategy (Breakout), and a time-based strategy (SendOrder at Time). We understand that mar
Trendline Breakouts MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trendline Breakouts   is a semi-automatic expert advisor, which means you only need to draw the support and resistance lines, and then let the expert advisor handle the trading for you. You can use this expert for every market and time frame. Backtesting is not available because this is a semi-automatic EA. You draw the trendlines and let the expert trade for you. This expert enables you to automatically trade breakouts of both horizontal support and resistance and trendlines, unlike the traditi
Quick Funding in Prop Trading Firms
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4.85 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is designed to pass challenges of prop firms (proprietary trading firm) that allow use of High and Low Frequency trading strategies. A Gift i ncluded in this expert    :   Range Breakout strategy  that identify daily support and resistance levels and initiating both Long and Short trades automaticly at these key points. We use special HFT strategy that detect large movements and employ stop loss to protect your equity. It has build-in equity protector which will stop the EA once the pro
Golden Candlesticks MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden candlesticks are highly  profitable patterns that have been tested and selected from among dozens of patterns. This Expert Advisor is the result of nine years of in-depth study and practical experience in the financial markets. We analyzed the works of experts like Steve Nison, Stephen Bigalow , François Baron and Gregory Morris... focusing on candlestick pattern techniques. Free indicator to visualize any MT5/MT4 signals in your chart   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152555 W
Grid Strategy
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exclusive deal: 70% discount for a limited period. Super Grid Strategy EA   is a versatile and powerful grid trading tool, perfect for both Forex and CFD traders. It places up to 20 pending orders (10 stop and 10 limit) at your preferred time, with customizable distances and spacing between orders for maximum flexibility. Key features include: Fixed Grid :  Orders are placed at a fixed distance from the price and between each order, and this parameter can be adjusted based on market conditions.
Hedge Manual Trades
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Yardımcı programlar
This Expert Advisor is designed to help traders manage their positions automatically. It can hedge manual trades when a specified (loss or win) threshold is reached, reducing risk. The EA also allows traders to close buy or sell trades individually based on profit or loss, and it can close all trades when a certain total profit or loss is achieved. With customizable settings for trade management, this EA helps traders automate their strategies and improve efficiency. The EA opens trades using th
Excel ProTrading Analytics
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Yardımcı programlar
Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this  all-in-one  solution:  Trade History Exporter  +  Pro Excel Trading Dashboard . Whether you're trading manually or using Expert Advisors (EAs), this powerful tool allows you to analyze, optimize, and improve your performance with professional-grade metrics and interactive dashboards. With the Pro Excel Dashboard, you can deeply analyze your trade history—manual or algorithmic—and even evaluate any EA’s performance using backtest resu
Prop Firm Trading Simulator
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Yardımcı programlar
Master prop firm challenges before risking real money!   Our advanced simulator recreates authentic prop firm trading environments, helping you practice, strategize, and pass challenges with confidence.   Using our Simulator, you can simulate any prop firm challenge using demo or live accounts, supports both manual trading strategies and automated trading via EAs ,  create personalized challenges for customized periods, and challenge yourself to develop the discipline needed for consistent profi
Range Breakout X2
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Range Breakout X2 is following a scalping breakout strategy. This expert will identify the daily 4 key levels of support and resistance and will open Long and short trades on these levels.Profits can be secured with the adjustable trailing stop... Note : Please be advised that due to the current market conditions (volatile market), we recommend activating the second levels (15H) and deactivating the first levels (11H). This is an optimized range breakout strategy with a simple and full cust
Strategy Master
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Uzman Danışmanlar
Strategy Master is a 5-in-1 EA, offering a choice of 5 distinct strategies within a single expert advisor. You can activate one to five strategies simultaneously and customize your trading by enabling or disabling filters to validate entries. These five strategies encompass a range of approaches, including three technical strategies (Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, and Ichimoku), a renowned price action strategy (Breakout), and a time-based strategy (SendOrder at Time). The link for MT4 version
Golden candlesticks
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden candlesticks are highly  profitable patterns that have been tested and selected from among dozens of patterns. This Expert Advisor is the result of nine years of in-depth study and practical experience in the financial markets. We analyzed the works of experts like   Steve Nison, Stephen   Bigalow   , François Baron and Gregory Morris... focusing on candlestick pattern techniques. Free indicator to visualize any MT5/MT4 signals in your chart   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152
Super Grid Strategy
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exclusive deal: 70% discount for a limited period. Super Grid Strategy EA is a versatile and powerful grid trading tool, perfect for both Forex and CFD traders. It places up to 20 pending orders (10 stop and 10 limit) at your preferred time, with customizable distances and spacing between orders for maximum flexibility. Key features include: Fixed Grid :  Orders are placed at a fixed distance from the price and between each order, and this parameter can be adjusted based on market conditions. D
Trading Keyboard
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Yardımcı programlar
Trading Keyboard (FastTrade Hotkeys) EA is an advanced tool designed for traders who want to execute trades quickly and efficiently using their keyboard. It allows users to place, modify, and close orders with customizable hotkeys, making trading as fast and intuitive as possible. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this EA enhances your trading experience by reducing manual clicks and improving reaction time. Key Features: Hotkey-Based Trading – Execute trades, modify posit
Quantitative Trading Analysis
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Yardımcı programlar
Ticareti tahminlere dayalı olmaktan veri odaklı karar almaya dönüştürün. Profesyonel kurumlar tarafından kullanılan nicel analiz gücünü deneyimleyin; artık her ciddi yatırımcı için erişilebilir. “Ticarette ölçülen şey yönetilir. Önemli olanı ölçmeye başlayın.” Bu, piyasa davranışını, volatiliteyi, likiditeyi ve ticaret fırsatlarını derinlemesine anlamak isteyen yatırımcılar için orijinal ve telif haklı tam bir nicel analiz araç setidir. Bu Excel tablosu (VBA otomasyonu ile) MT5 (veya herhangi bi
Prop Firm Simulator
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Yardımcı programlar
Gerçek para riskinden önce prop firm zorluklarında ustalaşın!   Gelişmiş simülatörümüz, özgün prop firm ticaret ortamlarını yeniden oluşturarak pratik yapmanıza, strateji geliştirmenize ve güvenle zorlukları geçmenize yardımcı olur. Simülatörümüzü kullanarak, demo veya gerçek hesaplar kullanarak herhangi bir prop firm zorluğunu simüle edebilir, hem manuel ticaret stratejilerini hem de EA'lar aracılığıyla otomatik ticareti destekleyebilir, özelleştirilmiş dönemler için kişiselleştirilmiş zorlukla
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt