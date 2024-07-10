Golden candlesticks

Golden candlesticks are highly  profitable patterns that have been tested and selected from among dozens of patterns. This Expert Advisor is the result of nine years of in-depth study and practical experience in the financial markets. We analyzed the works of experts like  Steve Nison, Stephen Bigalow , François Baron and Gregory Morris... focusing on candlestick pattern techniques.

Free indicator to visualize any MT5/MT4 signals in your chart https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152555

We discovered that market conditions constantly change, making 90% of traditional patterns unprofitable. By identifying and optimising the rest of patterns that remain effective, we've created our bot that adapts to current market conditions. Our optimized patterns aim to deliver consistent and encouraging profits.

We will add more patterns once they have been tested and shown proven results. Additionally, you can activate or deactivate any pattern as desired, use multi-take profits, and secure profits.

Backtest:  Download the Setfile, Symbol: US30, Timeframe: M5. (Ask me for more Setfiles or do your own tests and optimisations).

Link to MT4 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119082

Descriptions for all inputs can be found in the input section of the strategy tester. Feel free to download this version to conduct your own testing. Keep in mind that there may be more optimal or suboptimal settings.

If you ever have any questions or need further assistance, please don't hesitate to reach out.

