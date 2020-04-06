Dynamic Trader EA MT4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Jamal El Alama
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Elevate your trading experience with Dynamic Trader EA MT4, a cutting-edge trading robot designed to optimize your investment strategy. This advanced algorithm harnesses the power of four key indicators: RSI ( Relative Strength Index ), Stochastic Oscillator, MACD ( Moving Average Convergence Divergence ) and ATR ( Average True Range ) to make informed and precise trading decisions. ATR is used to dynamically set stop-loss and take-profit levels based on market volatility.
|IMPORTANT!
Read carefully the informations and instructions below to take full advantage of the EA, then if you have any questions, or you wish to receive good working setfiles after the purchase, please feel free to send me a private message.
Specifications
Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)
Setting
The EA works fine with indicators default parameters.
Take Profit is set to Bid price+ATR*ATRMultiplier_For_TakeProfit
Take Profit is set to Ask price-ATR*ATRMultiplier_For_TakeProfit
If you set UseTakeProfit to true ( default ), then set ATRMultiplier_For_TakeProfit.
Setting up ATRMultiplier_For_StopLoss and ATRMultiplier_For_TakeProfit depend on the asset traded and timeframe.
If your account type is Netting then set Hedging mode to false and adjust MaxOpenTrades, MaxLongTrades, and MaxShotTrades.
Examples :
For Netting accounts, you may set MaxOpenTrades=1, MaxLongTrades=1, MaxShotTrades=1, you will trade one direction ( Long or Short )
For Hedging accounts, you may set MaxOpenTrades=2, MaxLongTrades=1, MaxShotTrades=1, you will trade in both directions ( Long and Short at the same time )