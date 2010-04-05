Stoch Trend EA

This EA Forex is developed based on a stochastic oscillator indicator. It sets the parameters including %K, Slowing, %D, Price filed, and MA method to fit with XAUUSD trading. The grid martingale is used to improve the trading strategy also.

Initial Deposit $1,000 OR 10,000 USC
Currency Pair XAU/USD
Time Frame M30
Relative DD 61.23%
Profit  135% per year
Winrate 75.10%
Duraion 2-24 hr.
Account ECN, STD, Cent account

