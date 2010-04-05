Stoch Trend EA
- Taman Talappetsakun
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 15
This EA Forex is developed based on a stochastic oscillator indicator. It sets the parameters including %K, Slowing, %D, Price filed, and MA method to fit with XAUUSD trading. The grid martingale is used to improve the trading strategy also.
|Initial Deposit
|$1,000 OR 10,000 USC
|Currency Pair
|XAU/USD
|Time Frame
|M30
|Relative DD
|61.23%
|Profit
|135% per year
|Winrate
|75.10%
|Duraion
|2-24 hr.
|Account
|ECN, STD, Cent account
