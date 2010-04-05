Stoch Trend EA

This EA Forex is developed based on a stochastic oscillator indicator. It sets the parameters including %K, Slowing, %D, Price filed, and MA method to fit with XAUUSD trading. The grid martingale is used to improve the trading strategy also.

Recommend

List Details Initial Deposit $1,000 OR 10,000 USC Currency Pair XAU/USD Time Frame M30 Relative DD 61.23% Profit 135% per year Winrate 75.10% Duraion 2-24 hr. Account ECN, STD, Cent account

See more details about this EA Forex