Safe Trade Master

SAFE TRADE MASTER — Precision Bollinger Reversal EA

Trade smarter, not harder.
SafeTradeMaster is a disciplined Expert Advisor that automates a proven mean-reversion approach using Bollinger Bands with an optional RSI confluence filter. It’s engineered for clean execution, single-direction control, and tight risk handling—perfect for traders who value clarity and control over hype.

Why Traders Choose SAFE TRADE MASTER

  • High-probability reversal logic: Enters on Bollinger touch with optional RSI oversold/overbought confirmation.

  • Clean risk structure: Independent SL/TP for buys and sells (points), plus optional trailing stop.

  • No opposite traps: Opposite stop orders are removed by design to keep exposure simple and intentional.

  • One-trade-per-direction: Prevents signal stacking and overexposure.

  • Stackable liquidity entries: Optional buy/sell limit ladders at configurable distances to improve average price.

  • Set & Forget friendly: Built to run unattended once configured.

Core Strategy

  1. Waits for price to touch the Bollinger band on the last closed candle.

  2. Optionally checks RSI (14) against overbought/oversold thresholds.

  3. Opens a market order in the mean-reversion direction.

  4. Optionally places limit orders at fixed distances to catch better pullbacks.

  5. Manages risk via fixed SL/TP and an optional trailing stop once price moves in favor.

Key Features

  • Bollinger Bands (Period & Deviations configurable)

  • Optional RSI filter (Period / OB / OS levels)

  • Market entry + optional Buy Limit / Sell Limit ladders

  • No opposite stop orders (cleaner exposure by design)

  • Per-side SL/TP (points)

  • Optional Trailing Stop (start & distance)

  • Magic Number & trade comments for easy management

  • Works on any symbol & timeframe your broker supports (optimize to your market)

Inputs (Highlights)

  • LotSize — Fixed lot per trade

  • BuyStopLoss , BuyTakeProfit , SellStopLoss , SellTakeProfit — in points

  • PendingDistance & UsePendingOrders — ladder spacing and toggle

  • BollingerPeriod , Deviations

  • UseRSIFilter , RSIPeriod , RSIOverbought , RSIOversold

  • EnableTrailingStop , TrailingStart , TrailingStopDist

  • EnableBuy , EnableSell , MagicNumber , TradeComment

Best Practices & Tips

  • Forward-test on demo to find the best time frame & symbol pair (many users prefer M15–H1).

  • Use realistic SL/TP values for the instrument’s volatility (gold/indices vs. forex majors differ).

  • Consider session filters via your platform if you want to avoid low-liquidity hours.

  • Periodically re-optimize if market behavior shifts.


