Double SAR EA

This EA is based on twin Parabolic SAR indicators, with a Risk ratio of 1 per 4 and a 1.5-time martingale money management.


Trading statistics (2018-2024)

List Details
Initial Deposit $500 (minimum), $1,000
Currency Pair NZD/USD, GBP/JPY
Time Frame H4
Max DD 31.27%
Relative DD 31.27%
CAGR 50.95%
Profit factor 2.60
Winrate 30.5%
Account ECN, STD, Cent account

See more details about this EA Forex -> 


