Double SAR EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Taman Talappetsakun
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
This EA is based on twin Parabolic SAR indicators, with a Risk ratio of 1 per 4 and a 1.5-time martingale money management.
Trading statistics (2018-2024)
|List
|Details
|Initial Deposit
|$500 (minimum), $1,000
|Currency Pair
|NZD/USD, GBP/JPY
|Time Frame
|H4
|Max DD
|31.27%
|Relative DD
|31.27%
|CAGR
|50.95%
|Profit factor
|2.60
|Winrate
|30.5%
|Account
|ECN, STD, Cent account
