EA Wanyen

4

    ***BIG UPDATE to PRO version***

EA Wanyen has been formulated to trade market fluctuations. The operation is based on opening orders using the Wanyen indicator, thus the EA works according to the "OVB/OVS" strategy, which means Overbought/Oversold.

When a trade goes to minus the adviser opens another order with an increased lot(Martingale). It is possible to expose automatic control of the capital where the adviser himself will calculate stop loss and a lot depending on your deposit. Also, there is an opportunity to disconnect trade on Friday.


Key Takeaways:

  • Automated Trading: Executes trades based on sophisticated algorithms, requiring minimal user intervention.
  • Risk Management: Incorporates features like dynamic grids and martingale strategies to manage and mitigate risks effectively.
  • User-Friendly: Designed with beginners in mind, making forex trading accessible to those with limited experience.

Key Features:
  • Customizable Strategies: Offers various settings to tailor trading strategies to individual risk tolerance and goals.
  • Dynamic Risk Management: Utilizes a combination of martingale and grid strategies to optimize potential returns while managing drawdowns.
  • Independence of Cycles: Allows for multiple trading cycles to run simultaneously, each with its own set of orders and strategies.
  • High Leverage Compatibility: Works best with accounts that offer leverage of 1:500 or more, enhancing the potential for significant returns.

EA Wanyen Setting & Recommendations:
  • Platform: MT4
  • Currency Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, or USDJPY (Work on any pair)
  • TimeFrame: H1 for testing, but not critical for live trading
  • Minimum Account Balance: $500 (Recommend $1,000)
  • Preset: Customizable based on user preference and risk management
  • VPS: Recommended for optimal performance
  • Broker: Requires a hedge account with high leverage (1:500 or more) and low spread



      İncelemeler 4
      Sergio Nieuwendam
      50
      Sergio Nieuwendam 2023.12.22 17:01 
       

      This bot works well and I can certainly recommend the other bots to others. I have now used 2 other bots that also work great. Great work super love this

      FunHouse Forex
      106
      FunHouse Forex 2023.11.19 04:28 
       

      The author really supports buyers by informing them if there is an update and this EA is worth trying.

      Sven Klasse
      65
      Sven Klasse 2024.01.12 11:02 
       

      Hello everyone, I tested the EA in the backtest it shows good values, in the demo account and in the real account unfortunately only losses were used using the same setting as in the backtest. Unfortunately I cannot recommend this Ea.

      Sergio Nieuwendam
      50
      Sergio Nieuwendam 2023.12.22 17:01 
       

      This bot works well and I can certainly recommend the other bots to others. I have now used 2 other bots that also work great. Great work super love this

      Quyen Huynh
      115
      Quyen Huynh 2023.11.29 07:03 
       

      Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

      Mr Nattawut Poochomchuen
      436
      Geliştiriciden yanıt Mr Nattawut Poochomchuen 2023.11.30 12:20
      Thank you.
      FunHouse Forex
      106
      FunHouse Forex 2023.11.19 04:28 
       

      The author really supports buyers by informing them if there is an update and this EA is worth trying.

      Mr Nattawut Poochomchuen
      436
      Geliştiriciden yanıt Mr Nattawut Poochomchuen 2023.11.19 06:24
      Thank you for the review. The developers will develop EA even further. and help support users fully
