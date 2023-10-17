EA Wanyen
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Mr Nattawut Poochomchuen
- Sürüm: 6.2
- Güncellendi: 4 Temmuz 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
***BIG UPDATE to PRO version***
EA Wanyen has been formulated to trade market fluctuations. The operation is based on opening orders using the Wanyen indicator, thus the EA works according to the "OVB/OVS" strategy, which means Overbought/Oversold.
When a trade goes to minus the adviser opens another order with an increased lot(Martingale). It is possible to expose automatic control of the capital where the adviser himself will calculate stop loss and a lot depending on your deposit. Also, there is an opportunity to disconnect trade on Friday.
Key Takeaways:
- Automated Trading: Executes trades based on sophisticated algorithms, requiring minimal user intervention.
- Risk Management: Incorporates features like dynamic grids and martingale strategies to manage and mitigate risks effectively.
- User-Friendly: Designed with beginners in mind, making forex trading accessible to those with limited experience.
- Customizable Strategies: Offers various settings to tailor trading strategies to individual risk tolerance and goals.
- Dynamic Risk Management: Utilizes a combination of martingale and grid strategies to optimize potential returns while managing drawdowns.
- Independence of Cycles: Allows for multiple trading cycles to run simultaneously, each with its own set of orders and strategies.
- High Leverage Compatibility: Works best with accounts that offer leverage of 1:500 or more, enhancing the potential for significant returns.
- Platform: MT4
- Currency Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, or USDJPY (Work on any pair)
- TimeFrame: H1 for testing, but not critical for live trading
- Minimum Account Balance: $500 (Recommend $1,000)
- Preset: Customizable based on user preference and risk management
- VPS: Recommended for optimal performance
- Broker: Requires a hedge account with high leverage (1:500 or more) and low spread
This bot works well and I can certainly recommend the other bots to others. I have now used 2 other bots that also work great. Great work super love this