AI Next Level

5

The next generation G P T AI model quickly gained significant attention with its broad range of capabilities and versatility, We used its expertise in assisting prediction prices in formulating and applying improved trading strategies.

Our AI core is capable of extracting data insights from financial news, Sentiment Analysis, specific formula, Oscillators and indicators status and other unstructured data sources. This information can then be used in conjunction with other datasets to make our prediction of trading.

The robot constantly adapts to changes in the market and learns from its own decisions, continuously improving its performance and accuracy.

Contact me to send you instruction and add you in group.

AI Next Level is a fully automated trader.

+It is used my "123 Pattern Scanner", "Trend Reversal Scanner" and "Engulfing" indicators.

FEATURES:

  • News Filter and Auto GMT Time are supported
  • Uses several pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD, CADCHF, NZDUSD, USDCAD, CAC40, ASX200 and etc.
  • Recommended time frame: M15
  • Trail stop loss
  • High win rate(more than 80%)
  • Sets are provided 
  • Limited number of Buyers
  • Free Demo available to download
  • Recommend deposit 100 USD (Cent account) or 1000 USD (Standard account)
  • The EA is not spread sensitive, but advise to use a low spread ECN account.
  • Every EA in the market need VPS

Notice:
Tester Strategy does not show all qualities of "AI Next Level" because it can't filter news.

Avis 4
Stig Moberg
30
Stig Moberg 2025.10.08 15:39 
 

Mitt første EA kjøp, lastet ned og fikk instruksjoner innen en time, virker som et topp produkt

Ray T.
343
Ray T. 2025.06.03 15:42 
 

The best EA I've used in the market so far! Absolutely 5 Stars. A great system. This one is all you need to make profit. Very safe and efficient.

Ck.
1046
Ck. 2023.09.01 16:14 
 

Great work and support by author.

