MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CHistoryOrderInfoVolumeInitial 

VolumeInitial

获取订单初始交易量

double  VolumeInitial() const

返回值

订单初始交易量

注释

历史订单必须先行使用 Ticket (通过单号) 或 SelectByIndex (通过索引) 方法选择。