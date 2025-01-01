문서화섹션
Magic

"Magic" 파라미터의 값을 설정합니다.

void  Magic(
   int    value         // 값
   )

Parameters

value

[in]  "Magic"의 새 값 (Expert Advisor ID).

반환 값

None.