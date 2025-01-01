文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库策略模块智能交易基准类CExpertSignalMagic 

Magic

设置 "魔幻数字" 参数的值。

void  Magic(
   int    value         // 新值
   )

参数

value

[输入]  "魔幻数字" (智能交易 ID) 的新值。

返回值

无。