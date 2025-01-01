|
#property description "Gösterge, Açılış ve Kapanış fiyatları veya Yüksek ve Düşük fiyatlar"
#property description "arasındaki farkın mutlak değerini hesaplar ve bunları ayrı bir pencerede,"
#property description "bir histogram şeklinde gösterir."
//--- gösterge ayarları
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots 1
//---- grafik
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 3
//--- giriş parametreleri
input bool InpAsSeries=true; // gösterge tamponunun indisleme yönü
input bool InpPrices=true; // Hesaplama fiyatları (true - Open,Close; false - High,Low)
//--- gösterge tamponu
double ExtBuffer[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Gösterge değerlerinin hesaplanması |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CandleSizeOnBuffer(const int rates_total,const int prev_calculated,
const double &first[],const double &second[],double &buffer[])
{
//--- çubukların hesaplanması için başlangıç değeri
int start=prev_calculated;
//--- gösterge değerleri bir önceki tik ile zaten hesaplanmışsa son çubukta çalış
if(prev_calculated>0)
start--;
//--- dizilerin indisleme yönünü ayarla
bool as_series_first=ArrayGetAsSeries(first);
bool as_series_second=ArrayGetAsSeries(second);
bool as_series_buffer=ArrayGetAsSeries(buffer);
//--- gerekirse indisleme yönünü doğrudan biriyle değiştir
if(as_series_first)
ArraySetAsSeries(first,false);
if(as_series_second)
ArraySetAsSeries(second,false);
if(as_series_buffer)
ArraySetAsSeries(buffer,false);
//--- gösterge değerlerini hesapla
for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)
buffer[i]=MathAbs(first[i]-second[i]);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- gösterge tamponlarını bağla
SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtBuffer);
//--- gösterge tamponunda indisleme elemanını ayarla
ArraySetAsSeries(ExtBuffer,InpAsSeries);
//--- göstergenin hangi değerler için hesaplanacağını kontrol et
if(InpPrices)
{
//--- Open ve Close fiyatları
PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"BodySize");
//--- gösterge rengini ayarla
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,clrOrange);
}
else
{
//--- Yüksek ve Düşük fiyatlar
PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"ShadowSize");
//--- gösterge rengini ayarla
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,clrDodgerBlue);
}
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
//--- göstergeyi bayrak değerine göre hesapla
if(InpPrices)
CandleSizeOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,open,close,ExtBuffer);
else
CandleSizeOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,high,low,ExtBuffer);
//--- bir sonraki çağrı için prev_calculated değerine dönüş yap
return(rates_total);
}