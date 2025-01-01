#property description "Gösterge, Açılış ve Kapanış fiyatları veya Yüksek ve Düşük fiyatlar"

#property description "arasındaki farkın mutlak değerini hesaplar ve bunları ayrı bir pencerede,"

#property description "bir histogram şeklinde gösterir."

//--- gösterge ayarları

#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 1

#property indicator_plots 1

//---- grafik

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 3

//--- giriş parametreleri

input bool InpAsSeries=true; // gösterge tamponunun indisleme yönü

input bool InpPrices=true; // Hesaplama fiyatları (true - Open,Close; false - High,Low)

//--- gösterge tamponu

double ExtBuffer[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Gösterge değerlerinin hesaplanması |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CandleSizeOnBuffer(const int rates_total,const int prev_calculated,

const double &first[],const double &second[],double &buffer[])

{

//--- çubukların hesaplanması için başlangıç değeri

int start=prev_calculated;

//--- gösterge değerleri bir önceki tik ile zaten hesaplanmışsa son çubukta çalış

if(prev_calculated>0)

start--;

//--- dizilerin indisleme yönünü ayarla

bool as_series_first=ArrayGetAsSeries(first);

bool as_series_second=ArrayGetAsSeries(second);

bool as_series_buffer=ArrayGetAsSeries(buffer);

//--- gerekirse indisleme yönünü doğrudan biriyle değiştir

if(as_series_first)

ArraySetAsSeries(first,false);

if(as_series_second)

ArraySetAsSeries(second,false);

if(as_series_buffer)

ArraySetAsSeries(buffer,false);

//--- gösterge değerlerini hesapla

for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)

buffer[i]=MathAbs(first[i]-second[i]);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- gösterge tamponlarını bağla

SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtBuffer);

//--- gösterge tamponunda indisleme elemanını ayarla

ArraySetAsSeries(ExtBuffer,InpAsSeries);

//--- göstergenin hangi değerler için hesaplanacağını kontrol et

if(InpPrices)

{

//--- Open ve Close fiyatları

PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"BodySize");

//--- gösterge rengini ayarla

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,clrOrange);

}

else

{

//--- Yüksek ve Düşük fiyatlar

PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"ShadowSize");

//--- gösterge rengini ayarla

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,clrDodgerBlue);

}

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//--- göstergeyi bayrak değerine göre hesapla

if(InpPrices)

CandleSizeOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,open,close,ExtBuffer);

else

CandleSizeOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,high,low,ExtBuffer);

//--- bir sonraki çağrı için prev_calculated değerine dönüş yap

return(rates_total);

}