MQL5参考数组函数ArrayGetAsSeries 

ArrayGetAsSeries

检测数组标引的导向

bool  ArrayGetAsSeries(
   const void&  array[]    // 用于检测的数组
   );

参量

array[]

[in]  检测数组

返回值

返回 true，如果规定数组建立了AS_SERIES 标志，如下，访问数组以时序列无序执行，一个 时间序列 与普通数组通常在从未到头（从最新数据到最老）执行时序列元素索引不同。

注释

检验数组是否属于时序列，使用 ArrayIsSeries() 函数。价格数组通过输入参量无需强制传递到OnCalculate()函数中。必要的搜索导向可以通过使用 ArraySetAsSeries() 函数建立。

示例：

#property description "Indicator calculates absolute values of the difference between"
#property description "Open and Close or High and Low prices displaying them in a separate subwindow"
#property description "as a histogram."
//---指标设置
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers  1
#property indicator_plots   1
//---- 绘制
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  3
//--- 导入参数
input bool InpAsSeries=true// 指标缓冲区的标引导向
input bool InpPrices=true;   // 计算价格 (true - 开盘价，收盘价; false - 最高价，最低价)
//--- 指标缓冲区
double ExtBuffer[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 计算指标的值                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CandleSizeOnBuffer(const int rates_total,const int prev_calculated,
                        const double &first[],const double &second[],double &buffer[])
  {
//--- 计算柱形的开始变量
   int start=prev_calculated;
//--- 如果前一个订单号已经计算了指标值，那么使用最近的柱
   if(prev_calculated>0)
      start--;
//--- 定义数组的标引导向
   bool as_series_first=ArrayGetAsSeries(first);
   bool as_series_second=ArrayGetAsSeries(second);
   bool as_series_buffer=ArrayGetAsSeries(buffer);
//--- 如果有必要，直接替代标引导向
   if(as_series_first)
      ArraySetAsSeries(first,false);
   if(as_series_second)
      ArraySetAsSeries(second,false);
   if(as_series_buffer)
      ArraySetAsSeries(buffer,false);
//--- 计算指标值
   for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)
      buffer[i]=MathAbs(first[i]-second[i]);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始函数                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 绑定指标缓冲区
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtBuffer);
//--- 在指标缓冲区设置标引元素
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtBuffer,InpAsSeries);
//--- 检查指标计算的价格
   if(InpPrices)
     {
      //--- 开盘价和收盘价
      PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"BodySize");
      //--- 设置指标颜色
      PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,clrOrange);
     }
   else
     {
      //--- 最高价和最低价
      PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"ShadowSize");
      //--- 设置指标颜色
      PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,clrDodgerBlue);
     }
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//--- 根据标识值计算指标
   if(InpPrices)
      CandleSizeOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,open,close,ExtBuffer);
   else
      CandleSizeOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,high,low,ExtBuffer);
//--- 为下次调用返回prev_calculated值
   return(rates_total);
  }

