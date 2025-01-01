#property description "Indicator calculates absolute values of the difference between"

#property description "Open and Close or High and Low prices displaying them in a separate subwindow"

#property description "as a histogram."

//---指标设置

#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 1

#property indicator_plots 1

//---- 绘制

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 3

//--- 导入参数

input bool InpAsSeries=true; // 指标缓冲区的标引导向

input bool InpPrices=true; // 计算价格 (true - 开盘价，收盘价; false - 最高价，最低价)

//--- 指标缓冲区

double ExtBuffer[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 计算指标的值 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CandleSizeOnBuffer(const int rates_total,const int prev_calculated,

const double &first[],const double &second[],double &buffer[])

{

//--- 计算柱形的开始变量

int start=prev_calculated;

//--- 如果前一个订单号已经计算了指标值，那么使用最近的柱

if(prev_calculated>0)

start--;

//--- 定义数组的标引导向

bool as_series_first=ArrayGetAsSeries(first);

bool as_series_second=ArrayGetAsSeries(second);

bool as_series_buffer=ArrayGetAsSeries(buffer);

//--- 如果有必要，直接替代标引导向

if(as_series_first)

ArraySetAsSeries(first,false);

if(as_series_second)

ArraySetAsSeries(second,false);

if(as_series_buffer)

ArraySetAsSeries(buffer,false);

//--- 计算指标值

for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)

buffer[i]=MathAbs(first[i]-second[i]);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标初始函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 绑定指标缓冲区

SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtBuffer);

//--- 在指标缓冲区设置标引元素

ArraySetAsSeries(ExtBuffer,InpAsSeries);

//--- 检查指标计算的价格

if(InpPrices)

{

//--- 开盘价和收盘价

PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"BodySize");

//--- 设置指标颜色

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,clrOrange);

}

else

{

//--- 最高价和最低价

PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"ShadowSize");

//--- 设置指标颜色

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,clrDodgerBlue);

}

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标迭代函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//--- 根据标识值计算指标

if(InpPrices)

CandleSizeOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,open,close,ExtBuffer);

else

CandleSizeOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,high,low,ExtBuffer);

//--- 为下次调用返回prev_calculated值

return(rates_total);

}