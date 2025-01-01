#property description "Indicator calculates absolute values of the difference between"

#property description "Open and Close or High and Low prices displaying them in a separate subwindow"

#property description "as a histrogram."

//--- 指標の設定

#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 1

#property indicator_plots 1

//---- プロット

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 3

//--- 入力パラメータ

input bool InpAsSeries=true; // 指標バッファでの索引付けの方向

input bool InpPrices=true; // 計算価格（true - 始/終、false - 高/低）

//--- 指標バッファ

double ExtBuffer[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 指標値の計算 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CandleSizeOnBuffer(const int rates_total,const int prev_calculated,

const double &first[],const double &second[],double &buffer[])

{

//--- バーを計算する start 変数

int start=prev_calculated;

//--- 指標値が前のティックで計算されている場合には最後のバーを使用する

if(prev_calculated>0)

start--;

//--- 配列の索引付けの方向を定義する

bool as_series_first=ArrayGetAsSeries(first);

bool as_series_second=ArrayGetAsSeries(second);

bool as_series_buffer=ArrayGetAsSeries(buffer);

//--- 必要に応じて、索引付け方向を直接なものにする

if(as_series_first)

ArraySetAsSeries(first,false);

if(as_series_second)

ArraySetAsSeries(second,false);

if(as_series_buffer)

ArraySetAsSeries(buffer,false);

//--- 指標値を計算する

for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)

buffer[i]=MathAbs(first[i]-second[i]);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| カスタム指標を初期化する関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 指標バッファを結合する

SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtBuffer);

//--- 指標バッファのインデックス要素を設定する

ArraySetAsSeries(ExtBuffer,InpAsSeries);

//--- 指標が計算されている価格をチェックする

if(InpPrices)

{

//--- 価格を開け閉めする

PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"BodySize");

//--- 指標の色を設定する

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,clrOrange);

}

else

{

//--- 高値と安値

PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"ShadowSize");

//--- 指標の色を設定する

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,clrDodgerBlue);

}

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| カスタム指標の反復関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//---フラグの値に応じた指標を計算する

if(InpPrices)

CandleSizeOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,open,close,ExtBuffer);

else

CandleSizeOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,high,low,ExtBuffer);

//--- 次の呼び出しのために prev_calculated の値を返す

return(rates_total);

}