#property description "Indicator calculates absolute values of the difference between"
#property description "Open and Close or High and Low prices displaying them in a separate subwindow"
#property description "as a histrogram."
//--- 指標の設定
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots 1
//---- プロット
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 3
//--- 入力パラメータ
input bool InpAsSeries=true; // 指標バッファでの索引付けの方向
input bool InpPrices=true; // 計算価格（true - 始/終、false - 高/低）
//--- 指標バッファ
double ExtBuffer[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 指標値の計算 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CandleSizeOnBuffer(const int rates_total,const int prev_calculated,
const double &first[],const double &second[],double &buffer[])
{
//--- バーを計算する start 変数
int start=prev_calculated;
//--- 指標値が前のティックで計算されている場合には最後のバーを使用する
if(prev_calculated>0)
start--;
//--- 配列の索引付けの方向を定義する
bool as_series_first=ArrayGetAsSeries(first);
bool as_series_second=ArrayGetAsSeries(second);
bool as_series_buffer=ArrayGetAsSeries(buffer);
//--- 必要に応じて、索引付け方向を直接なものにする
if(as_series_first)
ArraySetAsSeries(first,false);
if(as_series_second)
ArraySetAsSeries(second,false);
if(as_series_buffer)
ArraySetAsSeries(buffer,false);
//--- 指標値を計算する
for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)
buffer[i]=MathAbs(first[i]-second[i]);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム指標を初期化する関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- 指標バッファを結合する
SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtBuffer);
//--- 指標バッファのインデックス要素を設定する
ArraySetAsSeries(ExtBuffer,InpAsSeries);
//--- 指標が計算されている価格をチェックする
if(InpPrices)
{
//--- 価格を開け閉めする
PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"BodySize");
//--- 指標の色を設定する
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,clrOrange);
}
else
{
//--- 高値と安値
PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"ShadowSize");
//--- 指標の色を設定する
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,clrDodgerBlue);
}
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム指標の反復関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
//---フラグの値に応じた指標を計算する
if(InpPrices)
CandleSizeOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,open,close,ExtBuffer);
else
CandleSizeOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,high,low,ExtBuffer);
//--- 次の呼び出しのために prev_calculated の値を返す
return(rates_total);
}