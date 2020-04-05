TrailForge Sentinel

TrailForge Sentinel

TrailForge Sentinel — Professional Position Guardian for MetaTrader 5

Most traders don't lose money on entries — they lose it on management. A perfect signal turns into a loser because a stop wasn't moved in time, profit evaporates because nobody locked in gains at the right moment, or a trailing stop gets set too tight and shakes out a trade that would have run. TrailForge Sentinel exists to remove that human failure point entirely.

This is not another signal-generating EA. TrailForge Sentinel doesn't predict direction, doesn't open trades, and doesn't try to out-guess the market. Instead, it takes over the one job that separates consistently profitable traders from everyone else: disciplined, unemotional position management, applied to every trade you already have open, whether it was opened manually, by another EA, or by a signal provider.

How it works

Once attached to a chart, TrailForge Sentinel scans your account for open positions and filters them by Magic Number, an optional comment keyword, and a symbol list — so it can manage exactly the trades you want it to, and leave everything else alone. From there it applies a three-stage management pipeline to each qualifying position, continuously, in the background:

Stage 1 — Break-Even Protection. As soon as a trade reaches your configured profit distance, TrailForge Sentinel moves the stop loss to entry plus a small offset, converting a winning trade into a risk-free one. No more watching a 40-pip winner round-trip back to a loss because you stepped away from the screen.

Stage 2 — Partial Profit Capture. At a second, further profit target, the EA closes a configurable percentage of the position's volume, banking real profit while letting the remainder ride. This is the exact technique professional discretionary traders use to reduce regret and smooth their equity curve — automated, so it happens every single time, not just when you remember to do it.

Stage 3 — ATR-Adaptive Trailing. Once a position is secured, TrailForge Sentinel can take over trailing duty using a live Average True Range calculation, so the trailing distance breathes with current volatility instead of using a fixed pip value that's too tight in quiet markets and too loose in fast ones. The stop only ever tightens — it never loosens — and it respects your broker's minimum stop distance and freeze level automatically, so you never see an "invalid stops" rejection.

Built for real trading conditions, not just backtests

Every trade operation — stop modification, partial close — runs through a retry engine that automatically re-attempts on requotes, timeouts, and connection hiccups, and logs exactly what happened and why. Position volumes are normalized to your broker's exact volume step and minimum lot before any partial close is sent, which means the EA is safe to run on netting accounts where an oversized or undersized close request would otherwise be rejected outright. All heavy calculation runs on a throttled timer rather than every single tick, so it manages dozens of positions across multiple symbols without adding measurable load to your terminal.

Full visibility, always

TrailForge Sentinel ships with a live on-chart dashboard — not a debug print window, a genuine control panel. At a glance you see how many symbols and positions are currently under management, your live floating P/L, and a status light for each management stage (Break-Even, Partial Close, ATR Trailing) showing whether it's active and how many times it has fired. A rolling "last action" line tells you exactly what the EA just did and to which ticket, so you're never left wondering if it's actually working.

Who this is for

If you trade manually and want your winners protected the moment you step away from the desk; if you run other EAs that open positions but leave them to trail on fixed logic that doesn't adapt to volatility; or if you manage multiple strategies across multiple symbols and want one consistent risk-management layer sitting on top of all of them — TrailForge Sentinel is built for exactly that role. It is strategy-agnostic by design: it doesn't care how a position was opened, only that it exists and matches your filters.

Full control, sensible defaults

Every stage can be independently enabled or disabled. Break-even distance and offset, partial close percentage and trigger, ATR period, multiplier and timeframe, session hours, magic number, comment filter, and retry behavior are all exposed as inputs, so the EA adapts to your instrument, your broker's spread profile, and your personal risk tolerance rather than forcing a one-size-fits-all approach.

TrailForge Sentinel is the guardian layer your open trades have been missing — disciplined, always watching, and never emotional.


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Gennady Sergienko
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5 (7)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
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Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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ProTradeLib - Professional MQL5 Trading Library Complete Developer Toolkit for MetaTrader 5 ProTradeLib is a production-ready, single-file MQL5 include library designed for professional developers building Expert Advisors and trading systems. With seven integrated modules, it provides all the essential building blocks needed to create robust, feature-rich trading applications. Key Features 1. Risk Manager Calculate lot sizes based on account balance percentage, fixed USD risk, or fixed lots Enfo
SmartStructureLib
Noel Anjao Alube
Библиотеки
SmartStructureLib — Smart Money Concepts Engine for MQL5 Developers SmartStructureLib is a professional-grade MQL5 library that gives developers a complete Smart Money Concepts calculation engine they can embed directly into any Expert Advisor or indicator. Instead of building SMC detection logic from scratch, you include one file and call clean, readable methods that handle all the heavy lifting behind the scenes. The library is built around seven focused modules. The Structure Engine detects B
ObjectChain
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
ObjectChain MT5 — Manual Trade Chain Execution Panel What It Does ObjectChain MT5 is a chart-based trade execution panel for MetaTrader 5 that lets you plan, sequence, and submit multiple pending orders as a single chain — all controlled by draggable horizontal lines directly on the chart. You draw your entries, stop losses, and take profits visually. The EA reads the lines, calculates position sizes automatically from your risk percentage, and waits for price to trigger each level before placi
Smart Bounce Sentinel
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
Smart Bounce Sentinel  Smart Bounce Sentinel is a multi-confirmation reversal alert indicator for MetaTrader 5. It does not place, modify, or close trades. It continuously scans the market across three timeframes and notifies you the moment a high-probability bounce setup forms, so you stay in full control of every entry. How it works Smart Bounce Sentinel only triggers an alert when all six layers of confirmation align at the same time: RSI (14) on M15 at or below your threshold (default 30) —
RiskPilot Calculator
Noel Anjao Alube
Библиотеки
RiskPilot Calculator is a sophisticated, professional-grade position sizing solution engineered for serious traders who demand precision, speed, and uncompromising risk management in their trading operations. This advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 transforms the complex mathematics of position sizing into an elegant, intuitive interface that eliminates guesswork and emotional decision-making from every trade you execute. By automatically calculating optimal lot sizes based on your account
FridayGap Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
FridayGap Trader  FridayGap Trader is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered specifically to detect, measure, and visualize the price gap that forms between the Friday closing price and the Monday opening price on any forex or CFD instrument. These weekend gaps are among the most consistently exploitable recurring patterns in financial markets, driven by news events, geopolitical developments, and institutional repositioning that occur while retail markets are closed. FridayGap T
CorrelFusion
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
CorrelFusion - Multi-Symbol Correlation Matrix & Rolling Heatmap Overview CorrelFusion is a professional correlation analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that displays a live correlation matrix for up to 10 symbols simultaneously. It features a unique rolling heatmap that visualizes how correlations evolve over time, helping traders identify diversification opportunities, hedge relationships, and market regime shifts at a glance. Key Features Live Correlation Matrix Displays Pearson correlation coeffi
Trend Apex Pro
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
Trend Apex Pro MT5 — Product Description Trend Apex Pro MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built on a three-layer Exponential Moving Average system combined with dynamic ATR-based risk management, intelligent trade lifecycle control, and a comprehensive suite of daily risk protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a disciplined, rules-based system that entries only when the market structure confirms direction across multiple confluence factors — and exits with
TopDown Price Action
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
TopDown Price Action EA is a fully automated multi-timeframe Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around the same top-down analytical framework used by professional price action traders. Rather than relying on lagging indicators or arbitrary signals, the EA reads raw market structure across two timeframes simultaneously — establishing a high-timeframe directional bias on H1 or M30, then dropping to M15 or M5 to execute with precision. Every trade begins with a question: where is the market try
SMC Pro Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
SMC Pro Trader is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on the institutional trading methodology known as Smart Money Concepts, designed to identify and trade alongside the footprints left by banks and large institutional players in the forex and commodity markets. The strategy operates across multiple timeframes simultaneously, beginning with a top-down analysis on the Daily and H4 charts where it reads the position of price relative to the 200 Exponential Moving Average to establish the highe
GoldApex Multi Horizon
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
GoldApex Multi-Horizon Scalper is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAU/USD, combining a top-down multi-timeframe confluence framework with a dynamic breakout-and-pullback entry model. The system reads macro directional bias from the 4-hour and 1-hour timeframes using dual EMA alignment, then descends to the 15-minute chart to map active support and resistance boundaries. Entry is reserved for confirmed breakouts of those boundaries followed by a controlled retest on
Gold Sniper Breakout
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
Gold Sniper Breakout EA — XAUUSD 1-Minute Session Scalper for MT5 Overview Gold Sniper Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Built around a precision 1-minute candle breakout methodology, it hunts high-probability momentum moves during the most liquid sessions of the trading day — then exits with surgical timing before the market can reverse. No indicators. No lagging signals. Pure price action. How It Works At the ope
Kairos Signal
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
Kairos Signal Confirmed M15 Entry Indicator for XAUUSD Overview Kairos Signal is a precision-engineered MT5 indicator built exclusively for XAUUSD trading on the M15 timeframe. The name comes from the ancient Greek concept of Kairos — the opportune moment, the perfect window of action. That philosophy is the foundation of this tool: it does not react to noise, it does not fire during uncertainty, and it never changes its mind after a decision is made. Every signal is locked to the close of a co
Session Inversion EA
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
Session Inversion EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades a structured, rule-based strategy combining session range analysis with Inverted Fair Value Gap (iFVG) entry logic. The strategy is drawn directly from Smart Money Concepts and ICT methodology and executes without any manual intervention from chart setup to trade close. How the Strategy Works The EA tracks four configurable trading sessions across the day using UTC-based time detection, which means session time
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