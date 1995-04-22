TrailForge Sentinel

TrailForge Sentinel — Professional Position Guardian for MetaTrader 5

Most traders don't lose money on entries — they lose it on management. A perfect signal turns into a loser because a stop wasn't moved in time, profit evaporates because nobody locked in gains at the right moment, or a trailing stop gets set too tight and shakes out a trade that would have run. TrailForge Sentinel exists to remove that human failure point entirely.

This is not another signal-generating EA. TrailForge Sentinel doesn't predict direction, doesn't open trades, and doesn't try to out-guess the market. Instead, it takes over the one job that separates consistently profitable traders from everyone else: disciplined, unemotional position management, applied to every trade you already have open, whether it was opened manually, by another EA, or by a signal provider.

How it works

Once attached to a chart, TrailForge Sentinel scans your account for open positions and filters them by Magic Number, an optional comment keyword, and a symbol list — so it can manage exactly the trades you want it to, and leave everything else alone. From there it applies a three-stage management pipeline to each qualifying position, continuously, in the background:

Stage 1 — Break-Even Protection. As soon as a trade reaches your configured profit distance, TrailForge Sentinel moves the stop loss to entry plus a small offset, converting a winning trade into a risk-free one. No more watching a 40-pip winner round-trip back to a loss because you stepped away from the screen.

Stage 2 — Partial Profit Capture. At a second, further profit target, the EA closes a configurable percentage of the position's volume, banking real profit while letting the remainder ride. This is the exact technique professional discretionary traders use to reduce regret and smooth their equity curve — automated, so it happens every single time, not just when you remember to do it.

Stage 3 — ATR-Adaptive Trailing. Once a position is secured, TrailForge Sentinel can take over trailing duty using a live Average True Range calculation, so the trailing distance breathes with current volatility instead of using a fixed pip value that's too tight in quiet markets and too loose in fast ones. The stop only ever tightens — it never loosens — and it respects your broker's minimum stop distance and freeze level automatically, so you never see an "invalid stops" rejection.

Built for real trading conditions, not just backtests

Every trade operation — stop modification, partial close — runs through a retry engine that automatically re-attempts on requotes, timeouts, and connection hiccups, and logs exactly what happened and why. Position volumes are normalized to your broker's exact volume step and minimum lot before any partial close is sent, which means the EA is safe to run on netting accounts where an oversized or undersized close request would otherwise be rejected outright. All heavy calculation runs on a throttled timer rather than every single tick, so it manages dozens of positions across multiple symbols without adding measurable load to your terminal.

Full visibility, always

TrailForge Sentinel ships with a live on-chart dashboard — not a debug print window, a genuine control panel. At a glance you see how many symbols and positions are currently under management, your live floating P/L, and a status light for each management stage (Break-Even, Partial Close, ATR Trailing) showing whether it's active and how many times it has fired. A rolling "last action" line tells you exactly what the EA just did and to which ticket, so you're never left wondering if it's actually working.

Who this is for

If you trade manually and want your winners protected the moment you step away from the desk; if you run other EAs that open positions but leave them to trail on fixed logic that doesn't adapt to volatility; or if you manage multiple strategies across multiple symbols and want one consistent risk-management layer sitting on top of all of them — TrailForge Sentinel is built for exactly that role. It is strategy-agnostic by design: it doesn't care how a position was opened, only that it exists and matches your filters.

Full control, sensible defaults

Every stage can be independently enabled or disabled. Break-even distance and offset, partial close percentage and trigger, ATR period, multiplier and timeframe, session hours, magic number, comment filter, and retry behavior are all exposed as inputs, so the EA adapts to your instrument, your broker's spread profile, and your personal risk tolerance rather than forcing a one-size-fits-all approach.

TrailForge Sentinel is the guardian layer your open trades have been missing — disciplined, always watching, and never emotional.