VG INDICATOR





Three independent strategy engines read every closed bar. They vote. Only

when they agree does VG Indicator print a signal -- and it tells you exactly

how strong that agreement was.





Most signal indicators give you an arrow and nothing else. VG Indicator gives

you the arrow, the entry price, the stop, a three-level target ladder, a graded

confidence score, and a live dashboard that scores its own past calls on your

chart, from your broker's own price history.









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NO REPAINTING. NOT AS A CLAIM -- AS A CONSTRUCTION.

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Every signal is decided using closed bars only. The bar still forming is never

written to. Once an arrow is printed it is never moved, recoloured or deleted,

and a full chart recalculation produces exactly the same history as the

incremental one you watched build in real time.





This is enforced structurally: all cross-bar state is rebuilt from scratch on

every pass rather than carried between calls. What you see in the tester is

what you would have seen live.





The dashboard's numbers do move as an open trade resolves -- that is the

indicator scoring a past prediction, not changing one. The arrows never move.









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THE THREE ENGINES

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STRATEGY 1 -- CHANNEL BREAKOUT

Donchian channel break, filtered by a long trend EMA and a minimum ADX so

breakouts inside dead, directionless ranges are ignored. Stop distance is

derived from ATR.





STRATEGY 2 -- VOLATILITY EXPANSION

Compares a fast ATR against a slow ATR and fires when volatility genuinely

expands rather than drifts. Requires a minimum candle body relative to ATR,

so the move has to have conviction behind it. Session-hour limited by default.





STRATEGY 3 -- SWING-LEVEL PENDING

Locates confirmed swing highs and lows and places a pending level a small

discount inside the extreme. The setup is marked on the chart the moment it

forms and waits; if price reaches the level within its lifetime the signal

triggers, and if it expires untouched the marker stays as an honest record.





Each engine can be enabled, disabled and weighted independently.









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CONFLUENCE SCORING AND TIERS

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Engine votes are aggregated into a score measuring the share of the maximum

possible conviction available. Opposing votes carry a configurable penalty,

and a strong enough disagreement vetoes the signal entirely -- when the engines

genuinely conflict, VG Indicator stays silent rather than guessing.





The result is graded:





TIER A broad agreement across engines

TIER B two engines aligned

TIER C one engine firing cleanly





You can trade every tier, or filter to A and B only. The dashboard reports

performance separately for each tier so the decision is yours to make on

evidence rather than instinct.





A cooldown period after each signal prevents clustering, and near-duplicate

pending levels are suppressed automatically.









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FULL TRADE LEVELS DRAWN ON THE CHART

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Every signal draws its complete trade plan:





- Entry line at the actual reference fill price

- Stop loss, ATR-derived or placed beyond market structure

- TP1 drawn by default; TP2 and TP3 available as optional reference levels

- Shaded risk zone that changes colour once the stop moves into profit

- Reward zone shading

- Price labels showing the value of each level in your account currency





Levels are drawn for the most recent signals only, keeping older chart history

clean and readable.









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TWO EXIT MODELS

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TRAILING (default): an ATR-based initial stop, an automatic move to break-even

once the trade reaches a set ATR distance, then a Chandelier-style trailing

stop. The chart shows the stop path exactly as it stepped, bar by bar.





FIXED TARGET: trades are scored against TP1 in the conventional way.





PLEASE READ THIS BEFORE BUYING, SO THE DEFAULTS HOLD NO SURPRISES:





Under the trailing model -- which is the default -- the target ladder does not

close trades. The trade is scored to the trailing stop. TP1, TP2 and TP3 are

reference levels, not exits.





They exist so the dashboard can report how far price actually travelled: how

often TP1, TP2 and TP3 were reached across every signal on your chart. That

measurement is the evidence you need to decide where your own targets belong,

which is a different and more useful thing than being handed three numbers and

told to trust them.





The chart draws TP1 by default. TP2 and TP3 are switched off in the display to

keep the chart readable, and can be turned on in one setting. All three prices

are computed and written to the data buffers on every single signal regardless

of what is drawn, so an EA reading this indicator always receives the full

ladder.





If you switch to the fixed-target exit model, TP1 becomes the scored exit in the

conventional way.









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THE PERFORMANCE DASHBOARD

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An on-chart panel that recomputes continuously from the history loaded on your

chart, for your symbol, your timeframe and your broker's prices:





- Win rate and total signal count

- Profit factor and expectancy in R

- Maximum drawdown and longest losing streak

- Average win, average loss, average MFE and MAE

- Long versus short breakdown

- TP1 / TP2 / TP3 reach frequency

- Per-engine breakdown: Strategy 1, 2 and 3 scored separately

- Per-tier breakdown: A, B and C scored separately

- Last signal detail and current open state

- Warmup status, so you always know when the sample is still thin





Same-bar stop and target collisions are resolved using M1 data rather than

assumed, so the statistics do not flatter themselves on ambiguous bars.

Genuinely ambiguous bars are counted and reported.





Change the settings and the entire dashboard recalculates. You can evaluate a

configuration in seconds without running a single backtest.









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ALERTS

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Popup, push notification to the MQL5 mobile app, and e-mail through your

terminal's mail settings. All are off by default, fire at most once per bar,

and only on live charts.









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FOR EA DEVELOPERS

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VG Indicator exposes 14 iCustom buffers with a frozen index layout, so an

Expert Advisor can consume its output directly:





0 Buy arrow 7 TP3

1 Sell arrow 8 Score

2 Direction 9 Tier

3 Entry 10 Engine mask

4 Stop loss 11 Signal kind (market or pending)

5 TP1 12 Pending setup level

6 TP2 13 Pending bars remaining





The engine mask identifies which engines voted, so an EA can act on the

composition of a signal, not just its existence. Buffer indices will not be

renumbered within this major version.









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REQUIREMENTS AND NOTES

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- MetaTrader 5, any symbol, any timeframe

- H1 and above recommended; the defaults were developed on H1

- Fully self-contained: no DLLs, no external files, no internet access

- Session-hour settings are broker server time, not your local clock

- Allow sufficient chart history to load before reading the dashboard





Every parameter is exposed and documented in the inputs, organised into

labelled groups: the three engines, confluence, exit model, levels, pending

signals, arrows, level display, alerts and panel.









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DISCLAIMER

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VG Indicator is an analytical tool. It does not open, modify or close

positions, and it does not manage your account.





Trading foreign exchange, metals, indices and other leveraged instruments

carries a substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. You

may lose some or all of your invested capital, and you should not trade with

money you cannot afford to lose.





The statistics shown on the dashboard are calculated from historical price data

available on your chart. Historical results are not an indication of, and

provide no guarantee of, future results. Different brokers, spreads, execution

conditions, symbols and timeframes will produce different outcomes. No

representation is made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or

losses similar to those shown.





Nothing produced by this indicator constitutes financial, investment or trading

advice, or a recommendation to enter any particular transaction. All trading

decisions, and all responsibility for them, remain entirely your own.





Test on a demo account until you fully understand the tool's behaviour before

risking real capital.