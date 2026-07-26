VG Indicator

VG INDICATOR

Three independent strategy engines read every closed bar. They vote. Only
when they agree does VG Indicator print a signal -- and it tells you exactly
how strong that agreement was.

Most signal indicators give you an arrow and nothing else. VG Indicator gives
you the arrow, the entry price, the stop, a three-level target ladder, a graded
confidence score, and a live dashboard that scores its own past calls on your
chart, from your broker's own price history.


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NO REPAINTING. NOT AS A CLAIM -- AS A CONSTRUCTION.
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Every signal is decided using closed bars only. The bar still forming is never
written to. Once an arrow is printed it is never moved, recoloured or deleted,
and a full chart recalculation produces exactly the same history as the
incremental one you watched build in real time.

This is enforced structurally: all cross-bar state is rebuilt from scratch on
every pass rather than carried between calls. What you see in the tester is
what you would have seen live.

The dashboard's numbers do move as an open trade resolves -- that is the
indicator scoring a past prediction, not changing one. The arrows never move.


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THE THREE ENGINES
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STRATEGY 1 -- CHANNEL BREAKOUT
Donchian channel break, filtered by a long trend EMA and a minimum ADX so
breakouts inside dead, directionless ranges are ignored. Stop distance is
derived from ATR.

STRATEGY 2 -- VOLATILITY EXPANSION
Compares a fast ATR against a slow ATR and fires when volatility genuinely
expands rather than drifts. Requires a minimum candle body relative to ATR,
so the move has to have conviction behind it. Session-hour limited by default.

STRATEGY 3 -- SWING-LEVEL PENDING
Locates confirmed swing highs and lows and places a pending level a small
discount inside the extreme. The setup is marked on the chart the moment it
forms and waits; if price reaches the level within its lifetime the signal
triggers, and if it expires untouched the marker stays as an honest record.

Each engine can be enabled, disabled and weighted independently.


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CONFLUENCE SCORING AND TIERS
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Engine votes are aggregated into a score measuring the share of the maximum
possible conviction available. Opposing votes carry a configurable penalty,
and a strong enough disagreement vetoes the signal entirely -- when the engines
genuinely conflict, VG Indicator stays silent rather than guessing.

The result is graded:

  TIER A  broad agreement across engines
  TIER B  two engines aligned
  TIER C  one engine firing cleanly

You can trade every tier, or filter to A and B only. The dashboard reports
performance separately for each tier so the decision is yours to make on
evidence rather than instinct.

A cooldown period after each signal prevents clustering, and near-duplicate
pending levels are suppressed automatically.


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FULL TRADE LEVELS DRAWN ON THE CHART
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Every signal draws its complete trade plan:

  - Entry line at the actual reference fill price
  - Stop loss, ATR-derived or placed beyond market structure
  - TP1 drawn by default; TP2 and TP3 available as optional reference levels
  - Shaded risk zone that changes colour once the stop moves into profit
  - Reward zone shading
  - Price labels showing the value of each level in your account currency

Levels are drawn for the most recent signals only, keeping older chart history
clean and readable.


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TWO EXIT MODELS
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TRAILING (default): an ATR-based initial stop, an automatic move to break-even
once the trade reaches a set ATR distance, then a Chandelier-style trailing
stop. The chart shows the stop path exactly as it stepped, bar by bar.

FIXED TARGET: trades are scored against TP1 in the conventional way.

PLEASE READ THIS BEFORE BUYING, SO THE DEFAULTS HOLD NO SURPRISES:

Under the trailing model -- which is the default -- the target ladder does not
close trades. The trade is scored to the trailing stop. TP1, TP2 and TP3 are
reference levels, not exits.

They exist so the dashboard can report how far price actually travelled: how
often TP1, TP2 and TP3 were reached across every signal on your chart. That
measurement is the evidence you need to decide where your own targets belong,
which is a different and more useful thing than being handed three numbers and
told to trust them.

The chart draws TP1 by default. TP2 and TP3 are switched off in the display to
keep the chart readable, and can be turned on in one setting. All three prices
are computed and written to the data buffers on every single signal regardless
of what is drawn, so an EA reading this indicator always receives the full
ladder.

If you switch to the fixed-target exit model, TP1 becomes the scored exit in the
conventional way.


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THE PERFORMANCE DASHBOARD
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An on-chart panel that recomputes continuously from the history loaded on your
chart, for your symbol, your timeframe and your broker's prices:

  - Win rate and total signal count
  - Profit factor and expectancy in R
  - Maximum drawdown and longest losing streak
  - Average win, average loss, average MFE and MAE
  - Long versus short breakdown
  - TP1 / TP2 / TP3 reach frequency
  - Per-engine breakdown: Strategy 1, 2 and 3 scored separately
  - Per-tier breakdown: A, B and C scored separately
  - Last signal detail and current open state
  - Warmup status, so you always know when the sample is still thin

Same-bar stop and target collisions are resolved using M1 data rather than
assumed, so the statistics do not flatter themselves on ambiguous bars.
Genuinely ambiguous bars are counted and reported.

Change the settings and the entire dashboard recalculates. You can evaluate a
configuration in seconds without running a single backtest.


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ALERTS
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Popup, push notification to the MQL5 mobile app, and e-mail through your
terminal's mail settings. All are off by default, fire at most once per bar,
and only on live charts.


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FOR EA DEVELOPERS
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VG Indicator exposes 14 iCustom buffers with a frozen index layout, so an
Expert Advisor can consume its output directly:

   0  Buy arrow            7  TP3
   1  Sell arrow           8  Score
   2  Direction            9  Tier
   3  Entry               10  Engine mask
   4  Stop loss           11  Signal kind (market or pending)
   5  TP1                 12  Pending setup level
   6  TP2                 13  Pending bars remaining

The engine mask identifies which engines voted, so an EA can act on the
composition of a signal, not just its existence. Buffer indices will not be
renumbered within this major version.


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REQUIREMENTS AND NOTES
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  - MetaTrader 5, any symbol, any timeframe
  - H1 and above recommended; the defaults were developed on H1
  - Fully self-contained: no DLLs, no external files, no internet access
  - Session-hour settings are broker server time, not your local clock
  - Allow sufficient chart history to load before reading the dashboard

Every parameter is exposed and documented in the inputs, organised into
labelled groups: the three engines, confluence, exit model, levels, pending
signals, arrows, level display, alerts and panel.


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DISCLAIMER
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VG Indicator is an analytical tool. It does not open, modify or close
positions, and it does not manage your account.

Trading foreign exchange, metals, indices and other leveraged instruments
carries a substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. You
may lose some or all of your invested capital, and you should not trade with
money you cannot afford to lose.

The statistics shown on the dashboard are calculated from historical price data
available on your chart. Historical results are not an indication of, and
provide no guarantee of, future results. Different brokers, spreads, execution
conditions, symbols and timeframes will produce different outcomes. No
representation is made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or
losses similar to those shown.

Nothing produced by this indicator constitutes financial, investment or trading
advice, or a recommendation to enter any particular transaction. All trading
decisions, and all responsibility for them, remain entirely your own.

Test on a demo account until you fully understand the tool's behaviour before
risking real capital.
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Kareem Abbas
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Индикаторы
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4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
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Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
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Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
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Индикаторы
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Ottaviano De Cicco
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Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
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Индикаторы
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5 (5)
Индикаторы
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
The Oracle Pro
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Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
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5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
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PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
FX Power MT5 NG
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5 (33)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
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Ranaweera Wanasinghe Herath Bandara
Эксперты
Multi-Symbol Trend Pyramid EA — structure-based stops, volatility-filtered entries Overview A systematic, multi-symbol trend-following Expert Advisor. It trades a configurable basket of instruments from a single chart, entering only in the direction of the higher-timeframe trend, on controlled pullbacks, and only when volatility is in a tradable range. Winners are managed with a structure-based stop, breakeven protection, and a Chandelier trailing stop, with optional pyramiding into established
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