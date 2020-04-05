SmartRisk Prime Robot

Gold Trading Expert Advisor — Stochastic & Bollinger Band Strategy

A fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD), combining higher-timeframe Stochastic confirmation with lower-timeframe Bollinger Band breakout signals to identify potential trading opportunities.

Strategy Logic

The EA uses a two-step, multi-timeframe confirmation process before opening a trade:

1. Higher-Timeframe Stochastic Confirmation

The EA first monitors the higher timeframe for a Stochastic Oscillator crossover to establish the market direction.

A bullish Stochastic crossover establishes a potential buy bias.

A bearish Stochastic crossover establishes a potential sell bias.

2. Lower-Timeframe Bollinger Band Confirmation

After a valid higher-timeframe signal is identified, the EA monitors the lower timeframe for confirmation in the same direction.

Buy: A lower-timeframe candle must close above the upper Bollinger Band.

Sell: A lower-timeframe candle must close below the lower Bollinger Band.

This two-stage confirmation is designed to combine directional momentum from the higher timeframe with a breakout entry on the lower timeframe.

3. Signal Expiration

A higher-timeframe signal remains valid only for a defined number of subsequent higher-timeframe candles.

If the required lower-timeframe confirmation does not occur within that period, the signal expires and the EA waits for a new Stochastic crossover.

Trade Management

The EA incorporates automated trade and risk-management mechanisms, including:

Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit management.

ATR-based volatility-adjusted trade management.

Break-even protection.

Swing-based trade exit logic using relevant market swing levels.

Automated position sizing based on account conditions.

Lot-size protection to limit position exposure as account equity changes.

Automatic monthly profit-target monitoring.

Automatic trading pause after the predefined monthly profit target is reached.

Automated handling of trade entries and exits without manual intervention.

Position Management

The EA can use progressive position management when applicable, including grid-style scaled entries and progressive lot sizing.

These mechanisms can increase market exposure and therefore carry substantially higher risk during adverse market conditions. The EA incorporates predefined controls designed to limit excessive position size.

Designed Specifically for Gold

This Expert Advisor is designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD).

It is not intended to be used as a multi-symbol or general Forex trading system. Its trading logic and hardcoded parameters are designed around the characteristics and volatility of Gold.

Fully Automated Operation

The EA operates using its built-in strategy parameters and trading rules. The core strategy settings are hardcoded into the EA, so users do not need to configure strategy parameters before trading.

The EA automatically handles:

Market analysis

Signal confirmation

Entry timing

Stop Loss and Take Profit

Position management

Break-even management

Trade exits

Position sizing

Profit-target monitoring

Trading suspension when the predefined profit target is reached

Strategy Tester & Backtesting

The EA can be tested using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester to evaluate its historical performance on Gold.

Backtesting can help assess the strategy under different historical market conditions, but historical results do not guarantee future performance.

For more realistic evaluation, users should also consider forward testing on a demo account before using the EA with real funds.

Risk Warning

Automated trading involves substantial financial risk. Gold can experience rapid price movements, increased volatility, spread expansion, slippage, and significant drawdowns, particularly during major economic events and periods of high market volatility.

Progressive position sizing and grid-style trade management can increase exposure during adverse price movements and may result in significantly larger losses.

No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits. Past backtest results, optimization results, or demo-account performance are not guarantees of future results.

Only use trading capital you can afford to lose and ensure that you understand the risks associated with automated trading before deploying the EA on a live account.

Important Information

Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD)

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Trading: Fully automated

Minimum Account Size : $500

Strategy: Higher-timeframe Stochastic confirmation + lower-timeframe Bollinger Band breakout

Parameters: Hardcoded into the EA

Backtesting: Supported through MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester

Profit guarantee: None

The EA is intended to provide a systematic approach to trading Gold using predefined technical-analysis and trade-management rules. Users should evaluate its performance and risk characteristics carefully before live deployment.