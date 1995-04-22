Trend Candle CatcherManager

CandleStrike Manager is a semi-automatic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. After the trader activates Buy Wait or Sell Wait, the EA waits for the next confirmed bullish or bearish candle before opening a position.

The EA automatically calculates the lot size based on the trader’s selected risk percentage, places the stop loss beyond the signal candle, and sets the take-profit target using a customizable risk-to-reward ratio. When the trade reaches 1R, it moves the stop loss to the entry price to protect the position.

Key settings—including risk percentage, risk-to-reward ratio, slippage, Magic Number, and chart-button appearance—can be customized according to the trader’s preferences.

it only moves the stop loss to break-even.