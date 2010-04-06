The Night King

Live Account Status: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385028?source=Site+Search

About this EA

The Night King is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades seven major and cross pairs from a single chart. It is built for traders who want a hands‑off, session‑based system that manages entries, exits, and risk on its own, without manual intervention through the trading day.

Attach it to one EURUSD chart and it operates across EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, USDCAD, and EURGBP at the same time. There is no need to load it onto seven separate charts or run seven copies — one instance coordinates all of them, which keeps your terminal light and your setup simple.

"Past testing does not indicate future performance"

Key Advantages & Features

  • One chart, seven pairs. True multi‑currency operation from a single EURUSD chart. One instance manages every pair on the list.
  • Volatility‑adaptive levels. Entry distances scale to each pair's recent range, so the EA is not hard‑coded to a single instrument's behaviour.
  • Defined risk on every trade. A hard stop‑loss is attached to each position. Choose fixed‑lot sizing or percent‑of‑equity risk, and set your own caps. (Only 6 Stoploss ever triggered in 6 year backtest, since smart exit is present)
  • Managed holding period. Positions are not left open indefinitely — a configurable time‑based exit closes trades that stall, to limit prolonged exposure and free up margin.
  • Scheduled‑news filter. An optional filter can pause new entries around high‑impact economic events, so the EA does not open fresh positions into known spikes.
  • Over‑extension filter. The EA can stand aside from a market that is already stretched far from its daily average, rather than fading a strong directional move.
  • Session‑day control. Enable or disable individual weekdays, so you decide exactly when the EA is allowed to place trades.

Who it's for

Traders who prefer a rules‑based, automated approach over discretionary trading, and who want diversified exposure across several correlated and uncorrelated pairs from one lightweight setup. It runs unattended on a VPS and requires no daily input once configured.

Setup & requirements

  • Account: Best with minimum possible spreads.
  • Attach to a single EURUSD chart, any timeframe; the input list controls which pairs trade.
  • A low‑latency VPS is recommended for consistent execution.
  • Every parameter is documented in the inputs. Please review them and run the EA on a demo account first to confirm it suits your broker's conditions and spreads.

    Past testing does not indicate future performance. For detailed results, please see the backtest tab on this page.

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    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    4.43 (130)
    Эксперты
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    Thierry Ouellet
    4.95 (22)
    Эксперты
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    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (213)
    Эксперты
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    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (3)
    Эксперты
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    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (8)
    Эксперты
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    Chen Jia Qi
    4.47 (17)
    Эксперты
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    Vladimir Lekhovitser
    3.43 (28)
    Эксперты
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    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (507)
    Эксперты
    Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Эксперты
    XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4 (36)
    Эксперты
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.31 (113)
    Эксперты
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.32 (25)
    Эксперты
    NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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    Adam Hrncir
    4.89 (46)
    Эксперты
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    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.64 (47)
    Эксперты
    Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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    Vladimir Mametov
    Эксперты
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    Andrii Soma
    5 (2)
    Эксперты
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    Valentina Zhuchkova
    5 (7)
    Эксперты
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    OMG FZE LLC
    5 (3)
    Эксперты
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    Fan Yang
    3 (2)
    Эксперты
    Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
    SomaGold
    Andrii Soma
    5 (9)
    Эксперты
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