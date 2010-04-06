Gold Titan Breakout EA

🟡 Gold Titan Breakout EA 

Precision Engineered for XAUUSD Breakout Trading

Gold Titan Breakout EA is a fully automated trading system built specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) Daily Timeframe. Designed for traders who want strong breakout entries, intelligent risk management, and consistency in volatile market conditions, this EA uses institutional-grade logic to capture explosive moves while avoiding false signals.

This EA was engineered based on real market dynamics including momentum breaks, reference candle logic, volatility filters, and dynamic lot sizing—making it ideal for prop trading challenges or long-term portfolio growth.

Note:

1. Contact me in private chat message for further assistance and optimum settings. 

2. It is non-aggressive trading (3-4 trades, weekly)  engine with high win rate.

3. It works only for XAUUSD with daily time frame

How Gold Titan Breakout EA Works

Gold Titan Breakout EA identifies a reference candle—a strong price bar that breaks the previous candle’s high or low. When such a candle appears:

1️⃣ Breakout Direction Detection

The EA detects whether buyers or sellers broke the previous structure.

  • If price breaks upward, EA prepares a BuyStop only.

  • If price breaks downward, EA prepares a SellStop only.

This prevents taking both sides and avoids whipsaw losses.

2️⃣ Smart Pending Orders at Key Levels

The EA places:

  • BuyStop above the reference high, or

  • SellStop below the reference low,
    with configurable buffer space to avoid spread manipulation or liquidity spikes.

Orders remain active only for the current candle—preventing stale entries.

3️⃣ Advanced Filtering & Trend Confirmation

To avoid sideways markets, the EA includes:

✔ Higher-Timeframe Trend Filter (EMA Fast vs EMA Slow)
✔ Spread Filter
✔ Candle Strength Filter
✔ Body/Range validation
✔ Intrabar retry logic to ensure missed entries are captured

This gives you fewer but more accurate trades.

4️⃣ Adaptive Stop Loss & Take Profit (Dynamic Risk Control)

You can choose between:

A) Fixed Stop Loss mode, or

B) Range-Based Stop Loss mode, where SL adapts to the candle’s volatility.

TP can be:

  • A clean RR ratio (1:1, 1:2, 1:3), or

  • Automated trailing stop using step-ladder logic

The trailing stop locks in profit as market moves in your favor.

5️⃣ Risk-Based Position Sizing

Gold Titan Breakout EA supports:

✔ % Equity Risk per trade
✔ Max lot cap
✔ Equity-based scaling
✔ Auto lot normalization for broker rules

This allows sustainable growth and compatibility with prop firms.

6️⃣ Bear Market Protection – Drawdown Kill Switch

If equity falls below a user-defined percentage of balance:

🛑 The EA automatically closes all losing positions
🛑 Prevents large drawdowns
🛑 Protects funded accounts

Key Features

✔ Specially optimized for GOLD (XAUUSD)
✔ Trend-filtered directional breakout entries
✔ Smart pending order placement
✔ Range-based SL/TP for volatility adaptation
✔ Multiple trailing options
✔ Intrabar re-entry logic
✔ Spread + candle quality filters
✔ Clean stats dashboard on screen
✔ Fully automated, hands-free trading

🎯 Ideal For:

  • Prop firm challenges (FTMO, MFF, True Forex Funds, etc.)

  • Breakout strategy lovers

  • Gold scalpers & swing traders

  • Automated portfolio builders

  • Traders seeking consistent risk management

🏆 Why Gold Titan Breakout EA Sells Well

This description highlights the EA as:

  • Professional

  • Reliable

  • Intelligent

  • Risk-controlled

  • Designed for GOLD volatility

  • Suitable for prop firms

Exactly what most buyers look for today.


