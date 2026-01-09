Future Drawdown Controller Calculator Indicator

🔹 Full Description

📌 Overview

Drawdown Controller Calculator Indicator is an advanced professional risk-management tool for MetaTrader 5, specially designed for traders who use multiple running trades, pending orders, grid systems, and martingale strategies.

This indicator allows you to see the future drawdown in advance — not only for currently running trades, but also for all pending orders combined, assuming they get triggered step by step.

Instead of guessing or hoping, you will know exactly how much drawdown your account will face before price reaches those levels.

⚠️ This indicator is NOT a signal tool.

✔ It is a trade control, survival, and risk-management system.

🔹 Core Problem It Solves

Most traders fail not because of bad entries, but because of:

Uncontrolled martingale

Unlimited grid expansion

Unknown future drawdown

Over-lotting without risk calculation

This indicator solves all of that by turning uncertainty into clear numbers.

🔹 Key Features

✅ 1. Running Trade Drawdown Calculation

Displays real-time floating drawdown

Shows drawdown in: USD (or account currency) Percentage (%)

Updates tick by tick

✅ 2. Pending Order Drawdown Projection (Future Prediction)

The most powerful feature of this indicator.

For each pending order, it calculates:

Individual drawdown if that order gets triggered

Cumulative drawdown step by step

Distance-based drawdown calculation (pip-accurate)

Example:

Running DD : - 23.30 USD Pending Order 1 → Total DD : - 81.90 USD Pending Order 2 → Total DD : - 127.00 USD Pending Order 3 → Total DD : - 173.60 USD Pending Order 4 → Total DD : - 251.60 USD

You know the risk before price reaches there.

✅ 3. Final Future Drawdown Estimation (Worst Case)

If ALL pending orders are triggered, the indicator calculates:

Final Estimated Drawdown

Total loss value

Percentage of account equity

Example:

Estimated Total DD (if all pending triggered): - 897.00 USD

This allows you to decide:

Should I place more orders?

Should I reduce lot size?

Should I stop this cycle?

✅ 4. Martingale Drawdown Risk Management

This indicator is perfectly optimized for martingale traders.

It helps you:

Control martingale depth

Limit maximum drawdown per cycle

Avoid account-killing lot explosions

Decide the maximum safe number of martingale levels

Instead of blind doubling, you trade with controlled martingale exposure.

✅ 5. Lot Management Support

By visualizing drawdown impact:

You can adjust base lot size

You can reduce multiplier

You can cap maximum total risk

This makes the indicator ideal for:

Fixed lot systems

Dynamic lot systems

Equity-based lot scaling

✅ 6. Trade Control & Decision Support

This indicator acts like a risk dashboard:

Shows when a trade is SAFE

Warns when drawdown is getting dangerous

Helps you stop adding orders at the right time

Supports disciplined decision-making

Perfect for traders who want control instead of emotion.

🔹 Who Should Use This Indicator?

✔ Martingale traders

✔ Grid traders

✔ Gold (XAUUSD) traders

✔ Forex & Crypto traders

✔ Traders using multiple pending orders

✔ Risk-conscious professional traders

✔ Funded account traders

✔ Prop-firm challenge traders

🔹 Who Should NOT Use This Indicator?

❌ Traders looking for Buy/Sell signals

❌ Traders who ignore risk management

❌ Traders who want “easy money” systems

🔹 Supported Markets

Forex (all pairs)

Gold (XAUUSD)

Indices

Crypto

Any symbol supported by MT5

🔹 Supported Timeframes

✔ All timeframes

(M1 to MN1)

🔹 Technical Notes

Non-repainting

No trade execution

No broker dependency

Lightweight & fast

Works with any EA or manual trading

No interference with orders

🔹 Important Disclaimer

This indicator does not guarantee profit.

It is a risk-management and drawdown calculation tool, designed to help traders:

Protect capital

Control losses

Avoid emotional over-trading

Trading involves risk.

Always use proper money management.

🔹 Why This Indicator Is Different

Most drawdown tools show only current loss.

This indicator shows future damage before it happens.

“Knowing future drawdown is the biggest edge a trader can have.”

🔹 Final Words

If you are serious about:

Account survival

Long-term consistency

Controlled martingale trading

Professional risk management

Then Drawdown Controller Calculator Indicator is a must-have tool in your trading arsenal.

🚀 Trade with clarity.

🛡 Control drawdown before it controls you.