PriceLevels HTF

Short description: A higher-timeframe round-number grid for major Forex pairs — major whole-number levels, monthly midpoints, and quarter levels (with optional eighths), spanning a wide configurable pip range. Built for H4 and above.

Full description:

Plots a large-scale psychological-level grid across whole numbers, half-levels, and quarters — the higher-timeframe counterpart to intraday round-number analysis. Designed for swing and position-level context on H4 and above, not for scalping timeframes.

Four tiers of levels:

Major Trend (.000) — full round-number levels, the most significant structural levels on the pair

— full round-number levels, the most significant structural levels on the pair Monthly Target (.500) — half-level midpoints

— half-level midpoints Institutional Entry/Exit (.250 / .750) — quarter levels

— quarter levels Sub-Quarter (.125 / .375 / .625 / .875) — optional eighths, off by default, for traders who want finer granularity

Works on all major Forex pairs — pip size is read directly from the attached symbol, so spacing is correct on 5-digit and JPY-style 3-digit pairs alike (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, etc.).

Behavior: lines update in place with no flicker when you change colors/styles, and the grid's visible range extends automatically as price moves, without needing to reload the indicator.

Inputs: full color/style/width control per tier, an eighths toggle, and the total pip range to display above/below price (default 2000 pips, suited to H4+ swing analysis).

This tool is a visual reference only — it does not generate trade signals. For informational and educational purposes only, not financial advice.