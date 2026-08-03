Gamma Exposure GEX Profile for GBPUSD

Short description

GBPUSD Gamma Exposure (GEX) Profile from CME B6 Options — Call Wall, Put Wall & Zero-Gamma Flip, Live on Chart

Reads a Barchart CME British Pound (B6) options CSV, solves Black-76 implied volatility per strike, and renders a right-anchored dealer GEX profile directly on your GBPUSD chart — with continuously updating Call Wall, Put Wall, and Zero-Gamma flip levels.

Full description

See where dealer hedging flow is likely to pin, accelerate, or reverse price — before it happens.

GammaProfile_CSV turns a daily CME British Pound options chain (from Barchart) into a live Gamma Exposure (GEX) map overlaid directly on your GBPUSD chart. Instead of reading a spreadsheet, you get a clean, screen-pinned bar profile showing exactly where dealer gamma is concentrated — and three levels that matter most to price behavior:

  • Call Wall — the strike with the largest net positive (call-dominant) gamma; often acts as resistance/a pin
  • Put Wall — the strike with the largest net negative (put-dominant) gamma; often acts as support
  • Zero-Gamma Flip — the spot price where total dealer gamma changes sign, found via a genuine multi-spot sweep (not a same-day cumulative approximation) — above it, dealer hedging tends to dampen volatility; below it, dealer hedging tends to amplify it

Why GBPUSD via CME B6?

Spot GBPUSD has no listed options market of its own, so this indicator uses listed options on CME British Pound futures (B6 root, e.g. the active contract B6U26) on Barchart.com as the standard proxy for institutional GBP options positioning — then maps that gamma structure onto your GBPUSD chart.

How it works

  1. On Barchart, export the B6 options chain using All Strikes / Stacked layout (use the full "Show All" monthly export, not "Near the Money," so far-wing open interest is captured)
  2. Drop the CSV into your terminal's MQL5\Files folder — in MetaTrader 5: File → Open Data Folder → MQL5 → Files
  3. Enter the filename and the option's expiry date in the indicator's inputs, then click Reload GEX CSV
  4. From there, a background timer automatically re-solves implied vol and GEX against the live GBPUSD spot at a set interval — no need to re-import the file to keep the panel current intraday

Built for performance

The heavy lifting (CSV parsing, per-strike Black-76 IV solving, Zero-Gamma sweep) only runs on load, reload, or the timed live-recompute — never on scroll or zoom. Panning and zooming the chart just repositions the already-computed bars, so the panel stays lag-free even on fast timeframes.

Requirements

This indicator is fully offline — it does not fetch data automatically. You provide a fresh Barchart CSV export whenever you want an updated options snapshot; live recompute keeps that snapshot's implied vols current against price movement between exports, but a stale CSV will eventually need re-exporting for a fully current picture.

For informational and educational purposes only — not financial advice.


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Kareem Abbas
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Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Tahir Mehmood
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Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
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ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
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Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
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Индикаторы
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5 (5)
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Btmm state engine pro
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5 (4)
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Short description: Drag two lines to any range on your chart to get an instant fixed-range volume profile — Point of Control, Value Area High/Low, using the same "pair" Value Area expansion rule as CME Market Profile. Full description: Answers one question for any range you choose: at which price did the most trading activity occur? Drag the two blue dash-dot lines to any start/end point on your chart, and the indicator slices that range into buckets and builds a horizontal volume histogram. POC
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