Gamma Exposure GEX Profile for GBPUSD

Short description

GBPUSD Gamma Exposure (GEX) Profile from CME B6 Options — Call Wall, Put Wall & Zero-Gamma Flip, Live on Chart

Reads a Barchart CME British Pound (B6) options CSV, solves Black-76 implied volatility per strike, and renders a right-anchored dealer GEX profile directly on your GBPUSD chart — with continuously updating Call Wall, Put Wall, and Zero-Gamma flip levels.

Full description

See where dealer hedging flow is likely to pin, accelerate, or reverse price — before it happens.

GammaProfile_CSV turns a daily CME British Pound options chain (from Barchart) into a live Gamma Exposure (GEX) map overlaid directly on your GBPUSD chart. Instead of reading a spreadsheet, you get a clean, screen-pinned bar profile showing exactly where dealer gamma is concentrated — and three levels that matter most to price behavior:

Call Wall — the strike with the largest net positive (call-dominant) gamma; often acts as resistance/a pin

— the strike with the largest net positive (call-dominant) gamma; often acts as resistance/a pin Put Wall — the strike with the largest net negative (put-dominant) gamma; often acts as support

— the strike with the largest net negative (put-dominant) gamma; often acts as support Zero-Gamma Flip — the spot price where total dealer gamma changes sign, found via a genuine multi-spot sweep (not a same-day cumulative approximation) — above it, dealer hedging tends to dampen volatility; below it, dealer hedging tends to amplify it

Why GBPUSD via CME B6?

Spot GBPUSD has no listed options market of its own, so this indicator uses listed options on CME British Pound futures (B6 root, e.g. the active contract B6U26) on Barchart.com as the standard proxy for institutional GBP options positioning — then maps that gamma structure onto your GBPUSD chart.

How it works

On Barchart, export the B6 options chain using All Strikes / Stacked layout (use the full "Show All" monthly export, not "Near the Money," so far-wing open interest is captured) Drop the CSV into your terminal's MQL5\Files folder — in MetaTrader 5: File → Open Data Folder → MQL5 → Files Enter the filename and the option's expiry date in the indicator's inputs, then click Reload GEX CSV From there, a background timer automatically re-solves implied vol and GEX against the live GBPUSD spot at a set interval — no need to re-import the file to keep the panel current intraday

Built for performance

The heavy lifting (CSV parsing, per-strike Black-76 IV solving, Zero-Gamma sweep) only runs on load, reload, or the timed live-recompute — never on scroll or zoom. Panning and zooming the chart just repositions the already-computed bars, so the panel stays lag-free even on fast timeframes.

Requirements

This indicator is fully offline — it does not fetch data automatically. You provide a fresh Barchart CSV export whenever you want an updated options snapshot; live recompute keeps that snapshot's implied vols current against price movement between exports, but a stale CSV will eventually need re-exporting for a fully current picture.

For informational and educational purposes only — not financial advice.

