Session Profiles

Draws a rolling Time-Price-Opportunity (TPO) volume profile for the Asia, London, and New York sessions, with POC/VAH/VAL levels, a session histogram, and automatic broker GMT-offset detection.

Plots a separate market-profile-style histogram for each of the three major trading sessions (Asia, London, New York), going back a configurable number of days. Each session shows:

POC (Point of Control) — the price level with the most time spent

(Point of Control) — the price level with the most time spent VAH/VAL (Value Area High/Low) — boundaries of a configurable value-area percentage (default 70%); click the POC line to toggle these on/off

(Value Area High/Low) — boundaries of a configurable value-area percentage (default 70%); click the POC line to toggle these on/off A histogram of relative time spent at each price level within the session

Session times are entered in UTC and automatically shifted to your broker's local time, either via a manual GMT offset input or automatic detection based on the terminal's broker-vs-GMT time difference.

Performance: built around a name-indexed object registry and per-level existence tracking, so redraws only touch objects that actually changed — no full-chart object scans on every tick, even while the current (forming) session updates live.

Inputs: session start/end hours (UTC) for all three sessions, broker GMT offset (manual or auto), lookback days, value-area percentage, tick-size multiplier, max profile levels, live-tick updates with configurable throttle, and full color/width styling for POC, value area, and histogram.

Scope note: designed for Forex symbols; session and profile logic is based on standard hourly session windows and M1 bar data.

For informational and educational purposes only — not financial advice.