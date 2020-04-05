Gold Trend Machine EA

  • Эксперты
  • Maricel Villanueva
    Maricel Villanueva

    Maricel Villanueva

    Hi! I’m a trader who loves working with Gold (XAUUSD) and building simple, smart trading robots that anyone can use — from beginners to experienced traders. I focus on making things easy: clear instructions, optimized SET files, and honest results that help people trade with confidence.
  • Версия: 12.5
  • Активации: 10

Follow the trend, avoid the noise — a smart Gold trading robot.

Gold Trend Machine is a robot that trades Gold (XAUUSD) by following the trend. It checks the big trend first, then looks for strong movement using ADX. It only enters trades with the trend — never against it. Every trade has a safe stop‑loss based on ATR. No grid, no martingale. Works well on 3‑digit Exness Gold and has a simple dashboard.

Many Gold robots lose money because they trade against the trend or keep adding losing trades. Gold Trend Machine does the opposite.

First, it looks at the bigger trend. If the trend is up, it only looks for buys. If the trend is down, it only looks for sells. It also checks a second timeframe and uses ADX to make sure the trend is strong.

The robot has two ways to enter trades:

  1. Pullback‑resume: When price goes back a little and then continues the trend.

  2. Momentum‑breakout: When price breaks above or below a recent level with strong movement.

Everything is based on ATR, which means the robot adjusts to slow or fast markets. It behaves calmly during quiet times and reacts safely during fast news moves.

Risk control is built in. Every trade starts with a real stop‑loss. You also get protection features like:

  • Spread filter

  • Rollover pause

  • Friday close

  • News filter

  • Daily loss limit

  • Cooldown after losing streak

  • Limit on trades per day

There is also an optional “Smart Recovery” mode that increases lot size only on strong trend setups — without grid or martingale.

Gold Trend Machine works best on 3‑digit Exness Gold, but it can trade Gold on any broker because it automatically adjusts to the price format. The dashboard shows trend direction, filters, daily profit/loss, and buttons for manual Buy, Sell, Close All, and Pause.

You can try the free demo and test it yourself.

Features

  • Trades only with the trend

  • Two entry styles: pullback and breakout

  • Uses two timeframes to confirm direction

  • ADX strength filter

  • ATR‑based stop‑loss, take‑profit, and trailing stop

  • Optional breakeven and trend‑flip exit

  • Spread filter and volatility band

  • Rollover and Friday protection

  • News filter for big USD events

  • Daily loss limit and cooldown

  • Trades‑per‑day limit

  • Fixed lot or percent‑of‑equity

  • Optional Smart Recovery (no martingale)

  • Optional zone‑recovery (high risk, off by default)

  • Dashboard with manual controls

  • Auto point‑scaling for all Gold price formats

  • No DLLs or external files needed

Benefits

  • Safer trading: every trade has a real stop‑loss

  • No fighting the trend: only trend‑based entries

  • Adapts to market speed: ATR keeps things balanced

  • Avoids dangerous times: news, rollover, and weekend filters

  • Easy to use: clear inputs and a simple dashboard

  • Quick setup: presets included

Why It’s Different

  • It never trades against the trend

  • No grid or martingale in the default setup

  • ATR makes it smarter in fast and slow markets

  • Two entry styles but one rule: follow the trend

  • Designed for Exness Gold but works everywhere

  • Clean, transparent logic — no hidden tricks

⚠️ Important Warning

I do NOT sell this robot or any settings on Telegram, WhatsApp, or any other app. If someone tries to sell you my EA or settings outside MQL5, it’s a scam.

All settings and updates are free here on my MQL5 blog:

Gold Trend Machine – Easy SET File & Instructions - My Trading - 17 July 2026 - Traders' Blogs

Disclaimer

Trading Gold with leverage is risky. Past results do not guarantee future results. Always test on demo first.


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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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5 (4)
Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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Эксперты
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