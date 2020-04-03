CandleGuard BE
Professional Break-Even & Trailing Manager for MetaTrader 5
CandleGuard BE is an advanced, manual-friendly Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to manage break-even and trailing stop logic strictly on candle close, using any selected timeframe, independently of the chart timeframe.
The tool focuses on clarity, safety, and precision, giving traders full control and full visual feedback.
⭐ Key Concept
🚀 Main Features (All Options Explained)
No noise. No tick-based chaos.
Only clean decisions based on closed candles.
🔹 Trading Control
-
BUY button – opens a market BUY order using the LOT value from the panel
-
SELL button – opens a market SELL order using the LOT value from the panel
-
CLOSE button – closes all positions for the current symbol (Magic filtered)
-
CLOSE ALL (with confirmation) – closes all EA positions after double confirmation
🔹 Break-Even & Trailing Logic
-
Trailing only on candle close (never on ticks)
-
Independent BE timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1)
-
Works even if the chart timeframe is different
-
Profit-only protection
→ BE is never moved if the position is losing
-
Always improves SL
→ SL is moved only if the new level is better than the previous one
-
High / Low candle logic:
-
BUY → previous candle Low
-
SELL → previous candle High
-
-
Optional BE buffer (points)
🔹 Visual BE Preview (Chart Visualization)
-
Current SL / BE line
-
BUY → green line
-
SELL → red line
-
-
Next BE preview line (dashed)
-
Yellow → conditions met, waiting for candle close
-
Gray → blocked (loss, no profit yet, or no improvement)
-
-
Works on selected BE timeframe, not chart TF
🔹 PRO Status Panel (Level 3 Feedback)
Live explanation of why BE is or is not moving, e.g.:
-
No position
-
TRAIL paused
-
Position is in loss (BE blocked)
-
BE would not lock profit yet
-
Waiting for candle close (M5 / M15 / etc.)
-
Ready to move BE on next candle close
This removes all guessing from trade management.
🔹 Panel & UI
-
One-line compact control panel
-
Panel scaling (+ / − buttons)
-
Panel position:
-
Top-Left
-
Bottom-Left
-
-
Clean, non-sticky buttons (no toggle lock issues)
-
Status text always readable
🔹 LOT Input (Advanced)
-
Editable LOT field directly in the panel
-
Supports:
-
. or , decimal separator
-
Backspace clear
-
Enter confirm
-
-
Click = select all (next input replaces value)
-
Optional risk-cap calculation (max % of balance)
🔹 State Persistence
-
Remembers:
-
Panel scale
-
Panel position
-
Selected BE timeframe
-
Trailing ON / PAUSE
-
LOT value
-
-
Automatically restored after MT5 restart
🔹 Language Support
-
English / Polish
-
Switchable via input parameter
-
Tooltips and status texts follow language setting
-
🟢 ON (Green) – trailing active
-
🟡 PAUSE (Yellow) – trailing paused
No Unicode symbols → 100% MT5-safe, no squares, no font issues🧾 All Tooltips (Full List)
Trading Buttons
-
BUY
Opens a BUY position on the current symbol using the LOT value.
-
SELL
Opens a SELL position on the current symbol using the LOT value.
-
CLOSE
Closes all EA positions for the current symbol (Magic filtered).
-
CLOSE ALL
Closes all EA positions. Requires confirmation (ALL → ALL?).
BE Timeframe Buttons
-
M1 / M5 / M15 / M30 / H1
Sets the timeframe used for BE and trailing calculations, independent of chart timeframe.
TRAIL
-
TRAIL
ON = trailing active, PAUSE = trailing disabled.
Trailing works only on candle close and only when the position is profitable.
Panel Controls
-
+ / −
Increase or decrease panel scale.
-
Up Arrow
Move panel to top-left corner.
-
Down Arrow
Move panel to bottom-left corner.
LOT Field
-
LOT
Click and type position size (e.g. 0.01).
Enter confirms, Backspace clears the field.
-
Discretionary traders
-
Price-action traders
-
Candle-close strategy users
-
Traders who hate tick-based trailing
-
Anyone who wants full control and transparency
✔ No tick noise
✔ No repainting
✔ No hidden logic
✔ No guessing
✔ Full visual confirmation
✔ Manual-trader friendly