EA G2 Trend following
- Эксперты
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Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika"Hello and welcome!
My trading journey began back in 2001 in the beautiful island of Bali.
Navigating the markets for over two decades has taught me that consistency and patience are key.
Today, my mission is to share that experience with you.
- Версия: 1.45
- Активации: 5
EA G2 Trend Following
by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
EA G2 Trend Following is a fully automated Expert Advisor that intelligently fuses the Arnaud Legoux Moving Average (ALMA) with Market Structure (SMC) logic—identifying Support/Resistance and Break of Structure (BOS) with surgical precision. Integrated with a real-time ForexFactory News Filter, it is engineered to protect capital during high-impact news while maximizing trending opportunities.
PROVEN BACKTEST RESULTS (XAUUSD M15, $100 Deposit)
Simulated over 2,981 bars with 90% modeling quality:
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Net Profit: +$13.58 (+13.58%) | Profit Factor: 3.25
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Win Rate: 81.82% (9 wins out of 11 trades)
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Max Drawdown: Only 4.15% (Exceptionally Safe)
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Long Win %: 83.33% | Short Win %: 80.00%
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Max Consecutive Wins: 5 trades (+$9.56)
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Avg. Win: +$2.18 | Avg. Loss: -$3.02
These stats prove a mathematically robust edge with remarkably low risk.
CORE ADVANTAGES
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High Win Rate & Ultra-Low DD: The 82% strike rate paired with just 4.15% drawdown makes it perfect for prop firms and conservative growth.
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Zero-Lag ALMA Filter: Detects reversals earlier and smoother than standard MAs, ensuring precise entries.
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SMC Market Structure Logic: Confirms trades using Supply/Demand zones and BOS, filtering out sideways noise.
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Adaptive Risk Management: Uses ATR for dynamic Stop Loss, supports 5-level Take Profit (TP1–TP5) with trailing stops to lock profits progressively.
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Smart News Filter: Connects to ForexFactory API and pauses trading 30 minutes before/after High/Medium impact news, shielding you from slippage.
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Real-Time HUD Dashboard: Draggable, minimizable panel showing Balance, Equity, Floating PNL, Win Rate, and trade stats directly on chart.
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Flexible Lot Sizing: Switch between Manual Lot and Auto-Risk (% of Balance) to suit any account size.
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Hedging & Close-Opposite: Choose your preferred style—hedge or close opposite positions on new signals.
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Multi-Channel Alerts: Receive Sound, Push Notification, and Email alerts instantly.
WHO IS THIS FOR?
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Beginner Traders: Set & forget automation.
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Busy Professionals: Trades while you focus elsewhere.
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Prop Firm Traders: Low 4.15% DD easily passes strict daily loss limits.
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Experienced SMC Practitioners: Gain an algorithmic edge backed by data.
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
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Platform: MT4 | Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD, Forex, Indices, Crypto
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Recommended Timeframe: M15 | TP Mode: Auto ATR or Manual Pips
⚠️ HIGH RISK DISCLAIMER
Trading Forex, Commodities, and CFDs involves substantial risk and is not suitable for everyone. Leverage can amplify losses as well as profits. Important: Past performance (including backtest results) does not guarantee future results. This EA is a sophisticated tool, not a guarantee of profit. Live trading variables (slippage, execution delays, spread widening) may cause deviations. The user assumes full responsibility for all risk settings (lot sizes, SL/TP, News Filter). No system can fully prevent losses during extreme volatility. Always test on a demo account before real capital. Never trade money you cannot afford to lose. By purchasing, you acknowledge trading at your own risk.