EA G2 Trend Following

by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

EA G2 Trend Following is a fully automated Expert Advisor that intelligently fuses the Arnaud Legoux Moving Average (ALMA) with Market Structure (SMC) logic—identifying Support/Resistance and Break of Structure (BOS) with surgical precision. Integrated with a real-time ForexFactory News Filter, it is engineered to protect capital during high-impact news while maximizing trending opportunities.

PROVEN BACKTEST RESULTS (XAUUSD M15, $100 Deposit)

Simulated over 2,981 bars with 90% modeling quality:

Net Profit: +$13.58 (+13.58%) | Profit Factor: 3.25

Win Rate: 81.82% (9 wins out of 11 trades)

Max Drawdown: Only 4.15% (Exceptionally Safe)

Long Win %: 83.33% | Short Win %: 80.00%

Max Consecutive Wins: 5 trades (+$9.56)

Avg. Win: +$2.18 | Avg. Loss: -$3.02

These stats prove a mathematically robust edge with remarkably low risk.

CORE ADVANTAGES

High Win Rate & Ultra-Low DD: The 82% strike rate paired with just 4.15% drawdown makes it perfect for prop firms and conservative growth. Zero-Lag ALMA Filter: Detects reversals earlier and smoother than standard MAs, ensuring precise entries. SMC Market Structure Logic: Confirms trades using Supply/Demand zones and BOS, filtering out sideways noise. Adaptive Risk Management: Uses ATR for dynamic Stop Loss, supports 5-level Take Profit (TP1–TP5) with trailing stops to lock profits progressively. Smart News Filter: Connects to ForexFactory API and pauses trading 30 minutes before/after High/Medium impact news, shielding you from slippage. Real-Time HUD Dashboard: Draggable, minimizable panel showing Balance, Equity, Floating PNL, Win Rate, and trade stats directly on chart. Flexible Lot Sizing: Switch between Manual Lot and Auto-Risk (% of Balance) to suit any account size. Hedging & Close-Opposite: Choose your preferred style—hedge or close opposite positions on new signals. Multi-Channel Alerts: Receive Sound, Push Notification, and Email alerts instantly.

WHO IS THIS FOR?

Beginner Traders: Set & forget automation.

Busy Professionals: Trades while you focus elsewhere.

Prop Firm Traders: Low 4.15% DD easily passes strict daily loss limits.

Experienced SMC Practitioners: Gain an algorithmic edge backed by data.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Platform: MT4 | Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD, Forex, Indices, Crypto

Recommended Timeframe: M15 | TP Mode: Auto ATR or Manual Pips

⚠️ HIGH RISK DISCLAIMER

Trading Forex, Commodities, and CFDs involves substantial risk and is not suitable for everyone. Leverage can amplify losses as well as profits. Important: Past performance (including backtest results) does not guarantee future results. This EA is a sophisticated tool, not a guarantee of profit. Live trading variables (slippage, execution delays, spread widening) may cause deviations. The user assumes full responsibility for all risk settings (lot sizes, SL/TP, News Filter). No system can fully prevent losses during extreme volatility. Always test on a demo account before real capital. Never trade money you cannot afford to lose. By purchasing, you acknowledge trading at your own risk.