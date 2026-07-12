Bastion Prop Firm Risk Manager

  • Утилиты
  • Joseph Andrew Steele
    Joseph Andrew Steele

    Joseph Andrew Steele

    PropDesk — инструменты риск-менеджмента и контроля правил для трейдеров проп-фирм на MetaTrader 5: мониторы просадки, торговые панели с учётом бюджета риска и движки правил, реализующие точную математику дневного убытка и максимальной просадки FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FTUK и FXIFY.
  • Версия: 1.0
  • Активации: 10
Bastion is a monitor-and-close-only risk manager for prop-firm traders. It watches your account against your firm's daily-loss and maximum-drawdown limits in real time and force-closes your open positions BEFORE you cross a line. It never opens a trade of its own, so it stays fully within the tools allowed by FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FTUK and FXIFY.

Why traders fail challenges
A large share of failed evaluations end on a single daily-loss breach: a moment of inattention, a news spike, one trade too many. Bastion removes that failure mode by acting mechanically the instant you approach a limit.

What it does
- Drawdown guardian: tracks the daily-loss and max-drawdown floors continuously and force-flattens all positions before a breach. It handles the details firms actually use: the start-of-day reference (balance or equity), the two different daily-loss amount bases (a percent of the initial balance versus a percent of the day-start reference), and static versus trailing max-drawdown including trailing that locks at breakeven once the target buffer is reached.
- Multi-firm rule engine: built-in presets for FTMO, FundedNext (Stellar), The5ers (High Stakes), FTUK and FXIFY, each with its own reset time, reference basis and drawdown type.
- Prop-aware position calculator: shows the maximum lot for your chosen risk percent AND the maximum lot whose full stop-out still cannot breach today's remaining budget. The smaller of the two is the safe size.
- News blackout: blocks new entries around high-impact economic-calendar events for firms that restrict news trading.
- Discipline lockout: an anti-tilt cooldown after a losing streak, plus an optional daily trade cap. The lockout state survives an EA restart, so it cannot be dodged mid-tilt.
- On-chart dashboard: live daily-loss and max-drawdown usage bars, status, news, lockout, the calculator and the active preset version.

Optional live rule updates
Bastion works fully offline with its built-in presets. If you connect it to the optional PropDesk Hub (by setting a Hub URL and license key, and whitelisting the host under Tools > Options > Expert Advisors), it can pull updated rule presets when a firm changes its terms and relay breach alerts to you. This is entirely optional; with no URL set, Bastion never makes any web request.

Important - please read
- Prop firms change their rules. Bastion's presets encode each firm's published terms at the time of release and the dashboard shows the preset's status, but your firm's own rules page is always the authority. Verify before you rely on it.
- Bastion reduces the chance of an ACCIDENTAL rule breach. It cannot make a losing strategy profitable, and a fast market gap can still breach between ticks. It is a risk-management tool, not a guarantee.
- Bastion only closes and blocks trades. It does not place trades of its own and makes no promise of profit.

Inputs cover: firm preset, phase start balance, daily-reset timezone override, warning and critical thresholds, the flatten level, trade blocking, news blackout, discipline lockout settings, the optional Hub connection, and the dashboard.

More from PropDesk - prop-firm risk & compliance tools for MetaTrader 5:
- RiskLens - whole-account risk X-ray - worst case vs your daily budget: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185459
- Breach Radar - FREE daily-drawdown & breach monitor: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185394
- TradeHelm - prop-firm-aware trade panel, one-click risk-sized orders: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185406
- EventStrike - news-straddle EA with a prop-firm gate: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185460
- SignalGate - signal copier with built-in risk controls: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185461
- BlockSight - order-block & fair-value-gap zones: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185463
- ChronoBar - FREE candle timer, live spread & session boxes: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185462
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Telegram to MT5 Pro — Расширенный копировщик сигналов Telegram с Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, управлением риском и полным управлением сделками Telegram to MT5 Pro — профессиональный копировщик сигналов Telegram Telegram to MT5 Pro автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из Telegram прямо в ваш аккаунт MetaTrader 5 в реальном времени с полным контролем риска, исполнения и управления сделками. Система состоит из двух компонентов: • Expert Advisor (EA), работающий внутри MetaTrader 5 • Desktop bridge прило
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Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
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PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
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Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
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Bai Jiang Zhou
Утилиты
# If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact  dev.quantech.london@gmail.com . Flash Trade (FT) Most friendly manual trading tool. Easy operation to secure your funds. Features of FT Click the chart to trade fast FT supports market orders and pending orders Click twice to complete the order and set SL and TP Click trice to complete the pending order and set SL and TP Automatically set the stop-loss amount of each order to a fixed percentage of the bala
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Утилиты
Royal Copier — Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MT5 Royal Copier — это профессиональный локальный копировщик сделок в реальном времени для MetaTrader 5. Теперь он объединяет обе функции в одном MT5 Expert Advisor. В параметрах вы просто выбираете, будет ли EA работать в режиме Master или в режиме Client . Это означает, что один и тот же EA можно использовать как на исходном счёте, так и на принимающем счёте, при этом сохраняя исходное поведение копировщика. Royal Copier поддерживает копиро
Hedge Trimmer EA
Michael Sipho Bhiya
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Hedge Trimmer & Roll-Over EA Managing a hedged position means carrying two opposing trades simultaneously. Over time, the losing side grows while the profitable side offsets it. The standard problem is that closing the loser costs money you may not have sitting in cash — it has to come from somewhere. Hedge Trimmer EA solves this by using the floating profit on your winning trades as the funding source to progressively close down the losing side. It identifies which trades are in profit, uses a
EA Performance Logger Telegram
Abdulqudus Tomiwa Akande-owoo
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The Performance Logger is a utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to track and report account metrics. It identifies trades based on specific criteria and provides summaries of account activity. Main Functions Automated Reporting : Generates summaries of account performance and sends them to specified communication channels (Telegram or Discord) on a weekly, monthly, or yearly basis. Strategy Analysis : Organizes performance data based on the specific Expert Advisor or strategy used for each trade.
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4.33 (6)
Утилиты
What Exactly Is A Smart Trading Tool? Smart Trading Tool   was developed for fast and comfortable trading of the financial markets especially for   ORDER BLOCKS TRADERS .   It provides traders functionalities, such as: A Drawing Tool One-Click Trading Panel Automated Lot Sizes Calculation   based on your risk appetite & Money Management ( Watch this video , how this tool can help manage your risk per trade better!) Built in PRICE LEVELS (Fibonacci, Round Numbers, Daily hi-low, etc) Shows Trading
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Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Утилиты
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Утилиты
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
Tick Chart Service
Semyon Isakov
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MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
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