Xau Sovereign AES Mech

Xau Sovereign AES MechAES Exploiter - Trade the exact moments when institutional algorithms are forced to reboot.

Xau Sovereign AES Mech  is an ultra-premium Expert Advisor built purely around the Algorithmic Exhaustion Syndrome (AES)- theory. Institutional High-Frequency Trading (HFT) bots have calculation limits. When the market experiences erratic volatility and volume drops, these algorithms become confused and enter a temporary "Standby" mode. Our AI-driven engine waits patiently for this "Unsupervised Window" (when the big bots sleep) and aggressively captures profit before they reboot.

=== WHY Xau Sovereign AES Mech? ===
1. AES Exploiter Logic:- Analyzes extreme Volatility (ATR spikes) vs Volume exhaustion to pinpoint when institutional bots are offline.
2. Mean Reversion Strike:- Snipes the absolute top or bottom of erratic moves while the market is unmanaged.
3. Aegis Shield Protection:- Super smart draw-down defense mechanism that blocks new trades or dynamically cuts losses.
4. Intelligent HUD with Manual Control:- A beautifully designed, left-aligned Heads-Up Display showing real-time Account, Balance, Equity, Spread, Aegis Shield status, and Daily Drawdown.
5. One-Click Trading:- Includes on-chart BUY and SELL buttons for seamless manual intervention based on AES logic.

=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===
Simply select your desired risk appetite from the InpPreset dropdown. The AI will automatically adjust Lot Sizing, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Aegis Shield thresholds.
- SETUP 1 Conservative: (The Fortress) Prioritizes capital preservation. Low risk, wider grid distance to avoid whipsaws. Trades less frequently but with extreme accuracy.
- SETUP 2 Balanced: (The Emperor - RECOMMENDED) The perfect equilibrium of risk and reward. Excellent for prop firms looking for consistent 5-8% monthly. Optimal for most standard accounts.
- SETUP 3 Aggressive: (The Conqueror) For high-growth phases. Trades every minor pullback inside the Unsupervised Window. High multi-grid scaling. Keep an eye on the Aegis Shield!
- SETUP 4 Micro $100 Capital Mode: (The Vanguard) Specifically optimized for $100 accounts (Cent or Micro). Uses the absolute minimum lot size  with wide grid distance to allow trades to breathe without hitting margin calls.

=== INSTALLATION and SETUP ===
1. Attach the EA to the XAUUSD (M5) chart.
2. Ensure "Allow WebRequest" is enabled if required by your broker.
3. Select your preferred God-Tier preset from the Inputs tab.
4. Ensure Algo Trading is enabled (Green Play button) in the MT5 terminal.

=== PARAMETER GUIDE ===
- InpPreset: Choose from the 4 God-Tier presets.
- InpUSCentAccount: Set to true if your broker balance is in Cents (e.g. 10000 = $100).
- InpAesMode: STRICT (waits for exact volume drops) or AGGRESSIVE (more trades).
- InpUseAegisShield: Master switch for equity protection.
- InpMaxFloatingDDPercent: The drawdown % at which the EA stops opening new orders (Default: 30.0).
- InpDDCutLoss: If true, closes all positions when Aegis Shield triggers. If false, just blocks new entries.
- InpAutoFridayClose: Forces the EA to close everything on Friday night.
- InpFridayCloseHour: Server hour to trigger the Friday close (Default: 22).

=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===
- Pro-Tuning Tip: If you want extreme safety during FOMC or NFP, manually click the "SELL/BUY" buttons on the HUD if you see a clear direction, or just let AES handle the aftermath.
- It is highly recommended to run this EA on a low-spread ECN account or Cent account for the $100 preset.
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
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