Yoshi Adaptive RSI

Yoshi Adaptive RSI

Adaptive Confirmed Momentum for MetaTrader 5

Momentum tools are useful only when their signals are read in context. A standard RSI can react quickly to small price changes while the current candle is still forming. That may tempt traders to act before the move is confirmed. The real challenge is not simply finding an overbought or oversold reading, but understanding whether momentum is holding, weakening, or leaving an extreme area at a meaningful point on the chart.

Yoshi Adaptive RSI is an adaptive RSI indicator and manual decision-support tool for MetaTrader 5. It combines an adaptive momentum line, a secondary signal line, configurable overbought and oversold levels, confirmed zone-exit markers, and practical alerts. It does not open or manage trades. The trader remains responsible for market context, entry selection, risk, and trade management.

Why an Adaptive RSI Approach Matters

Market behavior is not constant. A short RSI period may become too sensitive during noisy conditions, while a longer period may react too slowly when momentum changes. Yoshi Adaptive RSI addresses this by evaluating a configurable range of RSI lengths and maintaining a more continuous reading from one completed candle to the next.

The goal is not to predict price. It is to reduce unnecessary reaction to minor fluctuations and present momentum in a calmer, more organized form. Final smoothing improves readability without turning the indicator into a complicated trading system.

Reading Momentum in Practice

The main RSI line changes color around the 50 center level. Readings above 50 show positive momentum context, while readings below 50 show negative momentum context. A soft fill around the center line makes these shifts easier to recognize without crowding the chart.

The overbought and oversold levels are adjustable, with defaults of 60 and 40. A bullish triangle appears when the confirmed RSI crosses upward out of the oversold zone. A bearish triangle appears when the confirmed RSI crosses downward out of the overbought zone.

These markers represent completed momentum transitions. They are not automatic Buy or Sell instructions and do not guarantee a reversal. Their value depends on location. A bullish exit may deserve more attention near support or after a pullback. A bearish exit may be more relevant near resistance or when upward momentum starts to fade.

The dotted signal line provides a slower reference for momentum pace. It can help users see whether momentum is expanding, stabilizing, or losing strength. Signal triangles are based on zone exits, not on crossovers between the RSI line and the signal line.

Confirmed-Bar Discipline

Yoshi Adaptive RSI evaluates signals after the candle has closed. The active candle is not treated as a completed signal, and markers and alerts are processed only when the bar is confirmed. This helps prevent temporary intrabar movement from being presented as a finished momentum event.

Closed-bar confirmation has a trade-off: the signal appears later than an intrabar reaction. That delay is intentional, but it does not remove the need to assess trend, price structure, support and resistance, volatility, and risk.

Key Features

·   Adaptive RSI calculation across a configurable length range

·   Confirmed zone-exit signals on completed candles

·   Adjustable overbought and oversold levels with an optional 50 center line

·   Bullish and bearish triangles on the main chart

·   Secondary dotted signal line

·   Automatic balanced scaling

·   Theme-aware colors

·   Popup, sound, and push notifications

A Practical Workflow

Start with the chart, not the signal. Identify whether price is trending, ranging, approaching a key level, or reacting after a strong move. Then check whether the indicator is above or below 50 and whether momentum is approaching or leaving an extreme zone.

When a confirmed triangle appears, evaluate where it formed and whether it supports your method. Define the invalidation level, position size, and management plan before considering an entry. If the signal has no clear context or requires excessive risk, waiting is also a valid decision.

Who It Is For

This MT5 momentum indicator is designed for discretionary traders who use RSI, price action, trend analysis, support and resistance, or pullback logic as part of a structured process. It can be tested on different symbols and timeframes, but behavior may vary with broker data and market conditions.

Yoshi Adaptive RSI is not an Expert Advisor, a market-structure detector, or an automatic trade planner. It does not identify exact tops and bottoms, provide Stop Loss or Take Profit levels, or replace disciplined risk management.

Explore More Yoshi Trading Tools

More MetaTrader 5 indicators and strategy-focused tools are available on the Ichiyoshi MQL5 Seller page:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ichiyoshi/seller

Risk Notice

Trading Forex, CFDs, metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies involves risk. No indicator can guarantee future results. Test the product on a demo account and use position sizing that matches your own trading plan and risk tolerance.

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Индикаторы
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Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
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SMC ICT Yoshi v2.19 Smart Money Concepts, Market Structure, Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps for MetaTrader 5 SMC ICT Yoshi v2.19 is a multi-layer Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT-style market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It brings market structure, liquidity references, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, premium and discount zones, higher-timeframe context and session timing into one clear analytical workflow. The product is designed for traders who want more than isolated BOS, CHoCH or
MA Yoshi Pro Trend Confirmation
Le Quang Thanh
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MA Yoshi Pro Moving Average Trend, Momentum and Price Action Confirmation for MetaTrader 5 A Clearer Way to Evaluate Trend Setups Many traders do not struggle because they lack indicators. The harder problem is deciding which information deserves attention, which signal should be ignored, and when it is better to wait. A moving average crossover may appear during a choppy phase. A strong candle may form in the wrong location. MA Yoshi Pro was created to bring these separate observations into o
Yoshi SMC Trend Planner for MT5
Le Quang Thanh
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Yoshi SMC Trend Planner Y02 for MT5 Market Structure, Trend Context and Structured Trade Planning for MetaTrader 5 Trade With Context, Not Isolated Signals A trading signal is easy to notice. The harder part is deciding whether that signal makes sense within the current market structure, price location and higher-timeframe direction. Many traders can identify a Buy or Sell arrow, yet still hesitate because the surrounding context is unclear. Yoshi SMC Trend Planner Y02 was designed to bring tho
Yoshi MTF Candlestick Patterns
Le Quang Thanh
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Yoshi MTF Candlestick Patterns is a visual Price Action indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines Three-Line Strike, Momentum Engulfing and closed-bar Pin Bar recognition in one clean chart workspace. A compact multi-timeframe panel reviews the latest closed candle on M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1, helping traders check candle-pattern context without repeatedly switching charts. Yoshi MTF Candlestick Patterns is a visual Price Action indicator for MetaTrader 5. It brings Three-Line Strike, Mome
Trend Yoshi
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Volatility-Adaptive Trend Signals and Visual Trade Planning for MetaTrader 5 TrendYoshi is a manual decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines ATR-based trend states, clear Buy/Sell transitions, session context, alerts and structured visual trade plans. A Clearer Way to Move from Trend Signal to Trade Plan A direction change alone is rarely enough. Traders still need to know where the trend reference sits, how much room exists between entry and invalidation, whether the setup appe
Yoshi ICT Fibonacci OTE
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Trading a pullback often looks simple after the move is complete. In real time, however, traders must decide which swing matters, where the retracement should be measured from, and whether price is returning to a meaningful area or merely moving through noise. Manual Fibonacci drawing can become inconsistent, especially when the market extends to a new high or low. Yoshi ICT Fibonacci OTE was created to bring more structure to that process. Product Overview Yoshi ICT Fibonacci OTE is a manual de
ICT Yoshi Pro
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Market Structure, Liquidity and Price Action Analysis for MetaTrader 5 A chart can contain plenty of information and still leave a trader without a clear decision. A BOS label may appear, liquidity may be nearby, and an order block may remain active, yet the real challenge is understanding how those elements relate to one another. ICT Yoshi Pro organizes that process into a cleaner, more disciplined MetaTrader 5 workflow. What ICT Yoshi Pro Does ICT Yoshi Pro is a manual decision-support indicat
Yoshi ICT Framework
Le Quang Thanh
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Structured ICT Market Analysis for MetaTrader 5 Reading a chart is rarely difficult because price lacks information. The real challenge is deciding which information matters now. A Break of Structure can support continuation, but the same event may mean something different near liquidity, inside an imbalance, or during an active session. Yoshi ICT Framework Y1.01 brings these elements into one organized MetaTrader 5 workspace, helping discretionary traders evaluate structure, location, timing, a
SMC Yoshi Pro
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Reading market structure is rarely difficult because of the terminology. The real challenge is applying the same rules every time: deciding which swing matters, whether price has genuinely broken it, and what to do after a Break of Structure or Change of Character appears. Without a consistent process, charts become crowded and traders can react to isolated labels instead of evaluating the full setup. SMC Yoshi Pro is a market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5 built for manual traders who wan
Yoshi Opening Range Breakout Navigator
Le Quang Thanh
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Yoshi Opening Range Breakout Navigator Structured ORB Analysis for MetaTrader 5 Trading the Open Is Simple in Theory—Not in Practice The Opening Range gives intraday traders a clear starting point: define the early-session high and low, then observe how price behaves around those boundaries. The concept is straightforward. The execution is not. In live trading, ranges are often drawn inconsistently, an intrabar spike can be mistaken for a confirmed breakout, and traders may chase price before th
Yoshi Adaptive MA Cloud
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
A structured MT5 trend, momentum and pullback framework for clearer manual trading decisions Moving-average trading often looks simple until the market becomes less cooperative. A crossover may appear after a move is extended, timeframes may disagree, and a clean signal can turn into whipsaw inside a narrow range. The challenge is rarely a lack of indicators. It is the lack of an orderly way to connect trend, momentum, market regime, confirmation and risk. Yoshi Adaptive MA Cloud is a MetaTrader
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Husin Nanang 2026.08.06 13:00 
 

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