Smc Ict Yoshi

SMC ICT Yoshi v2.19

Smart Money Concepts, Market Structure, Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps for MetaTrader 5

SMC ICT Yoshi v2.19 is a multi-layer Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT-style market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It brings market structure, liquidity references, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, premium and discount zones, higher-timeframe context and session timing into one clear analytical workflow.

The product is designed for traders who want more than isolated BOS, CHoCH or colored zones. Its purpose is to help organize the market narrative: what the broader swing is doing, whether the internal structure is expanding or pulling back, where price sits inside the active range, and which areas deserve attention before a trade is considered.

Why SMC and ICT analysis needs a clear hierarchy

Many traders understand the individual concepts of Smart Money trading but still struggle to combine them in real time. A bullish BOS may support continuation, or it may be only a local break inside a larger bearish context. A CHoCH can be an early structural shift, or simply a pullback against the main trend. An Order Block or Fair Value Gap can be relevant at one location and weak at another.

SMC ICT Yoshi addresses this practical problem by separating context from timing. Swing Structure describes the broader market narrative, while Internal Structure tracks the faster behavior inside it. Liquidity, imbalance and dealing-range location are then read around that structure rather than used as stand-alone trade signals.

A complete SMC/ICT framework on one MT5 chart

·         Internal and Swing Market Structure: separate short-term behavior from the broader structural trend.

·         BOS and CHoCH: map close-confirmed continuation and changes in the current structure bias.

·         HH, HL, LH and LL: show the confirmed sequence of swing highs and swing lows.

·         Strong and Weak High/Low: identify the protected side of the current swing and the side that may be more exposed during continuation.

·         Internal and Swing Order Blocks: highlight structure-linked areas of interest with configurable volatility filtering and mitigation logic.

·         Fair Value Gaps: detect bullish and bearish three-candle imbalances on the chart timeframe or a selected higher timeframe.

·         Equal Highs and Equal Lows: mark ATR-based liquidity references that traders can monitor for sweeps, rejection or continuation.

·         Previous Day, Week and Month High/Low: provide higher-timeframe liquidity, target and breakout references.

·         Premium, Equilibrium and Discount: add location to the structural reading through the active swing dealing range.

·         Trade Session Overlay: keeps New York, London, Tokyo or a custom session visible without changing the SMC calculations.

The LTYoshi Context Panel: a four-line market briefing

One of the most useful parts of SMC ICT Yoshi is the compact context panel. It summarizes the chart through four practical questions:

·         Bias: What is the background directional state on the selected timeframe?

·         HTF: Is the higher timeframe expanding, pulling back, shifting or transitioning?

·         Phase: Are the current Swing and Internal structures aligned, or is the market in a local correction?

·         Price Zone: Is the latest closed price in Premium, Upper Mid, Equilibrium, Lower Mid or Discount?

This panel is not a Buy/Sell signal. It acts as a disciplined first reading, helping the trader avoid reacting to a local label before checking the wider context. In practice, a clear “no-trade” message during Transition or mid-range conditions can be as valuable as a potential setup.

A practical workflow for market structure traders

1.     Start with Bias and HTF context. Identify whether the background is directional, corrective or uncertain.

2.     Read Swing Structure. Establish the broader continuation or change-of-character narrative.

3.     Check the local Phase. Use Internal Structure to distinguish expansion from pullback.

4.     Measure location. Review Premium, Discount, Equilibrium and nearby previous highs or lows.

5.     Map liquidity and areas of interest. Look for EQH/EQL, Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps that agree with the context.

6.     Wait for confirmation. Use Internal CHoCH/BOS, displacement or another tested execution method instead of entering only because price touched a zone.

7.     Define invalidation and risk. The indicator organizes analysis; position sizing, Stop Loss and trade management remain the trader’s responsibility.

Designed for real trading decisions, not chart decoration

The value of a market structure indicator is not the number of objects it can draw. The value is whether those objects help the trader make a clearer decision. SMC ICT Yoshi is built around that principle. Each module can be enabled, filtered or simplified so the chart reflects the user’s actual trading process rather than becoming overloaded with information.

For example, a bullish Internal CHoCH inside Discount, near a bullish Swing Order Block and during a higher-timeframe bullish pullback creates a coherent context to monitor. The same Internal CHoCH in Premium, below a Strong High and against a bearish HTF expansion carries a very different meaning. The indicator helps keep these differences visible and reduces decisions based only on urgency, memory or emotion.

Closed-bar event alerts and flexible chart control

SMC ICT Yoshi can notify the trader about Internal and Swing BOS/CHoCH, Order Block invalidation, Equal Highs/Equal Lows and new Fair Value Gaps. Runtime alerts are evaluated after the relevant chart bar has closed, helping reduce intrabar alert noise. Popup alerts and push notifications can be controlled separately.

The Inputs allow detailed control over structure visibility, Swing Length, Order Block filtering and mitigation, EQH/EQL sensitivity, FVG timeframe, previous daily/weekly/monthly levels, Premium/Discount zones, higher-timeframe context, session display and performance settings. The default configuration provides a balanced starting point, while experienced traders can build cleaner structure-only, liquidity-focused or execution-focused templates.

Markets and timeframes

Because the indicator is based on price, time and market structure, it can be applied to liquid Forex pairs, XAUUSD, major indices and other CFDs available in MetaTrader 5. Lower timeframes provide more detail and faster structure events, while higher timeframes produce broader zones and fewer signals. Broker data, spread, session hours and volatility can affect the chart, so each symbol and timeframe should be tested with the user’s own trading plan.

Who SMC ICT Yoshi is designed for

·         SMC and ICT traders who want market structure, liquidity, Order Blocks and FVGs organized in one MT5 indicator.

·         Price action traders who need a clear distinction between broader context and lower-timeframe timing.

·         XAUUSD, Forex and index traders who use previous highs/lows, sessions and higher-timeframe structure in their analysis.

·         Manual traders who want to keep control of entries and risk while using alerts as analytical reminders.

·         Traders who prefer a repeatable checklist instead of reacting to isolated signals.

Important product note

SMC ICT Yoshi v2.19 is a technical decision-support indicator. It does not open or manage trades, calculate lot size, place Stop Loss or Take Profit, reveal actual institutional orders, or guarantee profitable results. BOS, CHoCH, Order Blocks, FVGs and liquidity references should always be combined with confirmation, invalidation and responsible risk management.

A more structured way to read Smart Money Concepts on MT5

SMC ICT Yoshi v2.19 is designed to make complex market information easier to organize without reducing trading to a single signal. By combining internal and swing market structure, liquidity, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, dealing-range location, higher-timeframe context and session awareness, it helps traders build a clearer and more consistent reading of the market before risk is taken.

Let the indicator organize the information, let price confirm the idea, and let risk management protect the account.


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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
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Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
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Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
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ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
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Shengzu Zhong
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
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Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Индикаторы
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Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
Индикаторы
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TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Индикаторы
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Spike detector Green V2
Odete Argelio Simbine
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Obrigado por adquirir o Green Spike Detector V2. Caso precise de ajuda com a instalação, ativação, atualizações ou suporte técnico, entre em contato comigo pelo WhatsApp: +258 86 756 5485. Detector de picos Verde V2 Sistema de Detecção de Picos - Versão 2 Indicador que não repinta, otimizado para mercados de alta volatilidade, como Boom, Crash e Índices de Volatilidade. Detecta movimentos de momentum fortes (picos) com baixa latência. O que mudou na versão 2: O algoritmo é 47% mais preciso que
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
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TPA True Price Action MT5 Indicator
InvestSoft
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TPA True Price Action indicator reveals the true price action of the market makers through 100% non-repainting signals strictly at the close of a candle! TPA shows entries and re-entries, every time the bulls are definitely stronger than the bears and vice versa. Not to confuse with red/green candles. The shift of power gets confirmed at the earliest stage and is ONE exit strategy of several. There are available now two free parts of the TPA User Guide for our customers. The first "The Basics"
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Chimera Volume
Marko Milenkovic
Индикаторы
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Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Индикатор выделяет зоны, в которых проявляется интерес, а затем показывает зону накопления ордеров. Он работает как биржевой стакан, но в крупном масштабе. Это индикатор для самых крупных денег. Его эффективность исключительна. Какой бы интерес ни возник на рынке — вы его увидите. (Это полностью переписанная и автоматизированная версия — ручной анализ больше не требуется.) Скорость транзакций — это концептуально новый индикатор, который показывает, где и когда накапливаются крупные ордера и как
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Инструмент маркет-мейкеров. Meravith будет: Анализировать все таймфреймы и отображать текущий действующий тренд. Выделять зоны ликвидности (объёмное равновесие), где бычий и медвежий объём равны. Показывать все уровни ликвидности с разных таймфреймов прямо на вашем графике. Генерировать и отображать текстовый анализ рынка для вашего ориентирования. Рассчитывать цели, уровни поддержки и стоп-лосс в соответствии с текущим трендом. Вычислять соотношение риск/прибыль для ваших сделок. Определять раз
Ziva LSE System
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
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ZIVA LSE System A Professional Liquidity & Structure Execution Framework Executive Overview ZIVA LSE System is a professionally engineered analytical framework designed to interpret market behavior through structural logic and liquidity dynamics. It is not positioned as a conventional indicator. Rather, it functions as a structured execution environment that organizes price action into a clear, disciplined decision-making model. The system is built to deliver consistency, clarity, and controlled
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Индикаторы
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Break Pullback
Arief
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Умный многослойный детектор пробоя и отката для MetaTrader 5 «Умно. Просто. Быстро!» Устали упускать точки входа с высокой вероятностью пробоя? Тратите часы на просмотр нескольких графиков, пытаясь совместить пробои с направлением тренда и динамикой валют — и всё равно упускаете движение? Break Pullback решает всё это с помощью одного индикатора. Что такое Break Pullback? Break Pullback — это профессиональный индикатор MetaTrader 5, созданный специально для трейдеров, торгующих по структуре ры
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
MERAVITH SCANNER — это профессиональный индикатор финансовых рынков для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет несколько аналитических инструментов в единую интегрированную систему. Он выполняет все расчёты автоматически, используя собственную методологию средневзвешенной цены по объёму (VWAP), полностью исключая субъективную интерпретацию. Индикатор работает на всех классах активов (Forex, акции, индексы, товары, криптовалюты) и на всех таймфреймах от M1 до Monthly. Базовый принцип заключается в том,
Route Lines Prices MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Route Lines Prices MT5  - индикатор разработанный для поиска потенциальных торговых сигналов. Простой интерфейс индикатора содержит в себе множество алгоритмов поведения цены, а также определение окончания сигналов и расчет пройденных траекторий. В алгоритмах содержатся расчеты волатильности и сглаживания цены в соответствии с используемыми тайм-фреймами. Индикатор имеет основной параметр для изменения значений " Calculating price values ". Значение по умолчанию 1 имеет сбалансированную автомат
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Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Trading a pullback often looks simple after the move is complete. In real time, however, traders must decide which swing matters, where the retracement should be measured from, and whether price is returning to a meaningful area or merely moving through noise. Manual Fibonacci drawing can become inconsistent, especially when the market extends to a new high or low. Yoshi ICT Fibonacci OTE was created to bring more structure to that process. Product Overview Yoshi ICT Fibonacci OTE is a manual de
ICT Yoshi Pro
Le Quang Thanh
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Market Structure, Liquidity and Price Action Analysis for MetaTrader 5 A chart can contain plenty of information and still leave a trader without a clear decision. A BOS label may appear, liquidity may be nearby, and an order block may remain active, yet the real challenge is understanding how those elements relate to one another. ICT Yoshi Pro organizes that process into a cleaner, more disciplined MetaTrader 5 workflow. What ICT Yoshi Pro Does ICT Yoshi Pro is a manual decision-support indicat
Yoshi ICT Framework
Le Quang Thanh
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Structured ICT Market Analysis for MetaTrader 5 Reading a chart is rarely difficult because price lacks information. The real challenge is deciding which information matters now. A Break of Structure can support continuation, but the same event may mean something different near liquidity, inside an imbalance, or during an active session. Yoshi ICT Framework Y1.01 brings these elements into one organized MetaTrader 5 workspace, helping discretionary traders evaluate structure, location, timing, a
SMC Yoshi Pro
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Reading market structure is rarely difficult because of the terminology. The real challenge is applying the same rules every time: deciding which swing matters, whether price has genuinely broken it, and what to do after a Break of Structure or Change of Character appears. Without a consistent process, charts become crowded and traders can react to isolated labels instead of evaluating the full setup. SMC Yoshi Pro is a market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5 built for manual traders who wan
Yoshi Opening Range Breakout Navigator
Le Quang Thanh
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Yoshi Opening Range Breakout Navigator Structured ORB Analysis for MetaTrader 5 Trading the Open Is Simple in Theory—Not in Practice The Opening Range gives intraday traders a clear starting point: define the early-session high and low, then observe how price behaves around those boundaries. The concept is straightforward. The execution is not. In live trading, ranges are often drawn inconsistently, an intrabar spike can be mistaken for a confirmed breakout, and traders may chase price before th
Yoshi Adaptive MA Cloud
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
A structured MT5 trend, momentum and pullback framework for clearer manual trading decisions Moving-average trading often looks simple until the market becomes less cooperative. A crossover may appear after a move is extended, timeframes may disagree, and a clean signal can turn into whipsaw inside a narrow range. The challenge is rarely a lack of indicators. It is the lack of an orderly way to connect trend, momentum, market regime, confirmation and risk. Yoshi Adaptive MA Cloud is a MetaTrader
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