Yoshi ICT Fibonacci OTE

Trading a pullback often looks simple after the move is complete. In real time, however, traders must decide which swing matters, where the retracement should be measured from, and whether price is returning to a meaningful area or merely moving through noise. Manual Fibonacci drawing can become inconsistent, especially when the market extends to a new high or low. Yoshi ICT Fibonacci OTE was created to bring more structure to that process.

Product Overview

Yoshi ICT Fibonacci OTE is a manual decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5. It identifies confirmed swing points, organizes the active directional move, plots a Fibonacci retracement map, and highlights a configurable Optimal Trade Entry zone. The indicator does not place trades or issue automatic Buy and Sell orders. Its purpose is to help traders observe pullbacks with a consistent framework, then combine the mapped area with their own market context, price action confirmation, and risk plan.

A Structured Way to Read Retracements

The analysis begins with confirmed swing highs and swing lows. When the developing structure produces a higher confirmed pivot or a lower confirmed pivot, the indicator establishes the active direction and anchors the Fibonacci range to the relevant swing leg. The standard retracement levels from 0 to 1 are then displayed, including 0.236, 0.382, 0.500, 0.618, and 0.786.

By default, the area between 0.618 and 0.786 is highlighted as the OTE zone. In a bullish structure, this creates a deeper retracement area below the active high. In a bearish structure, it marks the corresponding recovery area above the active low. When a new directional extreme is confirmed, the active Fibonacci map can adjust to reflect the expanded swing.

The zone should be treated as an area for closer evaluation, not as a guaranteed entry. A well-positioned retracement can still fail. Market direction, nearby support or resistance, candle behavior, volatility, invalidation, and position size remain part of the trader's responsibility.

Key Features

·  Confirmed swing high and swing low identification

·  Automatic Fibonacci retracement mapping for the active directional leg

·  Seven visible Fibonacci levels from 0.000 to 1.000

·  Customizable OTE boundaries, with 0.618 to 0.786 as the default range

·  Separate bullish and bearish OTE zone visualization

·  Optional swing-price labels, swing diagonal, and previous Fibonacci drawings

·  Configurable line styles, colors, and chart presentation

·  OTE entry alerts with optional MetaTrader 5 push notifications

A Practical Trading Workflow

Start with the broader market context rather than the colored zone alone. Determine whether the current chart supports a directional idea and whether the active swing is relevant to your method. Allow the indicator to confirm the structural leg and draw the Fibonacci framework. Then wait for price to approach or enter the OTE area instead of chasing an extended movement.

Once price reaches the zone, look for the confirmation your strategy normally requires. This may include a rejection candle, a change in short-term momentum, a reaction from nearby support or resistance, or alignment with a higher-level market view. Before acting, define where the setup becomes invalid, how much capital is at risk, and whether the available reward justifies the trade.

The alert system is intended to support this workflow. It can notify you when price moves from outside into an active, confirmed OTE zone, reducing the need to watch the chart continuously. An alert is a prompt to review the market, not an instruction to enter.

Who It Is For

Yoshi ICT Fibonacci OTE is suited to manual traders who use Fibonacci retracements, ICT-inspired OTE concepts, swing analysis, pullbacks, or price action confirmation. It may also be useful for traders who want a repeatable way to select and display retracement levels without repeatedly redrawing them by hand.

It is not designed for users expecting a fully automated Expert Advisor, guaranteed reversals, exact tops and bottoms, or standalone signals that replace analysis and risk management.

Important Notes

·  This product is an indicator, not an automated trading robot.

·  Swing points require subsequent bars before they are confirmed.

·  The active chart symbol and timeframe determine the displayed analysis.

·  OTE levels are observation zones and may not produce a price reaction.

·  Test the indicator and its settings on a demo account before using it in live trading.

Explore More from Ichiyoshi

Explore more strategy indicators and trading tools on the Ichiyoshi MQL5 Seller page:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ichiyoshi/seller

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex, CFDs, and other financial instruments involves risk. Yoshi ICT Fibonacci OTE is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee trading results. Users remain responsible for market confirmation, position sizing, stop placement, and all trading decisions. Historical chart behavior does not guarantee future performance.


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (8)
Индикаторы
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Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Yoshi SMC Trend Planner Y02 for MT5 Market Structure, Trend Context and Structured Trade Planning for MetaTrader 5 Trade With Context, Not Isolated Signals A trading signal is easy to notice. The harder part is deciding whether that signal makes sense within the current market structure, price location and higher-timeframe direction. Many traders can identify a Buy or Sell arrow, yet still hesitate because the surrounding context is unclear. Yoshi SMC Trend Planner Y02 was designed to bring tho
Yoshi MTF Candlestick Patterns
Le Quang Thanh
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Yoshi MTF Candlestick Patterns is a visual Price Action indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines Three-Line Strike, Momentum Engulfing and closed-bar Pin Bar recognition in one clean chart workspace. A compact multi-timeframe panel reviews the latest closed candle on M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1, helping traders check candle-pattern context without repeatedly switching charts. Yoshi MTF Candlestick Patterns is a visual Price Action indicator for MetaTrader 5. It brings Three-Line Strike, Mome
Trend Yoshi
Le Quang Thanh
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Volatility-Adaptive Trend Signals and Visual Trade Planning for MetaTrader 5 TrendYoshi is a manual decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines ATR-based trend states, clear Buy/Sell transitions, session context, alerts and structured visual trade plans. A Clearer Way to Move from Trend Signal to Trade Plan A direction change alone is rarely enough. Traders still need to know where the trend reference sits, how much room exists between entry and invalidation, whether the setup appe
ICT Yoshi Pro
Le Quang Thanh
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Market Structure, Liquidity and Price Action Analysis for MetaTrader 5 A chart can contain plenty of information and still leave a trader without a clear decision. A BOS label may appear, liquidity may be nearby, and an order block may remain active, yet the real challenge is understanding how those elements relate to one another. ICT Yoshi Pro organizes that process into a cleaner, more disciplined MetaTrader 5 workflow. What ICT Yoshi Pro Does ICT Yoshi Pro is a manual decision-support indicat
Yoshi ICT Framework
Le Quang Thanh
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Structured ICT Market Analysis for MetaTrader 5 Reading a chart is rarely difficult because price lacks information. The real challenge is deciding which information matters now. A Break of Structure can support continuation, but the same event may mean something different near liquidity, inside an imbalance, or during an active session. Yoshi ICT Framework Y1.01 brings these elements into one organized MetaTrader 5 workspace, helping discretionary traders evaluate structure, location, timing, a
SMC Yoshi Pro
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Reading market structure is rarely difficult because of the terminology. The real challenge is applying the same rules every time: deciding which swing matters, whether price has genuinely broken it, and what to do after a Break of Structure or Change of Character appears. Without a consistent process, charts become crowded and traders can react to isolated labels instead of evaluating the full setup. SMC Yoshi Pro is a market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5 built for manual traders who wan
Yoshi Opening Range Breakout Navigator
Le Quang Thanh
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Yoshi Opening Range Breakout Navigator Structured ORB Analysis for MetaTrader 5 Trading the Open Is Simple in Theory—Not in Practice The Opening Range gives intraday traders a clear starting point: define the early-session high and low, then observe how price behaves around those boundaries. The concept is straightforward. The execution is not. In live trading, ranges are often drawn inconsistently, an intrabar spike can be mistaken for a confirmed breakout, and traders may chase price before th
Yoshi Adaptive MA Cloud
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
A structured MT5 trend, momentum and pullback framework for clearer manual trading decisions Moving-average trading often looks simple until the market becomes less cooperative. A crossover may appear after a move is extended, timeframes may disagree, and a clean signal can turn into whipsaw inside a narrow range. The challenge is rarely a lack of indicators. It is the lack of an orderly way to connect trend, momentum, market regime, confirmation and risk. Yoshi Adaptive MA Cloud is a MetaTrader
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