UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5

UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5 – Professional ATR Trailing Stop Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 5

UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5 is a professional trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders read market direction, follow volatility-based trailing stop behavior, and organize Buy/Sell trading ideas with a clean visual structure.

The indicator is built around a practical and well-known trading concept: ATR trailing stop logic. Instead of trying to predict the market or identify perfect tops and bottoms, UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5 focuses on helping traders observe when price changes its relationship with a dynamic volatility-based stop line.

This makes the tool especially useful for traders who want a cleaner way to follow trend transitions, manage chart information, and build a more disciplined decision-making process.

A Clean Trend-Following Framework for MT5 Traders

Many traders struggle because their charts become overloaded with too many indicators, conflicting signals, and unclear decision points. UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5 was created to keep the process simpler and more structured.

The indicator displays a dynamic ATR trailing stop line directly on the chart. When price crosses this trailing stop after a confirmed closed candle, the indicator can generate a Buy or Sell signal depending on the direction of the crossover.

This gives traders a clear visual framework:

  • Price above the trailing stop suggests a bullish trend state.
  • Price below the trailing stop suggests a bearish trend state.
  • A confirmed crossover can mark a possible trend transition.
  • Buy and Sell markers help traders identify signal candles more easily.
  • Optional Entry, SL, TP1, TP2 and TP3 visuals help organize trade planning.

The main purpose is not to replace trader judgment, but to support it with a systematic chart-reading framework.

Why ATR Trailing Stop Logic Matters

ATR, or Average True Range, is commonly used to measure market volatility. Markets do not move with the same rhythm every day. Sometimes price moves slowly and cleanly. At other times, volatility expands quickly and candles become larger.

A fixed stop distance may not adapt well to changing market conditions. This is where ATR-based logic becomes valuable.

UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5 uses ATR to calculate a trailing stop that adjusts with volatility. When market movement expands, the trailing stop can adapt to wider conditions. When the market becomes quieter, the stop behavior becomes more compact.

This creates a more flexible trend-following structure compared with static price levels.

For practical trading, this can help traders focus on one important question:

Is price still respecting the current trend state, or has it crossed the ATR trailing stop and suggested a potential shift?

Key Features of UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5

UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5 includes a clean set of features designed for practical chart analysis:

  • ATR-based dynamic trailing stop line.
  • Confirmed Buy and Sell signals based on closed-bar crossover logic.
  • Optional candle coloring by trend state.
  • Clear Buy/Sell signal markers on the chart.
  • Visual trade-plan display with Entry, Stop Loss, TP1, TP2 and TP3.
  • Target levels based on R-multiple structure.
  • Popup, push, email and sound alerts.
  • Customizable ATR period and multiplier.
  • Multiple source options including Close, Open, High, Low, HL2, HLC3, OHLC4 and HLCC4.
  • Clean MT5 chart integration.
  • Indicator-only design with no automatic order execution.

The indicator is suitable for traders who prefer a structured, visual and disciplined way to analyze trend-following opportunities.

How to Read the Indicator

The most important visual element is the ATR trailing stop line.

When the line supports a bullish trend state, traders can use it as a visual reference for long-side market behavior. When the line supports a bearish trend state, traders can use it as a reference for short-side market behavior.

A Buy signal appears when the selected price source crosses above the trailing stop after the candle is confirmed. A Sell signal appears when the selected price source crosses below the trailing stop after the candle is confirmed.

This closed-bar signal approach is important because it helps avoid treating a still-forming candle as a completed signal.

However, a signal should not be used blindly. A professional workflow should always include context. Before acting on any signal, traders should consider market structure, trend quality, support and resistance, session behavior, news conditions, spread, and risk.

Trade Plan Visual: Entry, SL and TP Levels

A useful part of UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5 is its optional trade-plan visualization.

After a signal, the indicator can display:

  • Entry
  • SL
  • TP1
  • TP2
  • TP3

The visual Entry is calculated in a strategy-style manner using the open price of the candle after the signal candle. The Stop Loss is placed at the trailing stop value of the signal candle. The take-profit levels are calculated based on the initial risk distance:

  • TP1 = 1.5R
  • TP2 = 2.5R
  • TP3 = 3.5R

This makes the chart easier to review because the trader can quickly see the theoretical risk structure of a signal.

These levels are visual planning references only. They are not broker orders, and the indicator does not open, close, or manage trades automatically.

Practical Way to Use UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5

A simple and disciplined workflow may look like this:

First, check the broader market condition. Is the market trending clearly, or is it moving sideways?

Second, observe the ATR trailing stop line. Is price above or below the line? Is the trend state stable, or is price crossing back and forth?

Third, wait for a confirmed Buy or Sell signal on a closed candle.

Fourth, review the Entry, SL and TP visual levels. Make sure the risk distance is reasonable for your trading plan.

Fifth, confirm the setup with your own method, such as market structure, support and resistance, price action, higher timeframe direction, or session context.

Finally, apply responsible risk management before placing any real trade.

This workflow helps keep the indicator in the correct role: a decision-support tool, not an automatic trading instruction.

Suggested Markets and Timeframes

UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5 can be applied to different MetaTrader 5 markets such as Forex pairs, gold, indices, and other CFD instruments, depending on the broker’s available symbols.

Because volatility and price behavior differ across instruments, traders should test the settings carefully before using the indicator on a live account.

For shorter timeframes, the indicator may react faster but can also produce more frequent signal changes. For higher timeframes, signals may be slower but can appear cleaner in stronger directional moves.

The default settings are a balanced starting point. Traders can adjust the ATR period, multiplier, and source depending on their strategy, symbol, and timeframe.

Important Conditions to Understand

Like most trend-following indicators, UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5 may work better during sustained directional moves and may produce more noise during ranging or choppy markets.

This is normal behavior for ATR trailing stop logic.

The indicator does not predict the future. It does not guarantee profitable trades. It does not remove risk. Its purpose is to help traders organize market information and make the chart easier to interpret.

The best results come from using the tool with patience, confirmation, and proper risk control.

Alerts and Notifications

The indicator supports popup alerts, push notifications, email alerts, and sound alerts.

These alerts are designed to notify traders when a new confirmed Buy or Sell signal appears. They should be understood as reminders to check the chart, not as automatic trade commands.

For push notifications and email alerts, MetaTrader 5 must be configured correctly in the terminal settings.

Who Is This Indicator For?

UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5 may be suitable for traders who:

  • Prefer trend-following strategies.
  • Want a clean ATR trailing stop indicator for MT5.
  • Need clear Buy/Sell visual markers.
  • Want to review structured Entry, SL and TP levels.
  • Trade Forex, gold, indices, or CFDs.
  • Like systematic chart reading but still want full manual control.
  • Understand the importance of confirmation and risk management.

It is also useful for traders who want a simple but practical framework for studying how price reacts around a volatility-adjusted trailing stop.

Final Thoughts

UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5 was developed for traders who value clarity, structure, and disciplined chart analysis.

By combining ATR trailing stop logic, confirmed Buy/Sell signals, optional trend visualization, and practical Entry/SL/TP planning, the indicator provides a clean framework for monitoring possible trend transitions on MetaTrader 5.

If you use this indicator, take time to test it on demo, study how it behaves across different market conditions, and adjust the inputs carefully. A good tool becomes more valuable when it is used with patience, context, and responsible risk management.

If you find UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5 useful, your rating and feedback are sincerely appreciated. Reviews help other traders understand the product better and also help improve future updates.

You are also welcome to visit my profile and explore other MetaTrader 5 trading tools built around structured concepts such as trend-following, price action, breakout, market structure, ORB, pullback, and professional trading workflows.

Thank you for your interest, and I wish you disciplined trading and continued improvement on your trading journey.

 


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Индикаторы
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Le Quang Thanh
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Yoshi Adaptive RSI Adaptive Confirmed Momentum for MetaTrader 5 Momentum tools are useful only when their signals are read in context. A standard RSI can react quickly to small price changes while the current candle is still forming. That may tempt traders to act before the move is confirmed. The real challenge is not simply finding an overbought or oversold reading, but understanding whether momentum is holding, weakening, or leaving an extreme area at a meaningful point on the chart. Yoshi Ada
FREE
Pinbar Confirm Pro for MT5
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Pinbar Yoshi Pro – Clean Multi-Timeframe Pin Bar Detection for MetaTrader 5 Pinbar Yoshi Pro is a clean and practical MT5 indicator designed for traders who use price action, candlestick rejection, support and resistance, market structure and multi-timeframe analysis in their daily trading routine. The purpose of this tool is simple: to help traders detect bullish and bearish Pin Bar candles more clearly, more consistently and with less manual chart scanning. In real trading, a Pin Bar is not
FREE
Ichiyoshi Trend Pullback Framework for MT5
Le Quang Thanh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Ichiyoshi Trend Pullback Framework for MT5 — Version 2.3 Holy Grail Inspired Trend-Pullback Indicator Ichiyoshi Trend Pullback Framework for MT5 — Version 2.3 is a professional trend-pullback indicator created for traders who want to read the market with structure, discipline and context. The framework is inspired by the practical logic of the well-known Holy Grail trend-pullback approach, widely associated with Linda Raschke’s professional trading philosophy. The idea is simple, but powerful: i
ORBYoshi Opening Range Breakout
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
ORBYoshi V1.26 – Professional Opening Range Breakout Framework for MetaTrader 5 The Opening Range Breakout (ORB) is one of the most respected intraday trading concepts in modern market history. Popularized through the research and trading work of renowned traders such as Toby Crabel , Larry Williams , and Mark Fisher , the ORB methodology focuses on identifying directional opportunities that emerge after the market establishes its initial opening range. ORBYoshi was developed to bring this timel
Price Action Structure Yoshi for MT5
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Price Action Structure Yoshi for MetaTrader 5 Introduction Price Action Structure Yoshi is a professional Price Action and Market Structure Indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. This MT5 Indicator helps traders visualize market structure, liquidity areas, order blocks, liquidity sweeps, and trendline relationships directly on the chart in a clear and organized manner. Inspired by widely recognized Price Action Analysis and Market Structure concepts, the indicator focuses on helping traders unders
LTYoshi Pro Trend Signals
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
ATR-based trend signals, structured trade planning and higher-timeframe price-action context in one MetaTrader 5 indicator. LTYoshi_Pro is a decision-support indicator built around an ATR trailing-stop engine. It is designed to help traders organize trend signals, risk levels and market context without mixing every chart element into a single automatic decision. The indicator separates its work into independent layers. The core engine produces raw Buy/Sell events when the selected price source
Smc Ict Yoshi
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
SMC ICT Yoshi v2.19 Smart Money Concepts, Market Structure, Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps for MetaTrader 5 SMC ICT Yoshi v2.19 is a multi-layer Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT-style market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It brings market structure, liquidity references, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, premium and discount zones, higher-timeframe context and session timing into one clear analytical workflow. The product is designed for traders who want more than isolated BOS, CHoCH or
MA Yoshi Pro Trend Confirmation
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
MA Yoshi Pro Moving Average Trend, Momentum and Price Action Confirmation for MetaTrader 5 A Clearer Way to Evaluate Trend Setups Many traders do not struggle because they lack indicators. The harder problem is deciding which information deserves attention, which signal should be ignored, and when it is better to wait. A moving average crossover may appear during a choppy phase. A strong candle may form in the wrong location. MA Yoshi Pro was created to bring these separate observations into o
Yoshi SMC Trend Planner for MT5
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Yoshi SMC Trend Planner Y02 for MT5 Market Structure, Trend Context and Structured Trade Planning for MetaTrader 5 Trade With Context, Not Isolated Signals A trading signal is easy to notice. The harder part is deciding whether that signal makes sense within the current market structure, price location and higher-timeframe direction. Many traders can identify a Buy or Sell arrow, yet still hesitate because the surrounding context is unclear. Yoshi SMC Trend Planner Y02 was designed to bring tho
Yoshi MTF Candlestick Patterns
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Yoshi MTF Candlestick Patterns is a visual Price Action indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines Three-Line Strike, Momentum Engulfing and closed-bar Pin Bar recognition in one clean chart workspace. A compact multi-timeframe panel reviews the latest closed candle on M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1, helping traders check candle-pattern context without repeatedly switching charts. Yoshi MTF Candlestick Patterns is a visual Price Action indicator for MetaTrader 5. It brings Three-Line Strike, Mome
Trend Yoshi
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Volatility-Adaptive Trend Signals and Visual Trade Planning for MetaTrader 5 TrendYoshi is a manual decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines ATR-based trend states, clear Buy/Sell transitions, session context, alerts and structured visual trade plans. A Clearer Way to Move from Trend Signal to Trade Plan A direction change alone is rarely enough. Traders still need to know where the trend reference sits, how much room exists between entry and invalidation, whether the setup appe
Yoshi ICT Fibonacci OTE
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Trading a pullback often looks simple after the move is complete. In real time, however, traders must decide which swing matters, where the retracement should be measured from, and whether price is returning to a meaningful area or merely moving through noise. Manual Fibonacci drawing can become inconsistent, especially when the market extends to a new high or low. Yoshi ICT Fibonacci OTE was created to bring more structure to that process. Product Overview Yoshi ICT Fibonacci OTE is a manual de
ICT Yoshi Pro
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Market Structure, Liquidity and Price Action Analysis for MetaTrader 5 A chart can contain plenty of information and still leave a trader without a clear decision. A BOS label may appear, liquidity may be nearby, and an order block may remain active, yet the real challenge is understanding how those elements relate to one another. ICT Yoshi Pro organizes that process into a cleaner, more disciplined MetaTrader 5 workflow. What ICT Yoshi Pro Does ICT Yoshi Pro is a manual decision-support indicat
Yoshi ICT Framework
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Structured ICT Market Analysis for MetaTrader 5 Reading a chart is rarely difficult because price lacks information. The real challenge is deciding which information matters now. A Break of Structure can support continuation, but the same event may mean something different near liquidity, inside an imbalance, or during an active session. Yoshi ICT Framework Y1.01 brings these elements into one organized MetaTrader 5 workspace, helping discretionary traders evaluate structure, location, timing, a
SMC Yoshi Pro
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Reading market structure is rarely difficult because of the terminology. The real challenge is applying the same rules every time: deciding which swing matters, whether price has genuinely broken it, and what to do after a Break of Structure or Change of Character appears. Without a consistent process, charts become crowded and traders can react to isolated labels instead of evaluating the full setup. SMC Yoshi Pro is a market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5 built for manual traders who wan
Yoshi Opening Range Breakout Navigator
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Yoshi Opening Range Breakout Navigator Structured ORB Analysis for MetaTrader 5 Trading the Open Is Simple in Theory—Not in Practice The Opening Range gives intraday traders a clear starting point: define the early-session high and low, then observe how price behaves around those boundaries. The concept is straightforward. The execution is not. In live trading, ranges are often drawn inconsistently, an intrabar spike can be mistaken for a confirmed breakout, and traders may chase price before th
Yoshi Adaptive MA Cloud
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
A structured MT5 trend, momentum and pullback framework for clearer manual trading decisions Moving-average trading often looks simple until the market becomes less cooperative. A crossover may appear after a move is extended, timeframes may disagree, and a clean signal can turn into whipsaw inside a narrow range. The challenge is rarely a lack of indicators. It is the lack of an orderly way to connect trend, momentum, market regime, confirmation and risk. Yoshi Adaptive MA Cloud is a MetaTrader
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XXX XXX 2026.07.28 12:17 
 

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Detleff Böhmer
3261
Detleff Böhmer 2026.06.22 18:06 
 

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Le Quang Thanh
3190
Ответ разработчика Le Quang Thanh 2026.07.08 11:02
Vielen Dank für Ihr freundliches Feedback – es freut mich sehr, dass Ihnen der Indikator gefällt.
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