ICT Yoshi Pro

Market Structure, Liquidity and Price Action Analysis for MetaTrader 5

A chart can contain plenty of information and still leave a trader without a clear decision. A BOS label may appear, liquidity may be nearby, and an order block may remain active, yet the real challenge is understanding how those elements relate to one another. ICT Yoshi Pro organizes that process into a cleaner, more disciplined MetaTrader 5 workflow.

What ICT Yoshi Pro Does

ICT Yoshi Pro is a manual decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5. It does not open, manage or close trades. Its purpose is to help discretionary traders read price action through five connected layers: market structure, swing hierarchy, buy-side and sell-side liquidity, order and breaker blocks, and liquidity voids.

Instead of filling the chart with generic entry arrows, the indicator evaluates price through defined structural and volatility conditions. Short-, intermediate- and long-term swing levels form the foundation. ATR-adjusted thresholds then help qualify liquidity clusters and price imbalances. This creates a more selective visual framework while leaving confirmation, execution and risk under the trader’s control.

Key Features

Short Term, Intermediate Term and Long Term structure analysis

Bullish and bearish Break of Structure (BOS) and Market Structure Shift (MSS)

Configurable swing-high and swing-low markers

Buy-side and sell-side liquidity mapping from clustered swing points

Bullish and bearish order blocks with breaker-block transitions

ATR-filtered liquidity void detection

Independent visibility, color, line-style and display controls

Responsive chart-object updates for practical daily use

Structure Before Signal

Many trading mistakes begin with reacting to one mark on the chart without asking where it sits in the broader structure. ICT Yoshi Pro starts from a hierarchy of confirmed swing points. Short-term pivots form the first layer, intermediate swings are built from them, and long-term swings provide a broader view on the same chart.

When price closes beyond the active swing level, the indicator records a bullish or bearish structure event. A break in the existing structural direction is shown as BOS. A break against the previous direction is shown as MSS, drawing attention to a possible change in market behavior.

These labels are analytical references, not trade commands. A BOS does not guarantee continuation, and an MSS does not guarantee reversal. Their practical value comes from reading them beside nearby liquidity and reaction zones.

Liquidity and Reaction Zones

Buy-side liquidity is identified from groups of swing highs within a volatility-adjusted margin. Sell-side liquidity is built from clustered swing lows. This helps traders see where repeated highs or lows may attract attention, stops or future price interaction without claiming to identify real institutional orders.

Order blocks are mapped from the candle range associated with a confirmed swing break. The user can choose between the candle body and the full high-to-low range. If price invalidates a block under the indicator’s rules, it changes into a breaker-block display, preserving how that area developed.

Liquidity voids highlight three-candle imbalances that exceed an ATR-based threshold. They can be reviewed over a recent working range or across the available historical window. These zones may help locate inefficient movement, but they do not mean price must return.

A Practical Trading Workflow

1. Choose the structure and swing level that matches the detail required for the chart.

2. Read BOS and MSS as a sequence, not as isolated signals.

3. Check whether the event is near liquidity, an order or breaker block, or a liquidity void.

4. Wait for confirmation from your own method, such as candle behavior, trend context, momentum or session timing.

5. Define entry, invalidation, position size and risk before taking action.

This separates analysis from execution. ICT Yoshi Pro organizes the market information; the trader decides whether the setup is valid.

Important Notes

Live structure, block, liquidity-sweep and void displays may update while the current candle is forming. Swing markers are placed on the historical pivot after confirmation becomes available, so the plotted position is not the detection time. The indicator does not provide alerts, a dashboard, trade execution, Stop Loss or Take Profit management. One instance per chart is recommended.

ICT Yoshi Pro is suited to traders who want an MT5 market structure indicator, an MT5 liquidity indicator and a configurable price-action workspace without handing control to an automated system.

Explore More from Ichiyoshi

For more strategy indicators and analytical tools, visit the official Ichiyoshi MQL5 Seller page:

Official Ichiyoshi MQL5 Seller Page

Risk Disclaimer Trading Forex, CFDs and other leveraged instruments involves substantial risk. This indicator provides technical information only and does not guarantee direction, signal accuracy or profitability. Test settings carefully, use appropriate position sizing and follow your own trading plan and risk tolerance.
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Индикаторы
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5 (12)
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PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
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CRT Confluence Pro
Jessica Victoria Huera Rodriguez
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CRT Confluence Pro by TraderJess92 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use the CRT methodology , institutional structure, liquidity sweeps, FVG, CISD and multi-timeframe analysis. The indicator helps identify high-confluence CRT setups through a clean visual sequence: HTF candles, TS / liquidity sweep, first CISD after the TS, FVG zones, Daily/Weekly Bias and DOL as the logical target of the setup . Main Features Displays HTF candles directly on the main chart. Aut
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
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KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-уровневый фильтр · Автоматический TP/SL · Оценка качества · Сохранение истории сигналов | Полная торговая система для XAUUSD Без перерисовки в реальном времени. В момент появления сигнала стрелка, вход, TP и SL фиксируются на месте и больше никогда не смещаются. Вы торгуете именно этот сигнал в реальном времени. А в версии 7.20 каждый фактически отправленный сигнал автоматически сохраняется и точно восстанавливается после перезапуска. БОНУС ДЛ
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Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Reading market structure is rarely difficult because of the terminology. The real challenge is applying the same rules every time: deciding which swing matters, whether price has genuinely broken it, and what to do after a Break of Structure or Change of Character appears. Without a consistent process, charts become crowded and traders can react to isolated labels instead of evaluating the full setup. SMC Yoshi Pro is a market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5 built for manual traders who wan
Yoshi Opening Range Breakout Navigator
Le Quang Thanh
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Yoshi Opening Range Breakout Navigator Structured ORB Analysis for MetaTrader 5 Trading the Open Is Simple in Theory—Not in Practice The Opening Range gives intraday traders a clear starting point: define the early-session high and low, then observe how price behaves around those boundaries. The concept is straightforward. The execution is not. In live trading, ranges are often drawn inconsistently, an intrabar spike can be mistaken for a confirmed breakout, and traders may chase price before th
Yoshi Adaptive MA Cloud
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
A structured MT5 trend, momentum and pullback framework for clearer manual trading decisions Moving-average trading often looks simple until the market becomes less cooperative. A crossover may appear after a move is extended, timeframes may disagree, and a clean signal can turn into whipsaw inside a narrow range. The challenge is rarely a lack of indicators. It is the lack of an orderly way to connect trend, momentum, market regime, confirmation and risk. Yoshi Adaptive MA Cloud is a MetaTrader
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