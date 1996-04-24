Yoshi Adaptive MA Cloud

A structured MT5 trend, momentum and pullback framework for clearer manual trading decisions

Moving-average trading often looks simple until the market becomes less cooperative. A crossover may appear after a move is extended, timeframes may disagree, and a clean signal can turn into whipsaw inside a narrow range. The challenge is rarely a lack of indicators. It is the lack of an orderly way to connect trend, momentum, market regime, confirmation and risk.

Yoshi Adaptive MA Cloud is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to organize those decisions in one practical chart workflow. It combines a configurable moving average cloud with volatility-aware momentum analysis, multi-timeframe context, confirmed signal events, candlestick information and a visual Trade Plan. It does not open or manage trades automatically. The final decision remains with the trader.

A clearer view of trend and regime

Fast and Medium moving averages form the adaptive cloud, while an optional Slow MA can provide broader bias. Six methods are available: EMA, SMA, WMA, VWMA, RMA and HMA.

Instead of showing only which average is above the other, the cloud summarizes four states: strong bullish, weak bullish, weak bearish and strong bearish. Its momentum threshold can adapt to ATR-based volatility, helping the framework respond as market speed changes.

The indicator also compares cloud width with current volatility. When the averages become too compressed, the dashboard can identify a range-bound or choppy regime. This does not remove every false crossover, but it gives the trader a reason to pause before treating each signal as equally meaningful.

Key features

Configurable Fast, Medium and optional Slow moving averages

Volatility-aware four-state MA cloud

Six-timeframe confluence across M5, M15, H1, H4, D1 and W1

Buy and Sell crossover events confirmed after the chart candle closes

Cloud Retest signals for pullback continuation setups

Signal Quality assessment using alignment, volume, cloud strength, MA separation and freshness

Candlestick context with Three-Line Strike, Momentum Engulfing and Pin Bar observations

Visual Trade Plan with Entry, Stop Loss, TP1 and TP2 references

From signal to context

A Buy or Sell marker should not be treated as a command. Yoshi Adaptive MA Cloud separates the signal event from the surrounding market context.

The multi-timeframe dashboard shows whether Fast and Medium averages are aligned across six fixed timeframes. MA distance rows show where price sits relative to the selected averages. Volume context, cloud strength and MA separation are combined into a structured Signal Quality score.

This score is a confluence assessment, not a win-rate forecast. It helps compare a fresh crossover in a clean trend with one appearing during compressed or conflicting conditions.

Cloud Retest signals provide a second setup type. They look for price to pull back into the cloud and close back outside it in the prevailing direction. This can suit traders who prefer continuation entries rather than entering at the first crossover.

A practical workflow

1. Start with the cloud state and optional Slow MA to understand directional context.

2. Check the regime row. A clean trend and a compressed range should not be approached in the same way.

3. Review multi-timeframe alignment instead of judging the setup from one chart alone.

4. Wait for a confirmed crossover or Cloud Retest, then assess volume, MA distance, pattern context and Signal Quality.

5. Review the visual Entry, Stop Loss and target references, and act only when the setup fits your method and risk limits.

Visual planning without automatic execution

When the selected setup creates a Trade Plan, the indicator can draw Entry, Stop Loss, TP1 and TP2 levels together with risk and profit zones. Only one active plan is maintained at a time, keeping the chart focused on the current idea.

Optional popup, push, email and sound notifications can inform the user when a new Trade Plan is created. These notifications support timely chart review; they are not automated orders.

Who may find it useful

Yoshi Adaptive MA Cloud is intended for manual traders who use trend-following, crossover or pullback methods and want a structured way to evaluate context. It can support intraday and higher-timeframe analysis on selected liquid markets, but settings and behavior should be tested for each symbol and timeframe.

The indicator is not designed for blind signal following, exact top or bottom prediction, or guaranteed outcomes. Moving averages remain lagging tools, and sideways markets can still be difficult.

Important risk note

Trading involves risk. Use the indicator as a decision-support tool, test it in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester or on a demo account, and apply independent confirmation, position sizing and disciplined risk management.

More strategy tools Explore more strategy indicators and trading tools on the Yoshi MQL5 Seller page
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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
Большинство стрелочных индикаторов дают сигнал и оставляют вас самостоятельно разбираться со всем остальным. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows дает вам полный торговый план. Каждая сигнальная стрелка появляется вместе с уже готовым планом: линия входа, стоп-лосс, четыре уровня тейк-профита и живой вердикт по преимуществу, который показывает, стоит ли сейчас торговать данный символ и таймфрейм. В комплект входит Trade Manager EA, который берет на себя сопровождение сделки после вашего входа, помогая сохраня
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Индикатор выделяет зоны, в которых проявляется интерес, а затем показывает зону накопления ордеров. Он работает как биржевой стакан, но в крупном масштабе. Это индикатор для самых крупных денег. Его эффективность исключительна. Какой бы интерес ни возник на рынке — вы его увидите. (Это полностью переписанная и автоматизированная версия — ручной анализ больше не требуется.) Скорость транзакций — это концептуально новый индикатор, который показывает, где и когда накапливаются крупные ордера и как
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Инструмент маркет-мейкеров. Meravith будет: Анализировать все таймфреймы и отображать текущий действующий тренд. Выделять зоны ликвидности (объёмное равновесие), где бычий и медвежий объём равны. Показывать все уровни ликвидности с разных таймфреймов прямо на вашем графике. Генерировать и отображать текстовый анализ рынка для вашего ориентирования. Рассчитывать цели, уровни поддержки и стоп-лосс в соответствии с текущим трендом. Вычислять соотношение риск/прибыль для ваших сделок. Определять раз
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Индикаторы
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Break Pullback
Arief
Индикаторы
Умный многослойный детектор пробоя и отката для MetaTrader 5 «Умно. Просто. Быстро!» Устали упускать точки входа с высокой вероятностью пробоя? Тратите часы на просмотр нескольких графиков, пытаясь совместить пробои с направлением тренда и динамикой валют — и всё равно упускаете движение? Break Pullback решает всё это с помощью одного индикатора. Что такое Break Pullback? Break Pullback — это профессиональный индикатор MetaTrader 5, созданный специально для трейдеров, торгующих по структуре ры
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
MERAVITH SCANNER — это профессиональный индикатор финансовых рынков для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет несколько аналитических инструментов в единую интегрированную систему. Он выполняет все расчёты автоматически, используя собственную методологию средневзвешенной цены по объёму (VWAP), полностью исключая субъективную интерпретацию. Индикатор работает на всех классах активов (Forex, акции, индексы, товары, криптовалюты) и на всех таймфреймах от M1 до Monthly. Базовый принцип заключается в том,
Route Lines Prices MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Route Lines Prices MT5  - индикатор разработанный для поиска потенциальных торговых сигналов. Простой интерфейс индикатора содержит в себе множество алгоритмов поведения цены, а также определение окончания сигналов и расчет пройденных траекторий. В алгоритмах содержатся расчеты волатильности и сглаживания цены в соответствии с используемыми тайм-фреймами. Индикатор имеет основной параметр для изменения значений " Calculating price values ". Значение по умолчанию 1 имеет сбалансированную автомат
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Индикаторы
Увидьте, что рынок делает на самом деле.   Наблюдайте за 3 фазами рынка вживую прямо перед собой (Сжатие, Расширение, Тренд) и открывайте более удачные входы на ранней   стадии фазы Тренда.      Хватит гадать. Начните читать рынок так, как это делают институции и умные деньги.   Apex Market Structure Pro для MT5 — это точный инструмент анализа умных денег, который убирает шум и показывает истинную   структуру под каждой свечой: ликвидность, смены структуры, зоны накопления и уклон тренда — всё
Tradable Zones Pro
Mathew Odong
Индикаторы
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Индикаторы
OrderFlow Absorption – Профессиональный индикатор дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MT5 Откройте для себя настоящую силу анализа потока ордеров с OrderFlow Absorption – лучшим индикатором дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MetaTrader 5. Этот инструмент создан для трейдеров, которые хотят видеть, что действительно происходит за каждым движением цены, выявляя скрытое давление покупателей/продавцов и события абсорбции, которые двигают рынок. Возможности Визуализация дельты:   Мгновенно определяйте давле
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких ст
Astro Ai Intelligence
Abdul Hamas
Индикаторы
Привет, трейдер! Большинство розничных трейдеров полагаются на запаздывающие веб-скрипты. Для торговли с истинным преимуществом необходима институциональная архитектура. Индикатор Astro AI — это не стандартное наложение графика. Это скомпилированная нейронная сеть с двумя агентами, работающая непосредственно на вашем терминале. Вот точная технология, лежащая в основе системы: 1. Агент 1: Аналитик (Графовые нейронные сети — GNN) Рынки — это не просто изолированные ценовые бары; это взаимосвяз
SMC Pro AI Indicator MT5
Daniel Grigerek
Индикаторы
==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire Индикатор для MetaTrader 5 · Smart Money Concepts · Движок предиктивного интеллекта ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — это профессиональная индикаторная система на основе Smart Money Concepts, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на платформе MetaTrader 5. Она объединяет полный набор SMC — Order Blocks, снятие ликвидност
Flag Pattern Angelo
Brighton Mufaro Mudzingwa
Индикаторы
Brandon Angelo Flag Pattern — how it works This indicator automatically detects classic bull and bear flag chart patterns in real time. The detection happens in three stages for each bar. First it looks for a flagpole — a sharp, strong directional move over a configurable number of bars ( FlagpoleBars , default 5) that must exceed a minimum percentage size ( FlagpoleMinPct ). For a bullish flag the pole must close net higher than it opened; for a bearish flag, net lower. Second it identifies th
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Индикаторы
VTrende Pro - МТФ индикатор для трендовой торговли с панелью индикации для МТ5 !!! - Подробное описание на русском языке под видео (на Youtube) - !!! Хотя сигналы индикатора VTrende Pro можно использовать, как сигналы полноценной торговой системы, рекомендуется применять их в связке с ТС Билла Вильямса. VTrende Pro - это расширенная версия индикатора VTrende . Отличие Pro версии от VTrende: - Временные зоны - Сигнал V - сигнал 1-2 волн Основная задача индикатора - определить точки изменения н
SMC Fibo Levels Pack
Jing Bo Wu
Индикаторы
This indicator automatically detects internal & swing market structure, Fibonacci Retracement and Fibo Levels. Features Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time Fibonacci Retracement Fibonacci Levels After purchasing the indicator, the full source code is provided, and via indicator buffers it can be easily integrated into your Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading strategies.
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