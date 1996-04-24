LTYoshi Pro Trend Signals

  • Индикаторы
  • Le Quang Thanh
    Le Quang Thanh

    Le Quang Thanh

    5 (3)
    Professional Trading Tools for MetaTrader 5
    I specialize in developing high-quality indicators and Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5, inspired by well-known trading methodologies used by professional traders and market researchers around the world.
    21 продукт
  • Версия: 1.22
  • Обновлено: 3 августа 2026
  • Активации: 10

ATR-based trend signals, structured trade planning and higher-timeframe price-action context in one MetaTrader 5 indicator.

LTYoshi_Pro is a decision-support indicator built around an ATR trailing-stop engine. It is designed to help traders organize trend signals, risk levels and market context without mixing every chart element into a single automatic decision.


The indicator separates its work into independent layers. The core engine produces raw Buy/Sell events when the selected price source crosses the ATR trail. The Trade Plan then maps a next-bar entry, an ATR-based Stop Loss and the selected exit model. Higher-timeframe context, market structure, liquidity, order blocks and statistics remain analytical layers; they do not filter or alter the raw signal.


Main Features


- ATR-based Buy and Sell signal dots

- Closed-bar signal display by default

- Optional non-final current-bar preview

- Dynamic ATR trailing-stop line

- Optional bullish and bearish candle coloring

- LTYoshi RR Trade Plan with configurable TP1, TP2 and TP3

- UTBYoshi Original Exit mode based on an opposite raw signal or SL

- Modeled Entry, Stop Loss and target/exit levels on the chart

- Automatic higher-timeframe context panel

- HTF Bias, Price and Liquidity summaries

- BoS and CHoCH structure annotations

- Liquidity levels and sweep markers

- Bullish and bearish order-block zones

- Automatic rising and falling trend lines

- Optional current-day Plan statistics

- Popup, sound, push and email notification channels

- Adjustable colors, sensitivity, history depth and chart-object density


How the Core Signal Works


The default source is the standard candle close. When the Heikin Ashi source option is enabled, version 1.20 uses the candle OHLC average as the alternative signal source. The source is compared with a dynamic ATR trail. A bullish signal is recorded when the source crosses above the trail under the engine conditions; a bearish signal is recorded when it crosses below.


Current-Bar Preview is disabled by default, so signal dots normally appear after the candle closes. The optional preview can show a provisional dot on the forming candle, but that preview is non-final. Trade Plan creation and alert processing continue to use the closed-bar workflow.


Trade Plan Modes


LTYoshi RR Targets is the default mode. The modeled entry is the open of the bar after the confirmed signal. The Stop Loss is the ATR trail value from the signal bar, and TP1, TP2 and TP3 are calculated from configurable risk multiples. Only one RR Plan is active at a time.


UTBYoshi Original Exit uses the same modeled entry and Stop Loss, but the Plan exits when an opposite raw signal is confirmed or when SL is reached. The opposite-signal exit is modeled at the next bar open.


The chart shows the latest Trade Plan. These levels are visual planning references only; the indicator does not place pending orders or manage positions.


Higher-Timeframe Context


The compact panel automatically selects a higher timeframe from the current chart and summarizes:


- Bias: Bullish, Bearish, Transition Up, Transition Down or Range

- Price: recent break, order-block pullback, inside range or between zones

- Liquidity: recent sweep, nearest buy-side/sell-side liquidity or neutral context


Panel icons help identify consistency, transition, risk or conflict. They are context markers, not entry scores or win probabilities.


P.A / MSC Context


The optional price-action layer can display structure breaks, CHoCH/BoS labels, pivot liquidity, sweep-and-rejection markers, active bullish and bearish order blocks, and trend lines derived from qualifying pivots.


This layer is deliberately independent from the ATR signal engine. A signal can therefore appear while the higher-timeframe or price-action context is mixed. The trader decides how much confirmation is required for their own method.


Statistics


The optional Statistics section summarizes Plan records for the current broker server day. In RR mode it displays Setup wins/total, a descriptive ratio and TP1/TP2/TP3 counts. Open and ambiguous historical outcomes are excluded from the win/loss total. The figures describe the indicator's Plan model; they are not account performance and should not be interpreted as a forecast.


Suggested Workflow


1. Read the higher-timeframe Bias, Price and Liquidity context.

2. Review the ATR trail and the latest closed-bar Buy/Sell signal.

3. Check nearby structure, liquidity, order blocks and trend lines.

4. Review the modeled entry, SL and selected exit mode.

5. Apply independent confirmation and define position risk.

6. Execute and manage the trade manually according to your own plan.

7. Review results over a meaningful sample before changing settings.


Alerts


The Plan Created alert can include symbol, timeframe, direction, entry, SL and enabled targets. The UTBYoshi TP alert is designed for profitable opposite-signal exits in Original Exit mode. Available channels include terminal popup, sound, mobile push notification and email, subject to correct MetaTrader 5 configuration.


Markets and Timeframes


LTYoshi_Pro reads the symbol and timeframe of the chart to which it is attached. It can be evaluated on different MetaTrader 5 instruments and timeframes, but ATR behavior, spread, volatility and session structure vary. Start from the defaults and test each symbol/timeframe before live use.

Important Notes

- This is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor.

- It does not open, modify or close trades.

- Alerts are notifications for analysis, not trade commands.

- Displayed Plan levels do not include spread, commission or slippage.

- Statistics are descriptive and do not guarantee future results.

- Use demo testing, independent confirmation and disciplined risk management.


#LTYoshi Pro, #MT5 trend indicator, #ATR trend signal, #MetaTrader 5 indicator, #Buy Sell signal, #ATR trailing stop, #trade plan indicator, #risk reward targets, #market structure, #BOS CHOCH, #order blocks, #liquidity sweep, #higher timeframe context, #price action indicator, #MT5 alerts

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Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
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Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
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ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
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Shengzu Zhong
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Индикаторы
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
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Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
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Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
Индикаторы
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TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Индикаторы
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Odete Argelio Simbine
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Obrigado por adquirir o Green Spike Detector V2. Caso precise de ajuda com a instalação, ativação, atualizações ou suporte técnico, entre em contato comigo pelo WhatsApp: +258 86 756 5485. Detector de picos Verde V2 Sistema de Detecção de Picos - Versão 2 Indicador que não repinta, otimizado para mercados de alta volatilidade, como Boom, Crash e Índices de Volatilidade. Detecta movimentos de momentum fortes (picos) com baixa latência. O que mudou na versão 2: O algoritmo é 47% mais preciso que
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Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
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InvestSoft
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TPA True Price Action indicator reveals the true price action of the market makers through 100% non-repainting signals strictly at the close of a candle! TPA shows entries and re-entries, every time the bulls are definitely stronger than the bears and vice versa. Not to confuse with red/green candles. The shift of power gets confirmed at the earliest stage and is ONE exit strategy of several. There are available now two free parts of the TPA User Guide for our customers. The first "The Basics"
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Chimera Volume
Marko Milenkovic
Индикаторы
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Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Индикатор выделяет зоны, в которых проявляется интерес, а затем показывает зону накопления ордеров. Он работает как биржевой стакан, но в крупном масштабе. Это индикатор для самых крупных денег. Его эффективность исключительна. Какой бы интерес ни возник на рынке — вы его увидите. (Это полностью переписанная и автоматизированная версия — ручной анализ больше не требуется.) Скорость транзакций — это концептуально новый индикатор, который показывает, где и когда накапливаются крупные ордера и как
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Инструмент маркет-мейкеров. Meravith будет: Анализировать все таймфреймы и отображать текущий действующий тренд. Выделять зоны ликвидности (объёмное равновесие), где бычий и медвежий объём равны. Показывать все уровни ликвидности с разных таймфреймов прямо на вашем графике. Генерировать и отображать текстовый анализ рынка для вашего ориентирования. Рассчитывать цели, уровни поддержки и стоп-лосс в соответствии с текущим трендом. Вычислять соотношение риск/прибыль для ваших сделок. Определять раз
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Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
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AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Индикаторы
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Break Pullback
Arief
Индикаторы
Умный многослойный детектор пробоя и отката для MetaTrader 5 «Умно. Просто. Быстро!» Устали упускать точки входа с высокой вероятностью пробоя? Тратите часы на просмотр нескольких графиков, пытаясь совместить пробои с направлением тренда и динамикой валют — и всё равно упускаете движение? Break Pullback решает всё это с помощью одного индикатора. Что такое Break Pullback? Break Pullback — это профессиональный индикатор MetaTrader 5, созданный специально для трейдеров, торгующих по структуре ры
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
MERAVITH SCANNER — это профессиональный индикатор финансовых рынков для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет несколько аналитических инструментов в единую интегрированную систему. Он выполняет все расчёты автоматически, используя собственную методологию средневзвешенной цены по объёму (VWAP), полностью исключая субъективную интерпретацию. Индикатор работает на всех классах активов (Forex, акции, индексы, товары, криптовалюты) и на всех таймфреймах от M1 до Monthly. Базовый принцип заключается в том,
Route Lines Prices MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Route Lines Prices MT5  - индикатор разработанный для поиска потенциальных торговых сигналов. Простой интерфейс индикатора содержит в себе множество алгоритмов поведения цены, а также определение окончания сигналов и расчет пройденных траекторий. В алгоритмах содержатся расчеты волатильности и сглаживания цены в соответствии с используемыми тайм-фреймами. Индикатор имеет основной параметр для изменения значений " Calculating price values ". Значение по умолчанию 1 имеет сбалансированную автомат
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Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Yoshi Opening Range Breakout Navigator Structured ORB Analysis for MetaTrader 5 Trading the Open Is Simple in Theory—Not in Practice The Opening Range gives intraday traders a clear starting point: define the early-session high and low, then observe how price behaves around those boundaries. The concept is straightforward. The execution is not. In live trading, ranges are often drawn inconsistently, an intrabar spike can be mistaken for a confirmed breakout, and traders may chase price before th
Yoshi Adaptive MA Cloud
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
A structured MT5 trend, momentum and pullback framework for clearer manual trading decisions Moving-average trading often looks simple until the market becomes less cooperative. A crossover may appear after a move is extended, timeframes may disagree, and a clean signal can turn into whipsaw inside a narrow range. The challenge is rarely a lack of indicators. It is the lack of an orderly way to connect trend, momentum, market regime, confirmation and risk. Yoshi Adaptive MA Cloud is a MetaTrader
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