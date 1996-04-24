LTYoshi Pro Trend Signals

ATR-based trend signals, structured trade planning and higher-timeframe price-action context in one MetaTrader 5 indicator.

LTYoshi_Pro is a decision-support indicator built around an ATR trailing-stop engine. It is designed to help traders organize trend signals, risk levels and market context without mixing every chart element into a single automatic decision.





The indicator separates its work into independent layers. The core engine produces raw Buy/Sell events when the selected price source crosses the ATR trail. The Trade Plan then maps a next-bar entry, an ATR-based Stop Loss and the selected exit model. Higher-timeframe context, market structure, liquidity, order blocks and statistics remain analytical layers; they do not filter or alter the raw signal.





Main Features





- ATR-based Buy and Sell signal dots

- Closed-bar signal display by default

- Optional non-final current-bar preview

- Dynamic ATR trailing-stop line

- Optional bullish and bearish candle coloring

- LTYoshi RR Trade Plan with configurable TP1, TP2 and TP3

- UTBYoshi Original Exit mode based on an opposite raw signal or SL

- Modeled Entry, Stop Loss and target/exit levels on the chart

- Automatic higher-timeframe context panel

- HTF Bias, Price and Liquidity summaries

- BoS and CHoCH structure annotations

- Liquidity levels and sweep markers

- Bullish and bearish order-block zones

- Automatic rising and falling trend lines

- Optional current-day Plan statistics

- Popup, sound, push and email notification channels

- Adjustable colors, sensitivity, history depth and chart-object density





How the Core Signal Works





The default source is the standard candle close. When the Heikin Ashi source option is enabled, version 1.20 uses the candle OHLC average as the alternative signal source. The source is compared with a dynamic ATR trail. A bullish signal is recorded when the source crosses above the trail under the engine conditions; a bearish signal is recorded when it crosses below.





Current-Bar Preview is disabled by default, so signal dots normally appear after the candle closes. The optional preview can show a provisional dot on the forming candle, but that preview is non-final. Trade Plan creation and alert processing continue to use the closed-bar workflow.





Trade Plan Modes





LTYoshi RR Targets is the default mode. The modeled entry is the open of the bar after the confirmed signal. The Stop Loss is the ATR trail value from the signal bar, and TP1, TP2 and TP3 are calculated from configurable risk multiples. Only one RR Plan is active at a time.





UTBYoshi Original Exit uses the same modeled entry and Stop Loss, but the Plan exits when an opposite raw signal is confirmed or when SL is reached. The opposite-signal exit is modeled at the next bar open.





The chart shows the latest Trade Plan. These levels are visual planning references only; the indicator does not place pending orders or manage positions.





Higher-Timeframe Context





The compact panel automatically selects a higher timeframe from the current chart and summarizes:





- Bias: Bullish, Bearish, Transition Up, Transition Down or Range

- Price: recent break, order-block pullback, inside range or between zones

- Liquidity: recent sweep, nearest buy-side/sell-side liquidity or neutral context





Panel icons help identify consistency, transition, risk or conflict. They are context markers, not entry scores or win probabilities.





P.A / MSC Context





The optional price-action layer can display structure breaks, CHoCH/BoS labels, pivot liquidity, sweep-and-rejection markers, active bullish and bearish order blocks, and trend lines derived from qualifying pivots.





This layer is deliberately independent from the ATR signal engine. A signal can therefore appear while the higher-timeframe or price-action context is mixed. The trader decides how much confirmation is required for their own method.





Statistics





The optional Statistics section summarizes Plan records for the current broker server day. In RR mode it displays Setup wins/total, a descriptive ratio and TP1/TP2/TP3 counts. Open and ambiguous historical outcomes are excluded from the win/loss total. The figures describe the indicator's Plan model; they are not account performance and should not be interpreted as a forecast.





Suggested Workflow





1. Read the higher-timeframe Bias, Price and Liquidity context.

2. Review the ATR trail and the latest closed-bar Buy/Sell signal.

3. Check nearby structure, liquidity, order blocks and trend lines.

4. Review the modeled entry, SL and selected exit mode.

5. Apply independent confirmation and define position risk.

6. Execute and manage the trade manually according to your own plan.

7. Review results over a meaningful sample before changing settings.





Alerts





The Plan Created alert can include symbol, timeframe, direction, entry, SL and enabled targets. The UTBYoshi TP alert is designed for profitable opposite-signal exits in Original Exit mode. Available channels include terminal popup, sound, mobile push notification and email, subject to correct MetaTrader 5 configuration.





Markets and Timeframes





LTYoshi_Pro reads the symbol and timeframe of the chart to which it is attached. It can be evaluated on different MetaTrader 5 instruments and timeframes, but ATR behavior, spread, volatility and session structure vary. Start from the defaults and test each symbol/timeframe before live use.

Important Notes

- This is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor.

- It does not open, modify or close trades.

- Alerts are notifications for analysis, not trade commands.

- Displayed Plan levels do not include spread, commission or slippage.

- Statistics are descriptive and do not guarantee future results.

- Use demo testing, independent confirmation and disciplined risk management.





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