Yoshi Order Blocks and Breaker Blocks

Yoshi Order Blocks and Breaker Blocks

A structured MT5 framework for tracking Order Block zones and their transition into Breaker Blocks

Key Features

Bullish and bearish Order Block visualization

Order Block to Breaker Block transition tracking

Adjustable Swing Lookback

Independent recent bullish and bearish zone controls

Full-candle or candle-body zone construction

Configurable zone colors and opacity

Optional Historical Polarity Stars with separate colors

Maximum Calculation Bars control

A Practical Trading Workflow

Begin with broader market context rather than the box itself. Review trend direction, nearby structure, support and resistance, volatility and the confirmation methods used in your plan. Then identify whether price is approaching an active Order Block or returning to a zone already classified as a Breaker Block.

Observe the reaction instead of entering immediately on contact. Rejection, acceptance through the area, momentum and candle behaviour can change the quality of the setup. A zone is most useful when combined with a clear reason to act and a defined reason to stay out. Position sizing, invalidation and Stop Loss placement remain the trader's responsibility.

Flexible Display and Historical Study

The chart can be kept focused by limiting how many recent bullish and bearish zones are shown. Colors, opacity and zone construction can be adjusted to match different chart themes. Maximum Calculation Bars lets the user balance historical coverage with processing requirements.

Historical Polarity Stars are optional chart-study markers. They are placed at related past swing locations after the relevant breaker condition is confirmed. They are retrospective visual references, not real-time entry signals or alerts.

Who This Indicator Is For

Yoshi Order Blocks and Breaker Blocks is intended for discretionary Price Action traders who want a structured MT5 tool for managing zone information. It may suit traders who use Order Blocks, Breaker Blocks, support and resistance, or reaction-based confirmation.

It is not an automated Expert Advisor, a prediction engine or a guarantee that every marked zone will hold. Settings should be reviewed on preferred symbols and timeframes before live use.

Explore more trading indicators and strategy tools on the Yoshi MQL5 Seller page

Risk note: Trading involves risk. This indicator provides visual market information only and does not guarantee price reactions, trading accuracy or profitability. Test settings on demo and historical charts, and use independent confirmation, position sizing and risk management before making a trading decision.

Рекомендуем также
CRW CCI and RSI and WPR For MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
FREE
Alert Waves for mt5
Zhi Xian Hou
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
Indicator introduction: The indicator draws wave lines and histograms, It has small price lag, and the signal will not drift. The indicator can send emails, alerts and notifications to you when previous k line has an up arrow and it is under the histogram sections or it has a down arrow. you can choose whether or not to send the two kind of alerts, the alerts repetition times can also be changed. If the indicator appears red and green histograms, this is a buy zone. It can be used to analyze mar
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.33 (3)
Индикаторы
RSI ABCD Pattern Finder: Technical Strategy 1. How the Indicator Works Combines the classic RSI with automatic detection of ABCD harmonic patterns . Key Components Standard RSI (adjustable period) Peak and Trough Markers (arrows) ABCD Patterns (green/red lines) Overbought (70) and Oversold (30) Filters 2. MT5 Setup period = 14 ; // RSI period size = 4 ; // Maximum pattern size OverBought = 70 ; // Overbought level OverSold = 30 ; // Oversold level Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // Confirmation filte
FREE
OmniSignal Navigator
Fatih Klavun
5 (2)
Индикаторы
OmniSignal Navigator – Умный скальпинг на ключевых уровнях Торгуйте как профессионал с этим дневным/еженедельным индикатором High-Low-Close, разработанным для скальпинга и точной торговли на пробой. Почему это работает Идеально подходит для скальпинга: Ориентируется на ключевые зоны (PDH/PDL/PDC и PWH/PWL/PWC) на таймфреймах M2, M3, M5 и M15. (Меньшие таймфреймы = больше сигналов, большие таймфреймы = меньше сигналов) Не требуется анализ графика: просто ждите push-уведомлений (телефо
FREE
Indicator MA Channel
Alexey Smirnov
4 (1)
Индикаторы
Представляю всем известный индикатор Moving Average. Данный индикатор представлен в виде канала, где верхняя и нижняя линии равноудалены от основной линии на процент, заданный пользователем. Индикатор прост в использовании. Сохранены основные настройки скользящей средней и добавлен процентный параметр (Channel%). Основные параметры: Channel% - показывает насколько мы хотим отступить от основной линии. Индикатор находится в свободном доступе.
FREE
RSI Divergence MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
3.33 (3)
Индикаторы
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me На динамичных финансовых рынках выявление сигналов разворота тренда является необходимым для эффективной торговли. RSI Divergence Scanner предназначен для того, чтобы помочь вам точно и эффективно обнаруживать сигналы дивергенции RSI по различным валютным парам и временным интервалам. См
FREE
Fractals Direction ST Patterns MT5
Vladimir Poltoratskiy
Индикаторы
Индикатор Fractals Direction ST Patterns MT5 является модификацией индикатора Fractals Билла Вильямса и позволяет задавать любое количество баров для нахождения фрактала. Также в настройках имеется возможность устанавливать количество пунктов для определения направления тренда. Направление вверх определяется если последний верхний фрактал выше чем предпоследний верхний фрактал. Направление вниз определяется если последний нижний фрактал ниже чем предпоследний нижний фрактал. Этот простой индикат
FREE
Draw Order Blocks
Federico Ruben Vissio
Индикаторы
Draw Order Blocks – Channels and Market Structure Manual -A simple tool for drawing precise channels on Order Blocks or any area you choose. It offers three drawing modes: full candle, wick only, or body only, each with a 50% level. It also includes "BOS" and "CHoCH" lines with two-level confirmation: one checkmark on wick break and two checkmarks on candle close-
FREE
Rule Plotter Scanner
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Вы когда-нибудь задумывались о наличии сканера, который анализирует все стратегии и показывает точки покупки и продажи для всех таймфреймов этого актива одновременно? Вот что именно делает этот сканер. Он предназначен для отображения сигналов покупки и продажи, которые вы создали в Rule Plotter: создатель стратегий без программирования , и их запуска внутри этого сканера на различных активах и различных таймфреймах. Стратегия Rule Plotter по умолчанию представляет собой только восходящие и нисхо
FREE
Bounce Zone MT5
Nguyen Thanh Cong
4.56 (9)
Индикаторы
Introduction The Bounce Zone indicator is a cutting-edge non-repainting technical tool built to identify key areas on the price chart where market sentiment is likely to cause a significant price reversal. Using advanced algorithms and historical price data analysis, this indicator pinpoints potential bounce zones. Combined with other entry signal, this indicator can help forex traders place the best trades possible Signal A possible buy signal is generated when price is in the green zone an
FREE
GG Time To Trade
Pham Quoc Gia
Индикаторы
Time to Trade Trading timing indicator is based on market volatility through 2 ATR indicators to determine the timing of a transaction. The indicator determines the times when the market has strong volatility in trend. When histogram is greater than 0 (blue) is a strong market, when histogram is less than 0 (yellow) is a weak market. Should only trade within histograms greater than 0. Based on the histogram chart, the first histogram value is greater than 0 and the second histogram appears, this
FREE
STM Signal MT5
Aren Davidian
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Introducing the Professional Arka STM Signal Indicator With Arka Candle Close Time – 100% Free Version Fast, Accurate, and Unmatched in Identifying Trading Opportunities This indicator is the result of combining advanced price action analysis with specialized market algorithms, delivering clear, timely, and profitable signals. Completely Free – No Installation or Usage Limits ️ An automated trading bot, fully synchronized with it, is also ready to run. The Power of ARKA STM Signa
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Индикаторы
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Fractal Structure Auto Fibonacci
Vu Van Tien
Индикаторы
Fractal Structure Auto Fibonacci This tool is designed for price action traders and structural analysts who want to optimize their charting. It automatically identifies valid market swings using fractal logic, draws clear ZigZag lines, and automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels for the most recent trading range. Key Features Dynamic Fractal Detection: Identifies valid swing peaks and troughs based on a user-defined review period (n). It filters out market noise and visually marks
FREE
Follow Line MT5 with Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (10)
Индикаторы
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Увеличьте свои торговые преимущества с помощью Follow Line MT5 с сканером, передового индикатора на основе волатильности, разработанного для серьезных трейдеров. Этот инструмент сочетает в себе силу полос Боллинджера с настраиваемыми параметрами, предлагая точные данные о движениях цен.
FREE
Noldy22 Swing high and low
Anold Stephen Minja
Индикаторы
Swing High & Low Trendline Indicator is a professional tool that automatically identifies swing points on your chart and draws trendlines for easy visualization. No need to manually scan candles, the indicator highlights key highs and lows based on your chosen settings, helping you analyze market structure and trade with confidence. Features: Automatically detects swing highs & swing lows Draws clean trendlines directly on the chart Works on all symbols (forex, indices, crypto, stocks,
FREE
Reversal Oscillator
Rafael Grecco
Индикаторы
Reversal Oscillator — Advanced Momentum Shift Detector Reversal Oscillator is a free indicator designed to highlight price zones that are statistically outside their normal movement patterns, helping traders anticipate potential turning points before they occur. Unlike traditional oscillators that react mainly to overbought/oversold conditions, this indicator applies third derivative analysis (the "acceleration of the acceleration" of price) calculated using two independent methods within a n
FREE
SMC Compass MT5
Khac Thanh Bui
5 (2)
Индикаторы
SMC Compass MT5 Многомодульный индикатор Smart Money Concepts для MetaTrader 5, объединяющий анализ рыночной структуры, блоки ордеров на нескольких таймфреймах, зоны справедливой стоимости, определение ликвидности и паттерны неудачных пробоев в единый аналитический инструментарий. SMC Compass MT5 — это комплексный индикатор ценового действия, построенный на основе институциональной торговой методологии. Он анализирует рынок через призму концепций Smart Money, выявляя структурные следы, которые о
FREE
Fractals divergence channel
Ihor Herasko
Индикаторы
Канал фрактальной дивергенции базируется на   паттернах фрактальной дивергенции , представляя их в виде канала, границы которого изменяются в момент появления очередного паттерна. Верхняя граница канала соответствует верхней части последнего найденного медвежьего паттерна фрактальной дивергенции. Нижняя граница канала - это нижняя часть последнего найденного бычьего паттерна (см. скриншот 1). По отношению к индикатору   FractalDivergence_Patterns , канальная версия обладает теми же параметрами,
FREE
Auto Fibonacci for MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Индикаторы
Auto Fibonacci displays the 38.2, 61.8, and 78.6 Fib levels directly on the chart, helping traders who use these key retracement zones consistently for trade planning or confluence. Drawing Fibonacci levels manually over and over again can take time, especially when done with wick-to-wick precision. Auto Fibonacci removes that friction by detecting the latest trend leg and placing the main Fibonacci levels automatically. Key Benefits Shows only the major Fibonacci levels to keep the chart clean
FREE
StopLevel
Iurii Tokman
Индикаторы
Индикатор контролирует уровень  STOPLEVEL. При изменении уровня сигнализирует оповещением. STOPLEVEL -   минимальный отступ в пунктах от текущей цены закрытия для установки Stop ордеров, или минимально допустимый уровень стоп-лосса/тейк-профита в пунктах.  Нулевое значение STOPLEVEL означает либо отсутствие  ограничения на минимальную дистанцию для стоп-лосса/тейк-профита, либо факт использования торговым сервером внешних механизмов динамического контроля уровней, которые не могут быть транслиро
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Представляем VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – индикатор для торговли, который анализирует соотношение объема и движения цены для выявления ключевых торговых возможностей. Индикатор отображает силу и направление потока объемов, предоставляя четкие сигналы о потенциальных точках входа и выхода. Сигналы формируются на основе пересечения нулевой линии, пересечения линии VFI и ее экспоненциальной скользящей средней (EMA), а также при выходе индикатора из зон перекупленности и перепроданности. Внимание!
FREE
Sweep Liquidity
Nawal Kishor Yadav
Индикаторы
Liquidity Sweep Pro v3.2 — Обнаружение ликвидности Smart Money Профессиональный индикатор, предназначенный для обнаружения институциональных sweeps ликвидности в реальном времени. Идентифицирует Buy-Side Liquidity (BSL) и Sell-Side Liquidity (SSL) sweeps с автоматической классификацией на Strong и Weak. Основные возможности: • Обнаружение BSL и SSL sweeps в реальном времени • Классификация Strong vs Weak на основе соотношения фитиля, закрытия тела и объёма • Встроенные фильтры качества:    - Wic
FREE
Fractals Dynamic
Ivan Butko
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Fractals Dynamic Fractals Dynamic  –  это модифицироанный бесплатный индикатор фракталов Била Вильямса, в котором можно вручную задавать количество баров слева и справа, тем самым строив на графике уникальные паттерны.  Теперь все торговые стратегии, основанные, либо в основе которых присутствует индикатор Fractals Dynamic, будут иметь дополнительный сигнал.  Кроме того, фракталы могут выступать в качестве уровней поддержки и сопротивлений. А в некоторых торговых стратегиях показывать уровни ли
FREE
XbigCandleFibo
Alex Sandro Aparecido
Индикаторы
This indicator marks the 50% mark of each candle. It will help you make profitable scalping trades. If the next candle opens above the 50% mark of the previous candle, you should open a BUY position, and if the next candle opens below the 50% mark of the previous candle, you should open a SELL position. This strategy is very profitable. To make the most of it, keep an eye on the candle contexts on the left. Good luck!
FREE
WaveTrend Plus
Nguyen Thanh Cong
4.88 (8)
Индикаторы
Introduction WaveTrend Plus is an amazing oscillator that can detect optimal entry points in the market with high precision using complex computations of price and momentum. This version packs many improvements compared to the original WaveTrend such as cleaner visuals, oversold/overbought signals and divergence detection Signal Buy when oversold signal appear (green dot below) or when a bullish divergence is detected (green dashed line) Sell when overbought signal appear (red dot above) or
FREE
Trinity Zones
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Trinity Zones: Поддержка и сопротивление на основе высокообъёмных пивотов с уровнями сессии для MT5 Обзор Trinity Zones — это индикатор картографирования поддержки/сопротивления от Merkava Labs . Он отмечает ценовые зоны, где сформировались пивоты на высоком объёме, отслеживает поведение каждой зоны при взаимодействии с ценой и добавляет сессионные уровни, за которыми следят профессионалы: максимум/минимум предыдущего дня, классические пивоты, Central Pivot Range и опциональный Volume Profile.
FREE
Double Inside Bars
Juan Facundo Valdes
4.8 (5)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор основан на стратегии, предложенной каналом YouTube "The Secret Mindset" в видео "Надежная стратегия скальпинга, которую я обнаружил после 1 месяца торговли ценовым действием". В видео представлено полное и подробное описание стратегии и условий фильтрации сигналов.  * Создатель канала YouTube не имеет отношения к разработке этого индикатора Сигналы должны сочетаться с другими индикаторами и фильтроваться по мнению каждого трейдера Индикатор Бары, которые находятся внутри диапазон
FREE
Supertrend Fakeout MT5
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Индикатор Supertrend Fakeout является усовершенствованной версией классического индикатора Supertrend , разработанного для обеспечения более надежных сигналов тренда. Благодаря включению таких усовершенствованных функций, как Fakeout Index Limit и Fakeout ATR Mult, этот индикатор помогае
FREE
Cart Indicator MT5
Akira Egashira
Индикаторы
This is a regression tree indicator for MT4/MT5. This indicator classificate nodes on the time period so that the deviation becomes smaller, and displays regression line and channel for each node. It's free! Attached CartDemo.ex4 and CartDemo.ex5 is a Demo version and has the following limitations: Can't use HighSpeed method (default method is RandomForest) Maximum number of bars is 260 (increase from 200) There is no expiration date and can be started many times, but it stops after an hour.
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
GoldenX Entry — это индикатор для MT5 с адаптивным алгоритмом Smart Entry Trend, системой оценки сигналов, детектором рыночных режимов и фильтром волатильности. Каждый сигнал включает рассчитанный уровень входа, три уровня Take-Profit (TP1, TP2, TP3) и уровень Stop-Loss. Он построен на нескольких аналитических слоях, предназначенных для адаптации к различным рыночным условиям, объединяя многоуровневую аналитическую систему со встроенным оптимизатором и системой статистического отслеживания. Инди
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
Другие продукты этого автора
Rejection Zones Yoshi Pro
Le Quang Thanh
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones: A Smarter Way to Read Support, Resistance and Price Rejection on MetaTrader 5 In trading, one of the most important skills is knowing where the market is likely to react. Whether a trader focuses on forex, gold, indices, crypto, or CFDs, price often responds around meaningful support and resistance areas. These areas can become turning points, breakout zones, retest levels, or simply locations where traders should pay closer attention. The challenge is that most charts
FREE
Liquidity Delta Profiler Yoshi
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Liquidity Delta Profiler Yoshi Read liquidity-zone interaction with a four-part relative delta view on MetaTrader 5 Many indicators draw a line and leave the trader to decide what the next touch means. In live trading, the difficult part is not locating every swing. It is judging how price behaves after it reaches an area where liquidity may be resting. A brief test, a decisive sweep and a failed breakout can look similar at first, yet they call for different decisions. Liquidity Delta Profiler
FREE
Yoshi Adaptive RSI
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Yoshi Adaptive RSI Adaptive Confirmed Momentum for MetaTrader 5 Momentum tools are useful only when their signals are read in context. A standard RSI can react quickly to small price changes while the current candle is still forming. That may tempt traders to act before the move is confirmed. The real challenge is not simply finding an overbought or oversold reading, but understanding whether momentum is holding, weakening, or leaving an extreme area at a meaningful point on the chart. Yoshi Ada
FREE
Pinbar Confirm Pro for MT5
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Pinbar Yoshi Pro – Clean Multi-Timeframe Pin Bar Detection for MetaTrader 5 Pinbar Yoshi Pro is a clean and practical MT5 indicator designed for traders who use price action, candlestick rejection, support and resistance, market structure and multi-timeframe analysis in their daily trading routine. The purpose of this tool is simple: to help traders detect bullish and bearish Pin Bar candles more clearly, more consistently and with less manual chart scanning. In real trading, a Pin Bar is not
FREE
Ichiyoshi Trend Pullback Framework for MT5
Le Quang Thanh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Ichiyoshi Trend Pullback Framework for MT5 — Version 2.3 Holy Grail Inspired Trend-Pullback Indicator Ichiyoshi Trend Pullback Framework for MT5 — Version 2.3 is a professional trend-pullback indicator created for traders who want to read the market with structure, discipline and context. The framework is inspired by the practical logic of the well-known Holy Grail trend-pullback approach, widely associated with Linda Raschke’s professional trading philosophy. The idea is simple, but powerful: i
ORBYoshi Opening Range Breakout
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
ORBYoshi V1.26 – Professional Opening Range Breakout Framework for MetaTrader 5 The Opening Range Breakout (ORB) is one of the most respected intraday trading concepts in modern market history. Popularized through the research and trading work of renowned traders such as Toby Crabel , Larry Williams , and Mark Fisher , the ORB methodology focuses on identifying directional opportunities that emerge after the market establishes its initial opening range. ORBYoshi was developed to bring this timel
Price Action Structure Yoshi for MT5
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Price Action Structure Yoshi for MetaTrader 5 Introduction Price Action Structure Yoshi is a professional Price Action and Market Structure Indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. This MT5 Indicator helps traders visualize market structure, liquidity areas, order blocks, liquidity sweeps, and trendline relationships directly on the chart in a clear and organized manner. Inspired by widely recognized Price Action Analysis and Market Structure concepts, the indicator focuses on helping traders unders
UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5 – Professional ATR Trailing Stop Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5 is a professional trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders read market direction, follow volatility-based trailing stop behavior, and organize Buy/Sell trading ideas with a clean visual structure. The indicator is built around a practical and well-known trading concept: ATR trailing stop logic . Instead of trying to predict the market or identify per
LTYoshi Pro Trend Signals
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
ATR-based trend signals, structured trade planning and higher-timeframe price-action context in one MetaTrader 5 indicator. LTYoshi_Pro is a decision-support indicator built around an ATR trailing-stop engine. It is designed to help traders organize trend signals, risk levels and market context without mixing every chart element into a single automatic decision. The indicator separates its work into independent layers. The core engine produces raw Buy/Sell events when the selected price source
Smc Ict Yoshi
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
SMC ICT Yoshi v2.19 Smart Money Concepts, Market Structure, Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps for MetaTrader 5 SMC ICT Yoshi v2.19 is a multi-layer Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT-style market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It brings market structure, liquidity references, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, premium and discount zones, higher-timeframe context and session timing into one clear analytical workflow. The product is designed for traders who want more than isolated BOS, CHoCH or
MA Yoshi Pro Trend Confirmation
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
MA Yoshi Pro Moving Average Trend, Momentum and Price Action Confirmation for MetaTrader 5 A Clearer Way to Evaluate Trend Setups Many traders do not struggle because they lack indicators. The harder problem is deciding which information deserves attention, which signal should be ignored, and when it is better to wait. A moving average crossover may appear during a choppy phase. A strong candle may form in the wrong location. MA Yoshi Pro was created to bring these separate observations into o
Yoshi SMC Trend Planner for MT5
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Yoshi SMC Trend Planner Y02 for MT5 Market Structure, Trend Context and Structured Trade Planning for MetaTrader 5 Trade With Context, Not Isolated Signals A trading signal is easy to notice. The harder part is deciding whether that signal makes sense within the current market structure, price location and higher-timeframe direction. Many traders can identify a Buy or Sell arrow, yet still hesitate because the surrounding context is unclear. Yoshi SMC Trend Planner Y02 was designed to bring tho
Yoshi MTF Candlestick Patterns
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Yoshi MTF Candlestick Patterns is a visual Price Action indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines Three-Line Strike, Momentum Engulfing and closed-bar Pin Bar recognition in one clean chart workspace. A compact multi-timeframe panel reviews the latest closed candle on M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1, helping traders check candle-pattern context without repeatedly switching charts. Yoshi MTF Candlestick Patterns is a visual Price Action indicator for MetaTrader 5. It brings Three-Line Strike, Mome
Trend Yoshi
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Volatility-Adaptive Trend Signals and Visual Trade Planning for MetaTrader 5 TrendYoshi is a manual decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines ATR-based trend states, clear Buy/Sell transitions, session context, alerts and structured visual trade plans. A Clearer Way to Move from Trend Signal to Trade Plan A direction change alone is rarely enough. Traders still need to know where the trend reference sits, how much room exists between entry and invalidation, whether the setup appe
Yoshi ICT Fibonacci OTE
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Trading a pullback often looks simple after the move is complete. In real time, however, traders must decide which swing matters, where the retracement should be measured from, and whether price is returning to a meaningful area or merely moving through noise. Manual Fibonacci drawing can become inconsistent, especially when the market extends to a new high or low. Yoshi ICT Fibonacci OTE was created to bring more structure to that process. Product Overview Yoshi ICT Fibonacci OTE is a manual de
ICT Yoshi Pro
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Market Structure, Liquidity and Price Action Analysis for MetaTrader 5 A chart can contain plenty of information and still leave a trader without a clear decision. A BOS label may appear, liquidity may be nearby, and an order block may remain active, yet the real challenge is understanding how those elements relate to one another. ICT Yoshi Pro organizes that process into a cleaner, more disciplined MetaTrader 5 workflow. What ICT Yoshi Pro Does ICT Yoshi Pro is a manual decision-support indicat
Yoshi ICT Framework
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Structured ICT Market Analysis for MetaTrader 5 Reading a chart is rarely difficult because price lacks information. The real challenge is deciding which information matters now. A Break of Structure can support continuation, but the same event may mean something different near liquidity, inside an imbalance, or during an active session. Yoshi ICT Framework Y1.01 brings these elements into one organized MetaTrader 5 workspace, helping discretionary traders evaluate structure, location, timing, a
SMC Yoshi Pro
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Reading market structure is rarely difficult because of the terminology. The real challenge is applying the same rules every time: deciding which swing matters, whether price has genuinely broken it, and what to do after a Break of Structure or Change of Character appears. Without a consistent process, charts become crowded and traders can react to isolated labels instead of evaluating the full setup. SMC Yoshi Pro is a market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5 built for manual traders who wan
Yoshi Opening Range Breakout Navigator
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Yoshi Opening Range Breakout Navigator Structured ORB Analysis for MetaTrader 5 Trading the Open Is Simple in Theory—Not in Practice The Opening Range gives intraday traders a clear starting point: define the early-session high and low, then observe how price behaves around those boundaries. The concept is straightforward. The execution is not. In live trading, ranges are often drawn inconsistently, an intrabar spike can be mistaken for a confirmed breakout, and traders may chase price before th
Yoshi Adaptive MA Cloud
Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
A structured MT5 trend, momentum and pullback framework for clearer manual trading decisions Moving-average trading often looks simple until the market becomes less cooperative. A crossover may appear after a move is extended, timeframes may disagree, and a clean signal can turn into whipsaw inside a narrow range. The challenge is rarely a lack of indicators. It is the lack of an orderly way to connect trend, momentum, market regime, confirmation and risk. Yoshi Adaptive MA Cloud is a MetaTrader
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв