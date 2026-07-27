Trend Yoshi

  • Индикаторы
  • Le Quang Thanh
    Le Quang Thanh

    Le Quang Thanh

    5 (3)
    Professional Trading Tools for MetaTrader 5
    I specialize in developing high-quality indicators and Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5, inspired by well-known trading methodologies used by professional traders and market researchers around the world.
    21 продукт
  • Версия: 1.2
  • Обновлено: 3 августа 2026
  • Активации: 10

Volatility-Adaptive Trend Signals and Visual Trade Planning for MetaTrader 5

TrendYoshi is a manual decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines ATR-based trend states, clear Buy/Sell transitions, session context, alerts and structured visual trade plans.

A Clearer Way to Move from Trend Signal to Trade Plan

A direction change alone is rarely enough. Traders still need to know where the trend reference sits, how much room exists between entry and invalidation, whether the setup appears during a relevant session, and how reward compares with initial risk. The indicator brings those steps together on one chart while leaving the final decision with the trader.

Product Overview

TrendYoshi is a chart-based trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5. Its core engine uses volatility-adaptive stop levels to follow directional movement and identify transitions between bullish and bearish states. Buy and Sell markers show where the active state changes, while optional chart shading makes the current condition easier to read.

It is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor. It does not open, modify or close positions. Entry, Stop Loss and target levels are visual references for manual analysis and risk review.

Key Features at a Glance

·      ATR-based adaptive Long and Short trend stops

·      Buy/Sell dots with optional triangle markers at direction changes

·      Optional bullish and bearish state highlighting

·      Closed-bar Trade Plans using the next bar open as the entry reference

·      Two Plan modes: configurable RR targets or exit on the opposite trend signal

·      New York, London, Tokyo and Custom session tools

·      Popup, sound and mobile push notification options

·      Information panel with optional broker-day setup statistics

How the Trend Framework Works

The indicator measures market volatility with Average True Range and combines it with recent price extremes. This creates a Long Stop below price during a bullish state and a Short Stop above price during a bearish state. The active stop moves with the prevailing trend rather than freely reversing with every candle.

A Buy transition appears when price moves beyond the previous bearish stop and the state turns bullish. A Sell transition appears when price moves below the previous bullish stop and the state turns bearish. ATR settings and the choice of Close or High/Low extremes are adjustable.

As a trend-following method, signals react after price has moved enough to change state. Directional conditions are generally clearer; sideways markets can produce more frequent reversals, so broader structure and risk context still matter.

Structured Trade Plans

When Trade Plan is enabled, the system evaluates the completed signal candle and uses the next bar open as the visual entry reference. The signal candle's trend stop becomes the initial risk reference.

In Yoshi RR Plan mode, up to three configurable targets are projected. Defaults are 1.5R, 2.5R and 3.5R, and each target can be shown or hidden. Only one plan remains active at a time.

TrendYoshi Exit mode displays the initial trend stop for context and keeps the plan active until an opposite trend signal appears. It suits traders who prefer following the directional state instead of fixed targets.

All plan levels are chart references only. They do not place orders or manage an open position.

Session Context and Alerts

The session module displays New York, London, Tokyo or a custom window, with regular or extended hours, weekday controls and a customizable label.

The session filter applies specifically to Trade Plans. When enabled, a plan is accepted only when its signal falls inside the selected session. Raw trend states and Buy/Sell markers remain visible.

Alerts cover Buy/Sell transitions and new Trade Plans through terminal popup, sound, mobile push, or a combination. Signal alerts can wait for bar confirmation.

Practical Workflow

1. Select an ATR period and multiplier appropriate for the symbol and timeframe.

2. Choose the preferred Plan mode and decide whether session filtering is required.

3. Read the active trend stop, state shading and most recent direction change.

4. Review a closed-bar Trade Plan, including entry, initial risk and projected exit levels.

5. Compare the setup with market structure, volatility and personal risk limits before taking any manual action.

Who TrendYoshi Is For

TrendYoshi suits manual traders who want a cleaner trend-following workflow on MetaTrader 5, including visual stop references, reward-to-risk planning, session-based selection and configurable notifications.

It is not designed for automatic execution, exact tops or bottoms, or blind signal following. Behavior varies across symbols, timeframes, broker data and market conditions.

Important Notes

·      Live-bar trend markers may change while the current candle is still forming.

·      Trade Plans are created from completed signal candles and reference the next bar open.

·      The session filter controls Plan eligibility; it does not remove the underlying trend signal.

·      Daily panel statistics summarize the indicator's internal setup rules, not account performance.

·      Trend-following systems may respond slowly to sudden reversals and can be less effective in ranging markets.

·      Test settings on historical data and a demo account before considering live use.

Review the screenshots and test the demo to assess how the product fits your chart-reading and risk-management process.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex, CFDs and other financial instruments involves substantial risk. TrendYoshi is an analytical tool and does not guarantee results or replace personal judgment. Past market behavior does not ensure future performance. Test the indicator carefully and use risk settings appropriate to your experience and financial situation.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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5 (8)
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
Ichiyoshi Trend Pullback Framework for MT5 — Version 2.3 Holy Grail Inspired Trend-Pullback Indicator Ichiyoshi Trend Pullback Framework for MT5 — Version 2.3 is a professional trend-pullback indicator created for traders who want to read the market with structure, discipline and context. The framework is inspired by the practical logic of the well-known Holy Grail trend-pullback approach, widely associated with Linda Raschke’s professional trading philosophy. The idea is simple, but powerful: i
ORBYoshi Opening Range Breakout
Le Quang Thanh
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ORBYoshi V1.26 – Professional Opening Range Breakout Framework for MetaTrader 5 The Opening Range Breakout (ORB) is one of the most respected intraday trading concepts in modern market history. Popularized through the research and trading work of renowned traders such as Toby Crabel , Larry Williams , and Mark Fisher , the ORB methodology focuses on identifying directional opportunities that emerge after the market establishes its initial opening range. ORBYoshi was developed to bring this timel
Price Action Structure Yoshi for MT5
Le Quang Thanh
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Price Action Structure Yoshi for MetaTrader 5 Introduction Price Action Structure Yoshi is a professional Price Action and Market Structure Indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. This MT5 Indicator helps traders visualize market structure, liquidity areas, order blocks, liquidity sweeps, and trendline relationships directly on the chart in a clear and organized manner. Inspired by widely recognized Price Action Analysis and Market Structure concepts, the indicator focuses on helping traders unders
UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5
Le Quang Thanh
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UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5 – Professional ATR Trailing Stop Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5 is a professional trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders read market direction, follow volatility-based trailing stop behavior, and organize Buy/Sell trading ideas with a clean visual structure. The indicator is built around a practical and well-known trading concept: ATR trailing stop logic . Instead of trying to predict the market or identify per
LTYoshi Pro Trend Signals
Le Quang Thanh
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ATR-based trend signals, structured trade planning and higher-timeframe price-action context in one MetaTrader 5 indicator. LTYoshi_Pro is a decision-support indicator built around an ATR trailing-stop engine. It is designed to help traders organize trend signals, risk levels and market context without mixing every chart element into a single automatic decision. The indicator separates its work into independent layers. The core engine produces raw Buy/Sell events when the selected price source
Smc Ict Yoshi
Le Quang Thanh
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SMC ICT Yoshi v2.19 Smart Money Concepts, Market Structure, Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps for MetaTrader 5 SMC ICT Yoshi v2.19 is a multi-layer Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT-style market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It brings market structure, liquidity references, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, premium and discount zones, higher-timeframe context and session timing into one clear analytical workflow. The product is designed for traders who want more than isolated BOS, CHoCH or
MA Yoshi Pro Trend Confirmation
Le Quang Thanh
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MA Yoshi Pro Moving Average Trend, Momentum and Price Action Confirmation for MetaTrader 5 A Clearer Way to Evaluate Trend Setups Many traders do not struggle because they lack indicators. The harder problem is deciding which information deserves attention, which signal should be ignored, and when it is better to wait. A moving average crossover may appear during a choppy phase. A strong candle may form in the wrong location. MA Yoshi Pro was created to bring these separate observations into o
Yoshi SMC Trend Planner for MT5
Le Quang Thanh
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Yoshi SMC Trend Planner Y02 for MT5 Market Structure, Trend Context and Structured Trade Planning for MetaTrader 5 Trade With Context, Not Isolated Signals A trading signal is easy to notice. The harder part is deciding whether that signal makes sense within the current market structure, price location and higher-timeframe direction. Many traders can identify a Buy or Sell arrow, yet still hesitate because the surrounding context is unclear. Yoshi SMC Trend Planner Y02 was designed to bring tho
Yoshi MTF Candlestick Patterns
Le Quang Thanh
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Yoshi MTF Candlestick Patterns is a visual Price Action indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines Three-Line Strike, Momentum Engulfing and closed-bar Pin Bar recognition in one clean chart workspace. A compact multi-timeframe panel reviews the latest closed candle on M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1, helping traders check candle-pattern context without repeatedly switching charts. Yoshi MTF Candlestick Patterns is a visual Price Action indicator for MetaTrader 5. It brings Three-Line Strike, Mome
Yoshi ICT Fibonacci OTE
Le Quang Thanh
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Trading a pullback often looks simple after the move is complete. In real time, however, traders must decide which swing matters, where the retracement should be measured from, and whether price is returning to a meaningful area or merely moving through noise. Manual Fibonacci drawing can become inconsistent, especially when the market extends to a new high or low. Yoshi ICT Fibonacci OTE was created to bring more structure to that process. Product Overview Yoshi ICT Fibonacci OTE is a manual de
ICT Yoshi Pro
Le Quang Thanh
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Market Structure, Liquidity and Price Action Analysis for MetaTrader 5 A chart can contain plenty of information and still leave a trader without a clear decision. A BOS label may appear, liquidity may be nearby, and an order block may remain active, yet the real challenge is understanding how those elements relate to one another. ICT Yoshi Pro organizes that process into a cleaner, more disciplined MetaTrader 5 workflow. What ICT Yoshi Pro Does ICT Yoshi Pro is a manual decision-support indicat
Yoshi ICT Framework
Le Quang Thanh
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Structured ICT Market Analysis for MetaTrader 5 Reading a chart is rarely difficult because price lacks information. The real challenge is deciding which information matters now. A Break of Structure can support continuation, but the same event may mean something different near liquidity, inside an imbalance, or during an active session. Yoshi ICT Framework Y1.01 brings these elements into one organized MetaTrader 5 workspace, helping discretionary traders evaluate structure, location, timing, a
SMC Yoshi Pro
Le Quang Thanh
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Reading market structure is rarely difficult because of the terminology. The real challenge is applying the same rules every time: deciding which swing matters, whether price has genuinely broken it, and what to do after a Break of Structure or Change of Character appears. Without a consistent process, charts become crowded and traders can react to isolated labels instead of evaluating the full setup. SMC Yoshi Pro is a market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5 built for manual traders who wan
Yoshi Opening Range Breakout Navigator
Le Quang Thanh
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Yoshi Opening Range Breakout Navigator Structured ORB Analysis for MetaTrader 5 Trading the Open Is Simple in Theory—Not in Practice The Opening Range gives intraday traders a clear starting point: define the early-session high and low, then observe how price behaves around those boundaries. The concept is straightforward. The execution is not. In live trading, ranges are often drawn inconsistently, an intrabar spike can be mistaken for a confirmed breakout, and traders may chase price before th
Yoshi Adaptive MA Cloud
Le Quang Thanh
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A structured MT5 trend, momentum and pullback framework for clearer manual trading decisions Moving-average trading often looks simple until the market becomes less cooperative. A crossover may appear after a move is extended, timeframes may disagree, and a clean signal can turn into whipsaw inside a narrow range. The challenge is rarely a lack of indicators. It is the lack of an orderly way to connect trend, momentum, market regime, confirmation and risk. Yoshi Adaptive MA Cloud is a MetaTrader
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