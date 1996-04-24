ORBYoshi Opening Range Breakout

ORBYoshi V1.26 – Professional Opening Range Breakout Framework for MetaTrader 5

The Opening Range Breakout (ORB) is one of the most respected intraday trading concepts in modern market history. Popularized through the research and trading work of renowned traders such as Toby Crabel, Larry Williams, and Mark Fisher, the ORB methodology focuses on identifying directional opportunities that emerge after the market establishes its initial opening range.

ORBYoshi was developed to bring this timeless trading concept into a structured and practical MetaTrader 5 environment.

Instead of manually drawing opening ranges, monitoring breakouts, calculating stop-loss levels, and managing profit targets, ORBYoshi automatically organizes the entire ORB workflow into a clear and disciplined trading framework.

The indicator continuously tracks the Opening Range, identifies valid breakout conditions, monitors retest opportunities, and displays visual Buy or Sell signals directly on the chart when predefined criteria are met.

To support disciplined decision-making, ORBYoshi also provides:

• Automatic ORH and ORL (Opening Range High / Low) calculation

• Opening Range visualization directly on the chart

• Breakout and retest confirmation logic

• Structured Buy and Sell signal generation

• Intelligent Stop-Loss placement based on ORB market structure

• Multiple Take-Profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3)

• Dynamic profit management options

• ORBYoshi Dashboard and ORBYoshiCheck performance statistics

The philosophy behind ORBYoshi is simple:

Range → Breakout → Confirmation → Entry → Risk Management → Trade Management

Every signal is designed to follow a predefined process rather than emotional decision-making.

ORBYoshi is particularly suited for traders focused on Opening Range Breakout trading, breakout trading, intraday trading, day trading, momentum trading, and session breakout opportunities. The indicator performs best on M1, M5, and M15 charts, where Opening Range behavior is most visible and actionable during major market sessions.

For traders seeking faster execution and more trading opportunities, M1 may be preferred. Traders looking for a balance between signal frequency and confirmation often favor M5, while M15 can provide a more conservative approach with additional market filtering.

ORBYoshi can be applied across multiple liquid markets, including Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), NAS100, US30, GER40, CFD indices, and other actively traded instruments, where volatility and opening session momentum often play a significant role in price development.

ORBYoshi is not designed for long-term position trading or higher timeframe analysis. Its primary focus is intraday Opening Range Breakout trading, where speed, structure, disciplined execution, and risk management are essential.

No indicator can predict future market outcomes. ORBYoshi is designed to help traders apply the Opening Range Breakout methodology in a more organized, consistent, and risk-aware manner while maintaining full control over their trading decisions.

For traders who also prefer trend continuation and pullback-based trading approaches, you may additionally explore the Ichiyoshi Trend Pullback Framework for MT5, a separate professional trading framework inspired by trend-following and pullback execution principles. While ORBYoshi focuses on Opening Range Breakout opportunities, Ichiyoshi is designed to help traders identify structured trend continuation setups and pullback entries within established market trends.

Together, these two frameworks offer different perspectives on market participation: one centered on breakout momentum and session expansion, the other focused on trend continuation and pullback execution.


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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
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Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
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Shengzu Zhong
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Индикаторы
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Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
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Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
Индикаторы
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TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Индикаторы
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Spike detector Green V2
Odete Argelio Simbine
Индикаторы
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InvestSoft
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Индикаторы
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Chimera Volume
Marko Milenkovic
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Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
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Индикатор выделяет зоны, в которых проявляется интерес, а затем показывает зону накопления ордеров. Он работает как биржевой стакан, но в крупном масштабе. Это индикатор для самых крупных денег. Его эффективность исключительна. Какой бы интерес ни возник на рынке — вы его увидите. (Это полностью переписанная и автоматизированная версия — ручной анализ больше не требуется.) Скорость транзакций — это концептуально новый индикатор, который показывает, где и когда накапливаются крупные ордера и как
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Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Инструмент маркет-мейкеров. Meravith будет: Анализировать все таймфреймы и отображать текущий действующий тренд. Выделять зоны ликвидности (объёмное равновесие), где бычий и медвежий объём равны. Показывать все уровни ликвидности с разных таймфреймов прямо на вашем графике. Генерировать и отображать текстовый анализ рынка для вашего ориентирования. Рассчитывать цели, уровни поддержки и стоп-лосс в соответствии с текущим трендом. Вычислять соотношение риск/прибыль для ваших сделок. Определять раз
Ziva LSE System
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Индикаторы
ZIVA LSE System A Professional Liquidity & Structure Execution Framework Executive Overview ZIVA LSE System is a professionally engineered analytical framework designed to interpret market behavior through structural logic and liquidity dynamics. It is not positioned as a conventional indicator. Rather, it functions as a structured execution environment that organizes price action into a clear, disciplined decision-making model. The system is built to deliver consistency, clarity, and controlled
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Индикаторы
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Break Pullback
Arief
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Умный многослойный детектор пробоя и отката для MetaTrader 5 «Умно. Просто. Быстро!» Устали упускать точки входа с высокой вероятностью пробоя? Тратите часы на просмотр нескольких графиков, пытаясь совместить пробои с направлением тренда и динамикой валют — и всё равно упускаете движение? Break Pullback решает всё это с помощью одного индикатора. Что такое Break Pullback? Break Pullback — это профессиональный индикатор MetaTrader 5, созданный специально для трейдеров, торгующих по структуре ры
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
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MERAVITH SCANNER — это профессиональный индикатор финансовых рынков для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет несколько аналитических инструментов в единую интегрированную систему. Он выполняет все расчёты автоматически, используя собственную методологию средневзвешенной цены по объёму (VWAP), полностью исключая субъективную интерпретацию. Индикатор работает на всех классах активов (Forex, акции, индексы, товары, криптовалюты) и на всех таймфреймах от M1 до Monthly. Базовый принцип заключается в том,
Route Lines Prices MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Route Lines Prices MT5  - индикатор разработанный для поиска потенциальных торговых сигналов. Простой интерфейс индикатора содержит в себе множество алгоритмов поведения цены, а также определение окончания сигналов и расчет пройденных траекторий. В алгоритмах содержатся расчеты волатильности и сглаживания цены в соответствии с используемыми тайм-фреймами. Индикатор имеет основной параметр для изменения значений " Calculating price values ". Значение по умолчанию 1 имеет сбалансированную автомат
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Индикаторы
Увидьте, что рынок делает на самом деле.   Наблюдайте за 3 фазами рынка вживую прямо перед собой (Сжатие, Расширение, Тренд) и открывайте более удачные входы на ранней   стадии фазы Тренда.      Хватит гадать. Начните читать рынок так, как это делают институции и умные деньги.   Apex Market Structure Pro для MT5 — это точный инструмент анализа умных денег, который убирает шум и показывает истинную   структуру под каждой свечой: ликвидность, смены структуры, зоны накопления и уклон тренда — всё
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