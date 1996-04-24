ORBYoshi Opening Range Breakout

ORBYoshi V1.26 – Professional Opening Range Breakout Framework for MetaTrader 5

The Opening Range Breakout (ORB) is one of the most respected intraday trading concepts in modern market history. Popularized through the research and trading work of renowned traders such as Toby Crabel, Larry Williams, and Mark Fisher, the ORB methodology focuses on identifying directional opportunities that emerge after the market establishes its initial opening range.

ORBYoshi was developed to bring this timeless trading concept into a structured and practical MetaTrader 5 environment.

Instead of manually drawing opening ranges, monitoring breakouts, calculating stop-loss levels, and managing profit targets, ORBYoshi automatically organizes the entire ORB workflow into a clear and disciplined trading framework.

The indicator continuously tracks the Opening Range, identifies valid breakout conditions, monitors retest opportunities, and displays visual Buy or Sell signals directly on the chart when predefined criteria are met.

To support disciplined decision-making, ORBYoshi also provides:

• Automatic ORH and ORL (Opening Range High / Low) calculation

• Opening Range visualization directly on the chart

• Breakout and retest confirmation logic

• Structured Buy and Sell signal generation

• Intelligent Stop-Loss placement based on ORB market structure

• Multiple Take-Profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3)

• Dynamic profit management options

• ORBYoshi Dashboard and ORBYoshiCheck performance statistics

The philosophy behind ORBYoshi is simple:

Range → Breakout → Confirmation → Entry → Risk Management → Trade Management

Every signal is designed to follow a predefined process rather than emotional decision-making.

ORBYoshi is particularly suited for traders focused on Opening Range Breakout trading, breakout trading, intraday trading, day trading, momentum trading, and session breakout opportunities. The indicator performs best on M1, M5, and M15 charts, where Opening Range behavior is most visible and actionable during major market sessions.

For traders seeking faster execution and more trading opportunities, M1 may be preferred. Traders looking for a balance between signal frequency and confirmation often favor M5, while M15 can provide a more conservative approach with additional market filtering.

ORBYoshi can be applied across multiple liquid markets, including Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), NAS100, US30, GER40, CFD indices, and other actively traded instruments, where volatility and opening session momentum often play a significant role in price development.

ORBYoshi is not designed for long-term position trading or higher timeframe analysis. Its primary focus is intraday Opening Range Breakout trading, where speed, structure, disciplined execution, and risk management are essential.

No indicator can predict future market outcomes. ORBYoshi is designed to help traders apply the Opening Range Breakout methodology in a more organized, consistent, and risk-aware manner while maintaining full control over their trading decisions.

For traders who also prefer trend continuation and pullback-based trading approaches, you may additionally explore the Ichiyoshi Trend Pullback Framework for MT5, a separate professional trading framework inspired by trend-following and pullback execution principles. While ORBYoshi focuses on Opening Range Breakout opportunities, Ichiyoshi is designed to help traders identify structured trend continuation setups and pullback entries within established market trends.

Together, these two frameworks offer different perspectives on market participation: one centered on breakout momentum and session expansion, the other focused on trend continuation and pullback execution.