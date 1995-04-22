Lira Adaptive
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.1
- Активации: 6
Most EAs guess. LIRA confirms.
Every entry is filtered through trend-strength confirmation (ADX) before a single position opens — no trading into flat, directionless chop. From there, LIRA manages your basket as one intelligent position: grid spacing that adapts as levels stack, volume-weighted average-price exits, and a trailing engine that locks in gains as the trade runs in your favor.
Risk isn't an afterthought — it's built into the math. LIRA scales lot size to your account balance automatically, caps committed margin as a percentage of equity so exposure never runs blind, and closes losing baskets based on real floating loss relative to your equity — not a fixed price distance that means something different at every account size.
📊 1-Year EUR/USD Backtest: 2.70 Profit Factor | 78% Win Rate | 803 Trades | 8.29% Max Drawdown
📊 2-Year USD/JPY Validation: 1,806 Trades | 73% Win Rate | 2.96 Sharpe | 4.11 Recovery Factor
Two pairs. 30M timeframe only. Not a strategy curve-fit to one lucky dataset — built to hold up as conditions change.
Set it, size it to your risk tolerance, and let it work.
⚙️ Grid-based system — position sizing adapts dynamically to market movement. Recommend demo testing before live deployment.
How LIRA thinks
- Confirm the trend. An EMA cross generates the signal, but ADX has to confirm real directional strength first — LIRA won't open a basket in a market that's just chopping sideways.
- Build the position intelligently. If price moves against the entry, LIRA adds to the basket at expanding intervals rather than fixed, evenly-spaced levels — spacing that widens as the basket goes deeper, instead of stacking risk at the same distance every time.
- Manage as one basket, not separate trades. Every level in a direction is tracked as a single position with one volume-weighted average price, one exit plan, and one trailing stop — not a pile of unrelated trades fighting each other.
- Protect the account, not just the trade. Margin caps, equity-scaled loss limits, and dynamic lot sizing all run continuously in the background, recalculating against your live account state — not a static number set once and forgotten.
- Lock in gains as they build. Once a basket is far enough in profit, trailing logic takes over from the fixed take-profit, following price to capture more of the move instead of exiting at the first target.