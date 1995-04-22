Lira Adaptive

Most EAs guess. LIRA confirms.

Every entry is filtered through trend-strength confirmation (ADX) before a single position opens — no trading into flat, directionless chop. From there, LIRA manages your basket as one intelligent position: grid spacing that adapts as levels stack, volume-weighted average-price exits, and a trailing engine that locks in gains as the trade runs in your favor.

Risk isn't an afterthought — it's built into the math. LIRA scales lot size to your account balance automatically, caps committed margin as a percentage of equity so exposure never runs blind, and closes losing baskets based on real floating loss relative to your equity — not a fixed price distance that means something different at every account size.

📊 1-Year EUR/USD Backtest: 2.70 Profit Factor | 78% Win Rate | 803 Trades | 8.29% Max Drawdown

📊 2-Year USD/JPY Validation: 1,806 Trades | 73% Win Rate | 2.96 Sharpe | 4.11 Recovery Factor

Two pairs. 30M timeframe only. Not a strategy curve-fit to one lucky dataset — built to hold up as conditions change.

Set it, size it to your risk tolerance, and let it work.

⚙️ Grid-based system — position sizing adapts dynamically to market movement. Recommend demo testing before live deployment.

How LIRA thinks

Confirm the trend. An EMA cross generates the signal, but ADX has to confirm real directional strength first — LIRA won't open a basket in a market that's just chopping sideways. Build the position intelligently. If price moves against the entry, LIRA adds to the basket at expanding intervals rather than fixed, evenly-spaced levels — spacing that widens as the basket goes deeper, instead of stacking risk at the same distance every time. Manage as one basket, not separate trades. Every level in a direction is tracked as a single position with one volume-weighted average price, one exit plan, and one trailing stop — not a pile of unrelated trades fighting each other. Protect the account, not just the trade. Margin caps, equity-scaled loss limits, and dynamic lot sizing all run continuously in the background, recalculating against your live account state — not a static number set once and forgotten. Lock in gains as they build. Once a basket is far enough in profit, trailing logic takes over from the fixed take-profit, following price to capture more of the move instead of exiting at the first target.

The EA performs best on the 30-minute timeframe and can be used to trade EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold (XAU/USD).