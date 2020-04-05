Simple DCA AutoInvest

Simple DCA Auto-Invest is a lightweight, strictly disciplined Expert Advisor designed for long-term investors. Instead of trying to time the market, this EA uses the proven strategy of Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA). It buys a fixed monetary value of an asset at regular intervals, automatically calculating the correct lot size based on the current market price and contract size.

By investing a fixed cash amount, the EA naturally buys more fractions of a share/coin when the price is low, and fewer when the price is high, lowering your average entry cost over time.

Key Features:

  • True Cash-Based DCA: Set your investment amount in your account currency (e.g., $50). The EA handles the lot size math based on the symbol's contract size and minimum volume constraints.

  • Flexible Scheduling: Choose between Daily, Weekly, or Monthly execution frequencies.

  • Precision Timing: Specify exactly which hour, day of the week, or day of the month the EA should execute your buy order.

  • Set and Forget: Ideal for brokers offering Crypto, Stocks, Metals, and Indices where long-term accumulation is desired.

  • Lightweight & Safe: Executes only once per specified period. Uses built-in MQL5 safety checks to prevent over-purchasing and respects broker minimum lot sizes.

(Note: This EA does not use martingale, grid, or risky hedging mechanics. It only executes market BUY orders on a schedule and does not automatically close trades.)

Parameters & Settings Guide

--- DCA Settings ---

  • Execution Frequency: Choose between FREQ_DAILY , FREQ_WEEKLY , or FREQ_MONTHLY .

  • Cash Amount to Invest: The exact monetary amount you want to spend per purchase (e.g., 50.00). The EA converts this to the closest valid lot size.

  • Execution Hour (0-23): The broker server hour when the purchase should occur.

--- Frequency Specifics ---

  • Day of Week: If using Weekly frequency, select the specific day (e.g., MONDAY ).

  • Day of Month (1-28): If using Monthly frequency, select the date. (Capped at 28 to avoid skipping months with fewer days).

--- System Settings ---

  • Magic Number: Unique identifier for the EA's trades. Change this if running multiple instances on the same asset.

  • Slippage in points: Maximum allowed price deviation during order execution.


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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Эксперты
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