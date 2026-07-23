Riftline — Multi-Asset Confluence Trading Engine

Riftline is a fully automated multi-asset trading engine built for traders who are tired of single-indicator systems that fall apart the moment market conditions shift. Instead of relying on one signal, Riftline scans up to six instruments simultaneously — XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, and BTCUSD by default, fully customizable — and scores every opportunity across multiple independent dimensions before ever placing a trade.

How the Confluence Score Works

Every symbol on Riftline's watchlist is evaluated using a proprietary point-based scoring system that combines:

Multi-timeframe bias alignment — H1 and H4 EMA structure must agree before a directional bias is even considered, filtering out trades that only look good on one timeframe.

— H1 and H4 EMA structure must agree before a directional bias is even considered, filtering out trades that only look good on one timeframe. Momentum confirmation — RSI and MACD are checked together, so Riftline never enters purely on momentum or purely on trend; both must confirm.

— RSI and MACD are checked together, so Riftline never enters purely on momentum or purely on trend; both must confirm. Market structure — the engine reads recent swing highs and lows to confirm the move has real structural backing, not just a random spike.

— the engine reads recent swing highs and lows to confirm the move has real structural backing, not just a random spike. Volatility and candle quality filtering — using ATR, Riftline avoids entering during spike candles or abnormal volatility, prioritizing clean, tradeable conditions.

— using ATR, Riftline avoids entering during spike candles or abnormal volatility, prioritizing clean, tradeable conditions. Session timing weighting — London/New York overlap sessions receive the highest score bonus, Asian session and dead zones are automatically deprioritized or skipped.

— London/New York overlap sessions receive the highest score bonus, Asian session and dead zones are automatically deprioritized or skipped. Spread and volume confirmation — trades are only taken when spread conditions are healthy and volume supports the move.

Only setups that clear a minimum confluence threshold are considered; only the highest-scoring, cleanest setups are actually executed.

Regime Detection

Riftline doesn't trade the same way in every market condition. Using ADX and Bollinger Band width, it classifies each instrument in real time as trending, ranging, or in transition — and adjusts its entry logic accordingly, avoiding the classic mistake of applying trend-following logic in a ranging market.

Adaptive Risk Management

Risk is never static. Riftline scales position size based on setup quality (higher-scoring setups can receive larger size, within your defined caps), and automatically throttles risk downward during:

Weekly drawdown beyond your set threshold (auto-reduces risk by half)

Monthly drawdown breach (forces recovery-mode minimum risk)

Consecutive loss streaks (progressively reduces risk after 2+ losses in a row)

A hard daily drawdown stop that pauses trading entirely for the day

A loss-streak circuit breaker that pauses the EA for a configurable cooldown period after repeated losses

This isn't a "set and forget and hope" system — it's built with the same drawdown discipline a professional prop desk would demand.

Exposure & Correlation Control

Riftline actively limits how many USD-correlated pairs and how many metals (gold/silver) positions can be open at once, preventing the common failure mode where an EA unknowingly stacks five correlated trades and turns one bad move into an account-wide disaster.

News & Session Filtering

Built-in economic calendar integration automatically avoids entering trades around high-impact news releases, with configurable buffer windows before and after. Session filtering lets you avoid illiquid dead zones entirely.

Scaled Exit Management

Trades aren't just "set SL/TP and walk away." Riftline manages open positions actively — moving to break-even once the first reward milestone is hit, trailing stops with ATR once further profit targets are reached, and automatically closing stagnant trades that have gone nowhere after a defined number of bars, freeing up exposure for better setups.

Professional Live Dashboard

Riftline displays a clean, professional on-chart dashboard showing live equity, daily P&L and drawdown, weekly drawdown, open position count, consecutive loss count, engine status (active/halted with reason), current session, and a live-ranked opportunity scanner table showing every watched symbol's score, direction, regime, and trade status — so you always know exactly what the engine sees and why it is or isn't trading.

Who Riftline Is For

Riftline is built for traders who want a systemized, risk-first approach to multi-asset trading without needing to babysit charts all day. It's not a martingale grid system and it's not a one-trick scalper — it's a full decision engine that mirrors how a disciplined discretionary trader would evaluate the market, just automated and consistent.