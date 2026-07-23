Riftline

Riftline — Multi-Asset Confluence Trading Engine

Riftline is a fully automated multi-asset trading engine built for traders who are tired of single-indicator systems that fall apart the moment market conditions shift. Instead of relying on one signal, Riftline scans up to six instruments simultaneously — XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, and BTCUSD by default, fully customizable — and scores every opportunity across multiple independent dimensions before ever placing a trade.

How the Confluence Score Works

Every symbol on Riftline's watchlist is evaluated using a proprietary point-based scoring system that combines:

  • Multi-timeframe bias alignment — H1 and H4 EMA structure must agree before a directional bias is even considered, filtering out trades that only look good on one timeframe.
  • Momentum confirmation — RSI and MACD are checked together, so Riftline never enters purely on momentum or purely on trend; both must confirm.
  • Market structure — the engine reads recent swing highs and lows to confirm the move has real structural backing, not just a random spike.
  • Volatility and candle quality filtering — using ATR, Riftline avoids entering during spike candles or abnormal volatility, prioritizing clean, tradeable conditions.
  • Session timing weighting — London/New York overlap sessions receive the highest score bonus, Asian session and dead zones are automatically deprioritized or skipped.
  • Spread and volume confirmation — trades are only taken when spread conditions are healthy and volume supports the move.

Only setups that clear a minimum confluence threshold are considered; only the highest-scoring, cleanest setups are actually executed.

Regime Detection

Riftline doesn't trade the same way in every market condition. Using ADX and Bollinger Band width, it classifies each instrument in real time as trending, ranging, or in transition — and adjusts its entry logic accordingly, avoiding the classic mistake of applying trend-following logic in a ranging market.

Adaptive Risk Management

Risk is never static. Riftline scales position size based on setup quality (higher-scoring setups can receive larger size, within your defined caps), and automatically throttles risk downward during:

  • Weekly drawdown beyond your set threshold (auto-reduces risk by half)
  • Monthly drawdown breach (forces recovery-mode minimum risk)
  • Consecutive loss streaks (progressively reduces risk after 2+ losses in a row)
  • A hard daily drawdown stop that pauses trading entirely for the day
  • A loss-streak circuit breaker that pauses the EA for a configurable cooldown period after repeated losses

This isn't a "set and forget and hope" system — it's built with the same drawdown discipline a professional prop desk would demand.

Exposure & Correlation Control

Riftline actively limits how many USD-correlated pairs and how many metals (gold/silver) positions can be open at once, preventing the common failure mode where an EA unknowingly stacks five correlated trades and turns one bad move into an account-wide disaster.

News & Session Filtering

Built-in economic calendar integration automatically avoids entering trades around high-impact news releases, with configurable buffer windows before and after. Session filtering lets you avoid illiquid dead zones entirely.

Scaled Exit Management

Trades aren't just "set SL/TP and walk away." Riftline manages open positions actively — moving to break-even once the first reward milestone is hit, trailing stops with ATR once further profit targets are reached, and automatically closing stagnant trades that have gone nowhere after a defined number of bars, freeing up exposure for better setups.

Professional Live Dashboard

Riftline displays a clean, professional on-chart dashboard showing live equity, daily P&L and drawdown, weekly drawdown, open position count, consecutive loss count, engine status (active/halted with reason), current session, and a live-ranked opportunity scanner table showing every watched symbol's score, direction, regime, and trade status — so you always know exactly what the engine sees and why it is or isn't trading.

Who Riftline Is For

Riftline is built for traders who want a systemized, risk-first approach to multi-asset trading without needing to babysit charts all day. It's not a martingale grid system and it's not a one-trick scalper — it's a full decision engine that mirrors how a disciplined discretionary trader would evaluate the market, just automated and consistent.


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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
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HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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3 (2)
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Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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5 (9)
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SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
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PropLock Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
Overview: PropGoldEA is a sophisticated, production-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for trading XAUUSD (Gold) across prop firm environments. This advanced algorithmic trading system combines four distinct, time-tested trading methodologies with institutional-grade risk management protocols. Designed for maximum reliability and compliance with prop firm trading rules, PropGoldEA represents the pinnacle of automated gold trading technology. Core Architecture: The EA is built on an
SmartZone Horizon
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Индикаторы
Smart HORIZON — Volume + SMC Indicator Smart HORIZON is a TradingView indicator that combines volume profile levels with Smart Money Concepts (SMC) components to provide structured chart analysis. It highlights market structure elements and key reference zones, making it easier to monitor price interaction with institutional-style levels.  Core Features Volume Profile Levels Weekly & Monthly VAH (green dashed line) and VAL (red dashed line). Untested levels can be extended until touched. Optiona
MartiMaster EA
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) implementing a martingale strategy with flexible configuration. The EA supports up to three currency pairs with user-defined lot sizes and trade directions. It allows setting thresholds (in pips or currency) for opening additional martingale layers, and provides options for closing positions by cycle rules (first layer only or all layers combined). The system can reverse direction after each completed cycle and includes a color-coded on-chart panel for monitoring
QQQ Trendmaster PRO
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
QQQ TrendMaster Pro — MT5 Indicator This is a technical analysis tool designed for trading the Invesco QQQ Trust (Nasdaq: QQQ). It combines several configurable modules to help analyze market structure and trend conditions: Moving Average Crossovers — 200-period and 21-period MA signals. MACD Module — Customizable fast/slow/signal settings (default 10/26/9). Chaikin Money Flow — For volume-based confirmation. Directional Movement Index (DMI) — With adjustable ADX threshold to filter trend streng
Hedging Gridder
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
Hedging Grid EA – Adaptive Multi-Strategy Trading System Hedging Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want robust grid trading with dynamic hedging, adaptive lot sizing, and multiple protection mechanisms . Built with flexibility and precision, it can be optimized for both aggressive growth and conservative risk-managed performance , making it suitable for a wide range of trading styles. Key Features  Order Management Buy & Sell Modes – enable/disable Buy or Sell
Trend Reversal Candles
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Индикаторы
Trend Reversal Candles is an indicator designed to highlight common candlestick reversal and continuation patterns directly on the chart. It marks detected setups with arrows and labels for easier visual recognition, reducing the need for manual pattern searching. Detected Patterns Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Hammer and Hanging Man Shooting Star Doji variations Other widely used reversal setups Features Displays arrows and pattern names on the chart Works on any symbol (Forex, Gold, Indices, C
Gold swing dragon
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
Эксперты
Gold Swing Dragon is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a swing-based approach. The EA applies trend-following logic together with swing entry timing to identify retracement, breakout, and reversal opportunities. It includes integrated trade management and risk control features suitable for different market conditions. Core Features Swing-Based Entry System : Detects potential swing setups and places trades at selected reversal or breakout zones. Trend Filter
ReversionProX
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
Reversion Pro X – Advanced Mean-Reversion Trading System Reversion Pro X is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy . It captures price moves back to the average after strong directional impulses , allowing you to trade market overreactions with precision. Designed for Forex, Gold, and Indices , the system adapts to different market conditions and is fully optimized for prop firm rules, low drawdown, and consistent performance . Core Features Im
PulseTrader Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
PulseTrader Pro is a next-generation Expert Advisor built for traders who want a reliable, flexible, and adaptive trading system. Designed with a balance of scalping precision and swing-trading strength , it reads the “pulse” of the market and adapts to changing conditions. Unlike rigid EAs that fail in dynamic markets, PulseTrader Pro combines advanced technical filters, robust risk management, and intelligent trade execution to provide consistency across different symbols and timeframes. Whet
GoldRushTrader
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Индикаторы
GoldRushTrader EA – Trade Smart Money Concepts Automatically on MT5 GoldRushTrader EA is a fully automated trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) . It combines institutional trading logic with advanced market scanning to generate and manage trades automatically.  Key Features: SMC Trading Engine – Detects liquidity grabs, order blocks, and structure breaks. Automated Execution – Places and manages trades directly without manual input. Multi-Symbol Capability – Monitor and trade up t
CryptoGrid AI Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
CryptoGrid AI Pro – Trade Bitcoin, Crypto, and USD Forex pairs with smart candlestick pattern recognition and a powerful multi-level grid system. Overview CryptoGrid AI Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor that merges candlestick pattern recognition with a robust grid trading system . It is optimized for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) but also performs effectively on major USD Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, etc.) and other volatile cryptocurrencies. The EA provides both automatic and semi-automa
SMC Gold master
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
SMC GOLD MASTER – Institutional Smart Money Concept Engine for Gold and Beyond SMC GOLD MASTER is a professional-grade Smart Money Concept (SMC) trading engine designed for serious traders who want to read market structure with institutional clarity. It automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS) , Change of Character (CHoCH) , Order Blocks (OB) , Liquidity Zones , and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) — creating a complete visual map of how price truly moves. SMC GOLD MASTER helps traders identify high
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