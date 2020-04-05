StanBil Candle XAUUSD

StanBil Candle XAUUSD H1

Professional Candle Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold)

Developed by StanBil

Overview

StanBil Candle XAUUSD H1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

The system analyzes completed candles and automatically places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders above and below the previous candle range. Positions are managed automatically using Stop Loss, Take Profit and dynamic Trailing Stop protection.

The strategy is based on candle breakout principles and trend continuation behavior commonly observed on the Gold market.

The Expert Advisor has been optimized for simplicity, stability and full compliance with MQL5 Market requirements.

Main Features

  • Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Recommended timeframe: H1
  • Candle breakout trading logic
  • Automatic Buy Stop and Sell Stop placement
  • One active market position at a time
  • Automatic cancellation of obsolete pending orders
  • Dynamic Trailing Stop management
  • Fixed lot or risk-based lot sizing
  • Trading hours filter
  • Compatible with Hedge and Netting accounts
  • No Martingale
  • No Grid Trading
  • No DLL required
  • Fully automated operation

Trading Logic

The Expert Advisor evaluates the previously closed candle.

When the candle body meets the required conditions, the EA places:

  • Buy Stop above the previous candle high
  • Sell Stop below the previous candle low

If one pending order becomes a market position, the opposite pending order is removed automatically.

New pending orders are generated only after the current trading cycle is completed.

Recommended Settings

Parameter Value
Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe H1
Lot Size 0.01
Trading Hours 06:00 - 18:00
Stop Loss 2000 points
Take Profit 1000 points
Trailing Start 50 points
Trailing Stop 20 points

Input Parameters

Money Management

Fixed Lot

Trading volume used for each position.

Risk Percent

Optional percentage-based lot calculation.

Signal Settings

Minimum Body Size

Minimum candle body size required to generate a signal.

Entry Settings

Entry Offset

Distance in points used for Buy Stop and Sell Stop placement.

Entry Delay

Optional delay before placing pending orders.

Stop Management

Stop Loss

Protective stop loss distance in points.

Take Profit

Target profit distance in points.

Enable Trailing Stop

Enables automatic trailing stop management.

Trailing Start

Profit level at which trailing stop becomes active.

Trailing Stop

Distance maintained between market price and stop loss.

Trading Hours

Start Time

Beginning of the trading session.

End Time

End of the trading session.

Default Market Edition settings:

06:00 - 18:00


Important Information

This Expert Advisor was developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).

Using the system on other symbols or timeframes may produce different results and is not recommended.

Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live trading account.

Risk Warning

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The developer is not responsible for trading losses resulting from the use of this software.


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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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4.89 (46)
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SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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5 (7)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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