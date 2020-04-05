Professional Candle Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold)

StanBil Candle XAUUSD H1

Developed by StanBil

Overview

StanBil Candle XAUUSD H1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

The system analyzes completed candles and automatically places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders above and below the previous candle range. Positions are managed automatically using Stop Loss, Take Profit and dynamic Trailing Stop protection.

The strategy is based on candle breakout principles and trend continuation behavior commonly observed on the Gold market.

The Expert Advisor has been optimized for simplicity, stability and full compliance with MQL5 Market requirements.

Main Features

Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

Recommended timeframe: H1

Candle breakout trading logic

Automatic Buy Stop and Sell Stop placement

One active market position at a time

Automatic cancellation of obsolete pending orders

Dynamic Trailing Stop management

Fixed lot or risk-based lot sizing

Trading hours filter

Compatible with Hedge and Netting accounts

No Martingale

No Grid Trading

No DLL required

Fully automated operation

Trading Logic

The Expert Advisor evaluates the previously closed candle.

When the candle body meets the required conditions, the EA places:

Buy Stop above the previous candle high

Sell Stop below the previous candle low

If one pending order becomes a market position, the opposite pending order is removed automatically.

New pending orders are generated only after the current trading cycle is completed.

Recommended Settings

Parameter Value Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe H1 Lot Size 0.01 Trading Hours 06:00 - 18:00 Stop Loss 2000 points Take Profit 1000 points Trailing Start 50 points Trailing Stop 20 points

Input Parameters

Money Management

Fixed Lot

Trading volume used for each position.

Risk Percent

Optional percentage-based lot calculation.

Signal Settings

Minimum Body Size

Minimum candle body size required to generate a signal.

Entry Settings

Entry Offset

Distance in points used for Buy Stop and Sell Stop placement.

Entry Delay

Optional delay before placing pending orders.

Stop Management

Stop Loss

Protective stop loss distance in points.

Take Profit

Target profit distance in points.

Enable Trailing Stop

Enables automatic trailing stop management.

Trailing Start

Profit level at which trailing stop becomes active.

Trailing Stop

Distance maintained between market price and stop loss.

Trading Hours

Start Time

Beginning of the trading session.

End Time

End of the trading session.

Default Market Edition settings:

06:00 - 18:00





Important Information

This Expert Advisor was developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).

Using the system on other symbols or timeframes may produce different results and is not recommended.

Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live trading account.

Risk Warning

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The developer is not responsible for trading losses resulting from the use of this software.