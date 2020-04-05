StanBil Candle XAUUSD
- Эксперты
-
- Версия: 2.32
- Активации: 5
Professional Candle Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold)
Developed by StanBil
Overview
StanBil Candle XAUUSD H1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform.
The system analyzes completed candles and automatically places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders above and below the previous candle range. Positions are managed automatically using Stop Loss, Take Profit and dynamic Trailing Stop protection.
The strategy is based on candle breakout principles and trend continuation behavior commonly observed on the Gold market.
The Expert Advisor has been optimized for simplicity, stability and full compliance with MQL5 Market requirements.
Main Features
- Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)
- Recommended timeframe: H1
- Candle breakout trading logic
- Automatic Buy Stop and Sell Stop placement
- One active market position at a time
- Automatic cancellation of obsolete pending orders
- Dynamic Trailing Stop management
- Fixed lot or risk-based lot sizing
- Trading hours filter
- Compatible with Hedge and Netting accounts
- No Martingale
- No Grid Trading
- No DLL required
- Fully automated operation
Trading Logic
The Expert Advisor evaluates the previously closed candle.
When the candle body meets the required conditions, the EA places:
- Buy Stop above the previous candle high
- Sell Stop below the previous candle low
If one pending order becomes a market position, the opposite pending order is removed automatically.
New pending orders are generated only after the current trading cycle is completed.
Recommended Settings
|Parameter
|Value
|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|H1
|Lot Size
|0.01
|Trading Hours
|06:00 - 18:00
|Stop Loss
|2000 points
|Take Profit
|1000 points
|Trailing Start
|50 points
|Trailing Stop
|20 points
Input Parameters
Money Management
Fixed Lot
Trading volume used for each position.
Risk Percent
Optional percentage-based lot calculation.
Signal Settings
Minimum Body Size
Minimum candle body size required to generate a signal.
Entry Settings
Entry Offset
Distance in points used for Buy Stop and Sell Stop placement.
Entry Delay
Optional delay before placing pending orders.
Stop Management
Stop Loss
Protective stop loss distance in points.
Take Profit
Target profit distance in points.
Enable Trailing Stop
Enables automatic trailing stop management.
Trailing Start
Profit level at which trailing stop becomes active.
Trailing Stop
Distance maintained between market price and stop loss.
Trading Hours
Start Time
Beginning of the trading session.
End Time
End of the trading session.
Default Market Edition settings:
06:00 - 18:00
Important Information
This Expert Advisor was developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).
Using the system on other symbols or timeframes may produce different results and is not recommended.
Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live trading account.
Risk Warning
Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
The developer is not responsible for trading losses resulting from the use of this software.